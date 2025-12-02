Tuesday, December 2, 2025
HomeLifestyle
LifestyleNorth-Central Pacific Coast

Spectacles, circuses and holiday fun: Puerto Vallarta’s got plenty in December

Charlotte Smith
By Charlotte Smith
0
A young girl with hands clasped in prayer wears a pink and green costume evoking the traditional outfit of the Virgin of Guadalupe during a Fiestas Guadalupanas procession, a highlight of traditional Puerto Vallarta December 2025 events in the downtown district.
Observing the spectacle-filled Virgin of Guadalupe celebrations that happen annually in the first half of December is a fun and respectful way to get a glimpse of local Puerto Vallarta life. (Visitavallarta.com)

It’s peak season in Puerto Vallarta, which means one thing — absolutely no excuse for being bored! The next two weeks are bursting with culture, food, art, movies, dancing and basically everything except time to sleep. 

Fiestas Guadalupanas – December 1–12

Puerto Vallarta Mexico Events - Festival of Guadalupe

December 1–12 in Puerto Vallarta is devoted to Mexico’s patron saint, The Virgin of Guadalupe, with lively, colorful processions by the faithful.

The Virgin of Guadalupe is honored through a vibrant celebration of faith and appreciation. This 12-day festival, held annually in downtown Puerto Vallarta, includes 400 processions featuring beautifully adorned carriages, folkloric dancers, spirited mariachi music and spectacular fireworks. The lively central plazas are filled with street vendors selling fruits, traditional cuisines, crafts and local specialties.

One of the highlights is the Peregrinación de los Favorecidos (Pilgrimage of the Favored), which attracts up to 20,000 participants on December 12, making it the largest of the processions. Recognized as part of the Intangible Heritage of the State of Jalisco, the Fiestas Guadalupanas in Puerto Vallarta are a meaningful reflection of the community’s shared identity.

Movie Picnic — Thursdays through May

Mexicans stand in line in Puerto Vallarta at a pink and white ticket booth for the Movie Picnic, an outdoor film series that is one of the most anticipated Puerto Vallarta events of the year.
Movie Picnic is an eagerly awaited film series each year in Puerto Vallarta, where you can watch movies in English under the stars on giant cushions provided by the venue. (Movie Picnic/Facebook)

For something a little more low-key — or romantic or cozy — Movie Picnic returns for its 11th season of outdoor cinematic bliss. Every Thursday, Jardín de Luna Garden transforms into a dreamy open-air theater showing films in English where you can curl up under the stars with friends, dates or well-behaved pups.

The last Friday of each month offers films in Spanish, so you can work on your español while munching on snacks — a win-win.

Cirque du Volcanes – December 11

A promotional poster for "Cirque Du Volcanes," an interactive fundraiser on December 11 at MarGi Event Space in Puerto Vallarta. This is one of the notable charity-focused events in Puerto Vallarta happening in December 2025.
The Volcanes Community School helps local Puerto Vallarta kids succeed in school with supplemental classes in math, English, computers and more. Enjoy food and drinks, plus games and spectacles, all for a good cause! (Selena Luna Productions)

Who doesn’t like to give back during the holiday season? At Cirque du Volcanes, you can do just that at an interactive circus benefiting The Volcanes Community School, an organization helping students break the cycle of poverty through education. You’ll be treated to musical performances, games, food and drinks, all at the MarGi event space in the Puerto Mágico mall.

General admission is $1,000 pesos, or you can treat yourself to a VIP experience for an additional $500 pesos. For more information and details about where to buy tickets, visit Selena Luna Productions.

Second Sunday Concert Series – December 14

A promotional flyer for the 2025-2026 Season of the Second Sundays Concert Series at Christ Church by the Sea, featuring a grid of musician portraits and a stained glass window, highlighting cultural options for Puerto Vallarta December 2025 events.
The “Afternoon of Christmas Music” on Dec. 14 is just one of many high-quality concert events in Puerto Vallarta that are part of the Second Sundays Concert Series. (Facebook)

If you’re anything like me, there’s something about a Christmas Carol concert that somehow makes everything right in the world. The Second Sunday Concert Series invites everyone to an Afternoon of Christmas Music at 4 p.m. on December 14, performed by the choir at Christ Church by the Sea, featuring everything from “Jingle Bells” and “Dona Nobis Pacem” to “Feliz Navidad” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

All are welcome to join in the merriment of the season, and a free-will offering at the door would be appreciated. 

If the next two weeks prove anything, it’s that Puerto Vallarta absolutely refuses to do things quietly. So, grab your friends, your sunscreen, your merriment and jump into the whirlwind. Whatever you choose, you’re guaranteed a good story. 

Have fun out there!

Charlotte Smith is a writer and journalist based in Mexico. Her work focuses on travel, politics, and community. You can follow along with her travel stories at www.salsaandserendipity.com.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Imperial woodpecker

The hunt for Mexico’s rarest bird — that might not even exist

Bob Pateman - 0
The Imperial woodpecker may well be extinct, since one hasn't been sighted since 1956. But bird watchers are still looking, hoping to find evidence the species continues.
Isaac del Toro at ceremony

Breakout cycling star Isaac del Toro is Mexico’s Sportsman of the Year 

MND Staff - 0
The 21-year-old's international cycling achievements piled up throughout the year, earning him the top Mexican sports honor formerly claimed by the likes of Lorena Ochoa and Hugo Sánchez.
Mario Quintero Lara leads the band Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana take norteño music to Fortnite’s virtual stages

MND Staff - 1
Los Tucanes’ iconic hit “La Chona” was recently incorporated into Fortnite's festival music mode, marking a milestone for Mexican regional music by bringing it to the video game's global player base.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC