Spectacles, circuses and holiday fun: Puerto Vallarta’s got plenty in December

It’s peak season in Puerto Vallarta, which means one thing — absolutely no excuse for being bored! The next two weeks are bursting with culture, food, art, movies, dancing and basically everything except time to sleep.

Fiestas Guadalupanas – December 1–12

Puerto Vallarta Mexico Events - Festival of Guadalupe

December 1–12 in Puerto Vallarta is devoted to Mexico’s patron saint, The Virgin of Guadalupe, with lively, colorful processions by the faithful.

The Virgin of Guadalupe is honored through a vibrant celebration of faith and appreciation. This 12-day festival, held annually in downtown Puerto Vallarta, includes 400 processions featuring beautifully adorned carriages, folkloric dancers, spirited mariachi music and spectacular fireworks. The lively central plazas are filled with street vendors selling fruits, traditional cuisines, crafts and local specialties.

One of the highlights is the Peregrinación de los Favorecidos (Pilgrimage of the Favored), which attracts up to 20,000 participants on December 12, making it the largest of the processions. Recognized as part of the Intangible Heritage of the State of Jalisco, the Fiestas Guadalupanas in Puerto Vallarta are a meaningful reflection of the community’s shared identity.

Movie Picnic — Thursdays through May

For something a little more low-key — or romantic or cozy — Movie Picnic returns for its 11th season of outdoor cinematic bliss. Every Thursday, Jardín de Luna Garden transforms into a dreamy open-air theater showing films in English where you can curl up under the stars with friends, dates or well-behaved pups.

The last Friday of each month offers films in Spanish, so you can work on your español while munching on snacks — a win-win.

Cirque du Volcanes – December 11

Who doesn’t like to give back during the holiday season? At Cirque du Volcanes, you can do just that at an interactive circus benefiting The Volcanes Community School, an organization helping students break the cycle of poverty through education. You’ll be treated to musical performances, games, food and drinks, all at the MarGi event space in the Puerto Mágico mall.

General admission is $1,000 pesos, or you can treat yourself to a VIP experience for an additional $500 pesos. For more information and details about where to buy tickets, visit Selena Luna Productions.

Second Sunday Concert Series – December 14

If you’re anything like me, there’s something about a Christmas Carol concert that somehow makes everything right in the world. The Second Sunday Concert Series invites everyone to an Afternoon of Christmas Music at 4 p.m. on December 14, performed by the choir at Christ Church by the Sea, featuring everything from “Jingle Bells” and “Dona Nobis Pacem” to “Feliz Navidad” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

All are welcome to join in the merriment of the season, and a free-will offering at the door would be appreciated.

If the next two weeks prove anything, it’s that Puerto Vallarta absolutely refuses to do things quietly. So, grab your friends, your sunscreen, your merriment and jump into the whirlwind. Whatever you choose, you’re guaranteed a good story.

Have fun out there!