Shakira has sold a record-breaking 1 million tickets in Mexico

Shakira has broken a record in Mexico by selling 1 million tickets for the Mexican dates of her 2025 world tour “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), according to Mexico’s largest event promoter OCESA.

“This is an unprecedented figure and a statement of impact as powerful as the historic record of her 12 sold-out dates at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City,” OCESA said in a press release. “One million tickets … in a country of 129 million inhabitants!” According to OCESA, Shakira is the first artist to sell this many tickets just within Mexico.

The Colombian song-and-dance artist achieved this record through 26 concerts scheduled in two separate phases, surpassing other international stars who have performed in Mexico, like Taylor Swift.

The first round of concerts took place in March, when she made history with seven consecutive sold-out performances. She also became the first artist in history to perform 12 concerts at the GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City (formerly Foro Sol), breaking the previous record of nine shows held by Grupo Firme at the same venue.

Due to the overwhelming demand following the initial phase, Shakira added more dates for August and September at the GNP Seguros Stadium and other major venues across the country. This second phase helped the singer and songwriter beat the 1 million mark.

Shakira’s milestone has also placed her at the top of such important charts as Billboard Boxscore, having accumulated more than US $130 million in revenue by mid-2025, underscoring her massive influence in the world of Latin music.

The superstar’s upcoming shows include Mexico City (Aug. 27, 29, and 30; Sept. 18), Monterrey (Aug. 23), Querétaro (Sept. 2 and 3), Guadalajara (Sept. 6 and 7), Puebla (Sept. 11 and 12), and Veracruz (Sept. 24).

Dubbed “The Queen of Latin Pop,” Shakira, of Lebanese descent, began her musical career in the early 1990s after signing a contract with Sony Music Colombia at the age of 14. Her first album, “Pies Descalzos” (1995), sold more than 4 million copies and established her place in the music industry. But it was her 2001 album “Laundry Service” (also her first bilingual album) that gave her international fame with the single “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Throughout her career, Shakira has fused Latin and Arabic rhythms with pop and other genres, becoming the best-selling Latin artist in history, with more than 95 million albums sold.

Currently, Mexican singer and superstar Luis Miguel holds the Billboard record for the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time, with over 2.2 million tickets sold throughout dozens of countries. Time will tell if Shakira’s current tour will steal this record by the end of her tour this year.

With reports from Billboard and El Sol de México