Selena Gómez’s Tajín-inspired makeup kit hits Mexican shelves

Cosmetic brand Rare Beauty, owned by U.S. actress and singer of Mexican descent Selena Gómez, has launched an exclusive, limited-edition makeup kit in collaboration with the Mexican seasoning Tajín, which is now available for purchase in Mexico.

“This collab is a celebration of what makes us unique — our culture, our energy and the moments that bring us together,” Gómez said in a press statement. “Just like Tajín, these shades bring boldness, warmth and a spark of joy to every occasion.”

The limited edition set includes a 0.11 fluid ounce bottle of Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss in the Classic shade, a terracotta color with gold and copper shimmer, and a 0.25 fluid ounce bottle of Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the Chamoy shade, a deep red with a brown undertone. Both offer warm and original tones, inspired by two typical Mexican flavors and colors.

Tajín Classic is made from a mixture of dried chilies, dehydrated lemon and sea salt, while Chamoy is a Mexican seasoning that combines sweet, sour, salty and spicy flavors. But do not fret – the lipsticks do not actually contain Tajín.

The set costs approximately 730 Mexican pesos in Mexico (US $39) and is available online through Rare Beauty’s official website and at Sephora México, both in physical and digital stores. Customers are limited to two sets per order.

Consumers’ response has been positive on social media, with comments expressing nostalgia and enthusiasm.

“The way my sisters and I would play with chamoy as lip gloss growing up,” an Instagram user commented on Rare Beauty and Tajín’s post promoting the collaboration. “Amoooo (love it),” she wrote.

Another user said in a TikTok video that the new collaboration was “made in heaven.”

Beyond the fun of it, Gómez said that she chose Tajín because it’s a product she grew up with and that she has consumed throughout her life. The actress’s father, Ricardo Joel Gómez, is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León. However, her grandparents, Mary and Ricardo, are from Guadalajara, Jalisco, the very birthplace of Tajín.

Gómez, who rose to fame as a Disney Channel child star, has expressed how proud she is to have Mexican roots.

“I’m a proud third-generation Mexican-American, and my family’s journey and sacrifices helped me get to where I am today,” she told Vogue in an interview. Even after her parents’ divorce when she was five years old, Gómez has said that her father’s family instilled in her “a diversity of customs and traditions” that made her life “much richer” and helped her become the person that she is today.

This isn’t Gómez’s first collaboration with a food brand in a nod to her Mexican heritage. In May, she teamed up with Oreo to launch limited-edition cookies inspired by horchata, a Mexican drink made from a base of rice water, condensed milk and cinnamon.

With reports from Remezcla, Radio Fórmula and Quién