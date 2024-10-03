Shakira announces much-anticipated tour dates in Mexico

For the first time in over six years, Shakira will be coming back to Mexico.

On Wednesday, the global pop sensation from Colombia announced the Latin American portion of her highly anticipated “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour.

Three of the concerts are scheduled for Mexico during an eight-day span in 2025: BBVA Stadium in Monterrey on March 12, Akron Stadium in Guadalajara on March 16, and GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City on March 19.

The winner of three Grammy Awards plus 15 Latin Grammys, Shakira is known for a bevy of hits, but her all-time most popular song is “Hips Don’t Lie,” a duet with Wyclef Jean in which the hip-hop pioneer repeats the lyric “Shakira Shakira” over and over.

The phrase has come to express excitement or celebration in addition to being a reference to the song itself — which in 2006 was a massive worldwide hit for the now 47-year-old superstar.

Shakira, who sings in Spanish and English and is renowned for her energetic and captivating dance moves, will be returning to Mexico for the first time since her “El Dorado” tour in 2018.

The “Queen of Latin Music” also gave a 2007 concert at the Zócalo in Mexico City in which she performed for over 200,000 fans.

That evening, the atmosphere was electric, and Shakira told the audience, “Buenas noches, Mexico. I confess that this is a moment I have dreamed of since the beginning of my artistic life. I hope to give back a little of what you have given me. You and I have a history of many years, a love story … I have come here to tell you that I love you, Mexico. Enjoy this night because I am all yours.”

The Latin American portion of Shakira’s upcoming tour will start on Feb. 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and conclude on March 19 in Mexico City. Before that, she will tour the United States and Canada starting in November.

The tour is called “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” or “Women don’t cry anymore” — the title of Shakira’s latest album, released in February.

The lyrics in the album’s first song, “Puntería,” a duet with female rapper Cardi B., include strong messages of female empowerment. They imply that women don’t have to suffer in silence any longer, that they have found their voice and strength to overcome adversity. Fans in Mexico have eagerly awaited Shakira’s return, especially after her chart-topping hit “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” kept her in the global spotlight this year. In July, she did the halftime show at the Copa América soccer final in Miami. And last week, she released a single titled “Soltera.”

Her performances in Mexico are expected to be a mix of her classic hits and newer songs.

As for tickets, a pre-sale begins on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Mexico City time, but to participate, fans must register and get a special code on Shakira’s website before Monday.

There will be another pre-sale on Oct. 10 for Citibanamex customers, followed by general ticket sales starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

