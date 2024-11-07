Therapy Talk: Our weekly advice column with psychologist Jenna Mayhew 

You may have noticed lately that every Wednesday we publish a “Talk Therapy” column, a weekly advice column designed to offer support, insights, and practical solutions.

Life can be complicated. Whether you’re facing personal dilemmas, grappling with cultural adjustments, or simply trying to make sense of your emotions, we all need a little help from time to time. That’s where Jenna Mayhew comes in. A seasoned psychologist with a deep understanding of both mental health, relationships and crosscultural living.

Every Wednesday, Jenna answers one carefully selected question from our readers. Her approach is grounded in years of experience, a warm and empathetic demeanor, and a genuine commitment to helping people understand themselves better. Whether you live in Mexico, are navigating life as an immigrant, or simply want advice on a personal matter, Therapy Talk is here to provide thoughtful, evidence-based guidance.

No question is too big or too small.

How to Submit Your Question

Are you ready to seek advice? Submitting your question to Jenna is simple. Just comment on any of the existing articles, including this one, or send an email to [email protected] and your question could be featured in an upcoming column. Jenna will select one question each week, ensuring a variety of topics and perspectives are covered.

Whether you’re grappling with a personal issue or seeking practical advice on how to improve your mental well-being, Therapy Talk is here to help. The column is open to all readers, whether you’re a long-time resident, a recent expat, or someone simply curious about life in Mexico and how to live it well.

To introduce the column, we put the following question to Jenna:

“How can I find an English-speaking therapist in Mexico and how do I know if they’re registered?”

Jenna says:

Being an English-speaking immigrant in Mexico presents unique challenges when it comes to seeking therapy. While the country has, in many ways, a robust healthcare system, very few of the many public healthcare services are dedicated to mental health.

Despite this, Mexico does train many psychologists who then work privately. Today, there are approximately 148,000 psychologists in Mexico. When compared with the 108,000 psychologists serving the U.S. population of 333 million (1 per 3083 people), Mexicans have much greater access to psychology support services (1 per 858 people). However, the majority of professionals operate primarily in Spanish, which means the language barrier can be one of the first obstacles for those who need to access care in English.

Additionally, the cultural context of therapy can differ significantly between Mexico and countries like the United States or Canada. Immigrants may need to navigate these differences while trying to find a therapist who understands their specific needs, such as issues related to acculturation, identity, or immigration stress. This can be more accessible in larger cities like Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

In terms of regulation and licensure, Psychologists in Mexico are required to have a Cédula Profesional. This is a confirmation of a degree in psychology. It is not linked to regulation which is what ensures that ethical and practice codes are set and adhered to. Non-psychology therapists such as clinical social workers, psychoanalysts or counsellors do not require a cédula professional and also do not have required licensure or regulation.

This means finding a ‘registered’ therapist isn’t as straightforward as it may be in a country with a tighter licensing and regulation framework. Due to this, personal recommendations are often a great place to start. Many therapists in Mexico also voluntarily adhere to international standards of practice. Despite the regulatory differences, the growing awareness of mental health in Mexico, along with a more globalized approach to therapy, makes it increasingly accessible for English-speaking immigrants to seek support.

Jenna Mayhew is an Australian psychologist based in Mexico, with over 20 years of experience in Australia, England and Mexico. She is the founder of Hola Therapy, a bilingual practice dedicated to supporting the immigrant and cross-cultural communities in Mexico.

Hola Therapy aims to give back to the community and one way they achieve this is by providing by clinical and financial support Misión México Foundation. https://www.misionmexico.org Misión México Foundation is a charity in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico. They provide a stable, therapeutic environment for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, with a focus on safety, emotional recovery and education.

If you have enjoyed the “Ask Jenna” column, please consider giving back by making a small donation to the Misión México Foundation