Paul McCartney is coming back to Mexico for 3 shows

Songwriter and performer extraordinaire Paul McCartney will be returning to Mexico in November for three more dates on his Got Back tour.

The former Beatles bass player and vocalist, who just turned 82 on Tuesday, will play on Nov. 8 in Monterrey and on Nov. 12 and Nov. 17 in Mexico City.

The last of those will be in the three-day Corona Capital music festival, where Sir Paul will be one of the headliners along with Green Day, Shawn Mendes and Queens of the Stone Age. Others in the lineup include Beck, Iggy Pop and New Order.

The indefatigable McCartney played Mexico City last year, also in November. His two shows at Foro Sol — a stadium recently rebranded Estadio GNP Seguros — was also part of the colossal Got Back tour, which started in April 2022 and is set to end on Dec. 19 of this year in London, England.

“The shows at Foro Sol were a highlight of last year for me,” McCartney wrote on his official website. “The Mexican public is very special. We always throw an amazing party together. I really want to come back to rock and roll with all of you. I am also excited about my first visit to Monterrey.”

The upcoming shows will mark McCartney’s sixth visit to Mexico, but the first time he will play outside of the capital and at a Mexican music festival.

The Beatles, who were at the height of Beatlemania 60 years ago after performing on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February 1964, never gave a concert in Mexico during their time together.

One was planned in Mexico City in 1965, but it got canceled due to the influence of politician Ernesto Uruchurtu, who felt the mop-topped rock ’n’ rollers would be a bad influence on young people.

McCartney’s upcoming shows are part of the Latin American leg of the Got Back tour.

The first tour date is set for Nov. 8 at Monterrey’s BBVA Stadium at 9 p.m. Ticket pre-sales will begin at 9 a.m. Mexico City time on Monday, with general sales set to launch at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

He will then perform at 9 p.m. on Nov. 12 at GNP Seguros Stadium, with ticket sales set for the same times as above.

His trip to Mexico will end on Nov. 17 at the Corona Capital festival at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez — site of Formula 1’s Mexico City Grand Prix on Oct. 27. For this show, expected to last two hours, pre-sales will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday with general sales starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cost of tickets for his solo presentations has not been announced. Tickets for Corona Capital runs from 4,490 pesos (US $246) for general admission to 8,780 pesos (US $482) for VIP passes.

Last year, McCartney captivated his two Mexico City audiences for nearly three hours as he played some of his biggest hits from a 60-year repertoire that includes The Beatles, Wings and a solo career. When he performed “The Back Seat of My Car,” a track from his 1971 album “Ram,” he included a line about Mexico City.

The newspaper El País noted that “although the singer’s voice no longer reaches the notes that on other tours made every part of the forum resound, he still maintains an electric energy, worthy of someone who loves to play live and has done so since 1957.”

McCartney has performed in Mexico City six times, in 1993, 2002, 2010, 2012, 2017 and 2023.

With reports from El País, Forbes and Infobae