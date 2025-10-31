During short visit to CDMX, singer Rosalía tries pozole at La Casa de Toño

Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía, known for fusing flamenco with modern genres such as pop, trap and R&B, has made local headlines after sharing her experience eating Mexican food from a popular restaurant chain in Mexico City.

“First time I’ve eaten pozole, you guys,” Rosalía said, looking at her cellphone camera before having her first taste. “It’s treacherous, huh? It’s spicy. But it’s really good, I’m surprised it has lettuce,” she said on a live broadcast that went viral on TikTok.

Besides pozole, she tried enfrijoladas, flautas and horchata with cinnamon on top. While she said she liked everything, she also admitted – with laughter – that she doesn’t tolerate spicy food very well, creating an atmosphere of sympathy among her party.

Clips revealed the singer had dinner at La Casa de Toño, one of the capital’s most popular Mexican food chains. She was accompanied by twins Milton and Emilio de la Rosa, from the Mexican group Latin Mafia, along with other friends.

Users’ reactions on social media were mixed, with some expressing pride in the national cuisine, while others expressed disappointment for not being at the restaurant to see her. Fans who recognized her approached her and asked for photos and autographs. She was reportedly nice and friendly to everyone.

Rosalía is visiting Mexico City to promote her upcoming musical release, LUX. Shortly before her meal, she had a brief encounter with some of her fans, who had the exclusive privilege of listening to the album before its release on all digital platforms.

“The album is inspired by holy women, by feminine mysticism, by saints from around the world,” she said. “And I spent a year alone writing the lyrics, which is why the overall presentation and everything about the lyrics, the words of the album, is so important. And it took a lot of work; it’s also a team effort.”

The singer also wished her Mexican fans a “Happy Day of the Dead Week,” which was followed by cheers from the audience.

This is not the first time Rosalía has shared her love for Mexican food. Three years ago, after a performance in Mexico, she asked users on X to share the recipe for shrimp aguachile.

“Oh my God, it’s so good. I tried it for the first time on this trip [to Mexico] and it would be a dream come true to learn how to prepare it,” she wrote. Thousands of people shared their recipes, and the Mazatlán soccer team invited her to the city of Sinaloa, claiming that it is home to the best aguachiles in the country.

With reports from Infobae, El País and Quién