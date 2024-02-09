The Acapulco chair: an iconic design from a golden age

If you’re yearning for an item that screams “I love Mexico,” then the Acapulco chair is for you. This airy and summery retro chair has found its place in all sorts of homes and hotels for decades, yet somehow never falls out of style.

The Acapulco chair, a familiar sight across Mexico, has transcended its local roots to become a global design sensation. With no formal ownership or trademark, this iconic chair has birthed countless reinterpretations, available for budget-friendly pesos to extravagant dollars and ready to take home from roadside stalls or trendy global brands.

Acapulco has long been a favored vacation retreat for countless tourists and international stars who travel to this beach destination to relax on sunny terraces, drink tropical cocktails, enjoy a stunning view of the bay and dance all night. The time it basked in its glory as the hottest party destination for Hollywood’s A-listers is known as Acapulco’s Golden Age, spanning from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra and Brigitte Bardot called this coastal paradise their playground, while John Wayne managed the Los Flamingos hotel as a private club. Acapulco became a symbol of glamour, hosting the likes of John and Jackie Kennedy on their honeymoon in 1953 and gaining global attention through Elvis Presley’s 1963 musical comedy film, “Fun in Acapulco.” No wonder even The Flintstones coveted trips to “Rockapulco.”

Despite a challenging time in recent years, the Acapulco chair is one item that still encapsulates the enduring allure of the once-glamorous beachside city. This timeless favorite, with its surprisingly simple design, embodies the “less is more” philosophy in style.

Crafted with a solid steel skeleton finished in matte black, the chair’s frame provides a foundation for interwoven PVC threads. Manual weaving, inspired by Mayan techniques, crisscrosses the chair to provide a colorful, stylish seat. The manual weaving technique that relies on tension as an art form results in a radial design with a distinctive curvature, transforming two simple materials into cradling support.

Modern interpretations of the Acapulco chair cleverly retain its original charm, preserving the sturdy oval frame and signature woven radial design that guarantees ergonomic bliss. Contemporary designers transform this classic into a myriad of adaptations, from sleek metallic finishes to bold color palettes, proving that this chair can effortlessly keep up with the ever-evolving trends.

Its timeless and versatile design adds a dash of sophistication wherever it lands and integrates into any decor style, effortlessly transitioning from the bedroom to the kitchen, living room to the entryway, and porch to deck.

Beyond its stylish looks, the chair boasts notable resilience, maintaining its shape even with daily use. Suitable for both indoor elegance and outdoor practicality, these chairs are waterproof and easy to clean, offering a perfect blend of style and substance.

Whether gracing the interior of your home or braving the elements outdoors, they withstand the test of time without the need for special maintenance. The chairs are weatherproof and cleaning them is a breeze with just a quick wipe or gentle dusting.

If you are looking for a single piece (or two) to spruce up the vibe of your space, look to the Acapulco chair for a dash of retro charm, a pinch of modern flair and surprising level of comfort. Let this piece of furniture weave its narrative into the fabric of your home by buying from Mexican artisans to support their families.

