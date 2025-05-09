Celebrating mamá: Stuff to stream on Día de Las Madres

This Saturday, May 10, is Mother’s Day in Mexico, or Día de las Madres. This Mexican holiday, on a different date than Mother’s Day elsewhere, gives us the perfect opportunity to look back and reflect on the admirable role of our beloved mamitas.

If your family doesn’t have plans to go out, how about celebrating Mother’s Day by streaming a marathon of Mexican movies or series that openly address the importance of motherhood and undoubtedly conquer the heart of your household’s matriarch on her special day? Finding stuff to stream on Día de Las Madres can also be a way to remember and honor the mother who’s no longer with us.

In this selection, we have included great titles to showcase the best of Mom, in a joyful and uplifting way, highlighting her commitment and sacrifices for her family and the protection Moms give their children.

From emotionally mature comedies to family dramas, these Mexican productions offer an insightful look at the positive and challenging aspects of being a mother in Mexico, perfect for streaming on Día de Las Madres. More importantly, these fictional women of the small and big screen prove that one can be a successful mother without being perfect.

Get the family together this Mother’s Day in front of the TV and celebrate your mamá!

We begin our Mother’s Day selections with “Las Horas Contigo” (The Hours With You), the debut feature by Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, produced by Roberto Sneider. This film tells the story of three generations of multifaceted women who, faced with a family crisis, try to resolve their complex history.

The plot revolves around young Ema (Casandra Cianguerotti), her mother, Julieta (María Rojo), and her grandmother, María (Isela Vega), who are forced to manage their intricate unfinished business. At the center of it all is the serious health situation faced by María, the family’s aging matriarch. Ema must reconsider the troubled relationship with her mother, Julieta, who was sadly absent for much of her childhood.

Both mother and daughter choose to address their past problems and give themselves a new chance. Along the way, and with the renewed support of her mother, Ema begins to reconsider her reluctance towards motherhood.

“Las Horas Contigo” addresses themes of identity, motherhood, family legacy and the complexity of human relationships. Although the script at times approaches the soap opera genre, the director achieves a subtly sentimental tone that avoids falling into the outright cloying.

If you’re interested in a Día de Las Madres watch that will simultaneously make you laugh and thrill you, allow us to introduce to you to a new obsession: “Madre Solo Hay Dos” (Daughter from Another Mother), a 2021 Mexican television series about two mothers who join forces when their babies are accidentally switched at birth.

Written by Carolina Rivera and Fernando Sariñana, the first season features two mothers with diametrically opposed philosophies and lives: Ana Servín (Ludwika Paleta), a successful and controlling professional, and Mariana Herrera (Paulina Goto), a carefree college student.

Problems arise when — four months after their children’s births in the same clinic — the women discover that their newborns were mistakenly switched. Of course, the doctors announce that the next step is a new exchange.

However, this proves an insurmountable challenge as both mothers have already bonded with the daughter they’ve been raising as their own. So, to avoid more chaos, Ana and Mariana agree to live together and start an atypical family.

Netflix’s Madre Solo Hay Dos is endless entertainment. Its witty scripts never shy away from tackling tough questions about the everyday challenges of motherhood and unexpected family structures. With three lighthearted seasons, Madre Solo Hay Dos is perfect to introduce to your mother on her day.

Recently premiered on Prime Video, the series Valiendo Madres is filled with countless perfect moments of complicated and poignant motherhood for a Mother’s Day watch. Inspired by the hit Argentine novel What’s Up, Mamis, by author Erika Halvorsen (El Hilo Rojo), it tells the story of a group of young mothers who become embroiled in unexpected entanglements following the appearance of a sex toy, a possible infidelity and a family camping trip.

This story begins when Paloma (Marcela Guirado) discovers a dildo in her house and, shortly afterward, receives a series of messages that hint at a possible infidelity by her husband, Federico (José María de Tavira). From that moment on, and in the middle of the parent-child camping trip, Paloma sets out to investigate possible adultery while lovingly caring for her son. A group of mamitas joins Paloma in a gesture of feminine solidarity to help her in her crusade.

Beyond the romantic entanglements, Valiendo Madres delves into the challenges and expectations associated with motherhood, the complexities of life as a couple and the importance of female friendship in adulthood. Over the course of seven episodes, this comedy will make you laugh out loud and think at the same time.

“Mamá Reinventada,” directed by Bonnie Cartas and Joaquin Russek, tells the story of a widow who, after experiencing a prolonged period of sadness and isolation, decides to face a new chapter in her life. This family comedy is fresh out of the oven and making its theatrical debut, so it makes for a brand-new stream for this Mother’s Day.

After the death of her father, Marina (Michelle Renaud), a talented content creator, decides to move her mother, Patricia (Erika Buenfil), into her home, along with her mom’s crazy roomie (Nicolasa Ortiz Monasterio).

What begins as an attempt at family reconnection leads to a significant change in their lives: Mother and daughter revamp their relationship and their individual longings. After drawing up a bucket list of goals, Patricia, accompanied by her daughter, decides to venture fully into the world and its challenges.

“Mamá Reinventada” underscores the power of resilience, the importance of second chances and the value of motherhood, making it a great viewing for this Día de Las Madres.