The coolest places to go out in Mexico City right now, according to a music lover

When it comes to Mexico City nightlife, the scene is always changing. Sometimes, it’s the legendary fixtures that are popular. Sometimes, it’s undiscovered treasures that keep the energy going until the early hours. With some of the best clubs in the world, CDMX has something for everyone. Now, there’s a newcomer on everyone’s lips: El Micky.

If you haven’t heard of it, let me be the first to let you in on the not-so-secret secret. But beyond El Micky, here’s a rundown of some of the hottest places in town to grab a drink, let loose and soak in the nightlife.

El Micky

El Micky opened two years ago, but it’s the latest darling of the city’s nightlife scene, with a relaxed vibe that feels like you’re stepping into a close friend’s home — most of the decor on the walls is actually donations from friends of the owner. Think low lights, mismatched furniture and bartenders who treat you like an old friend.

Get here early or risk not getting in. The highlight of the place is the music, which ranges from jazz to pop, and features very sweaty cumbia and corridos night, with live sets popping up on weekends. This spot has all the magic you need for those nights when you go out for one drink but accidentally stay out until 3 a.m.

Veri Bari

If speakeasies are your thing, then Veri Bari is a must. More than a bar, it’s a collective born from a simple idea: to bring people together for good food, good music and good drinks without spending tons of money. Veri Bari doesn’t have a fixed location; instead, it hosts pop-up events in unexpected spots across Mexico City, from art galleries and historic buildings to private rooftops.

Each event has its own personality, with curated menus and live music. Following them on social media is essential if you want to catch their next event. Tracking down their latest location might feel like a bit of a treasure hunt, but the experience is well worth the search.

Cananea

For those craving something a little more cantina-like but still effortlessly cool and casual, Cananea should be high on your list. Nestled in the ever-trendy La Juárez, Cananea exudes old-school charm, with dim red lights casting a cozy glow, pool tables inviting some friendly fun and a jukebox spinning classic tunes. The menu covers a solid range of cocktails, wines and local craft beers, all at reasonable prices, making it an easy spot to settle in for a long night. If you’re feeling adventurous, order their tongue grilled cheese — a surprisingly mouth-watering twist on an American classic that pairs perfectly with a smoky mezcal. Trust me, you’ll be thanking me for that tip!

La Vista

Sound bars are the latest craze in Mexico City, and La Vista is one of the most impressive around. With a chic, minimalist interior design that mirrors the sophistication of its cocktail menu, La Vista is a feast for the senses. Here, the music is an art form: DJs play exclusively vinyl records, hand-picking each track to create a rich, immersive experience that goes beyond your average playlist. Every detail is curated to perfection, from the acoustics to the lighting, giving you a night that feels elevated and intimate. But be warned: La Vista is one of the hottest spots in town right now, so showing up without a reservation might leave you out.

Órbita

Órbita works as a coffee shop serving breakfast during the day and transforms into a super hip bar at night. They are dedicated to expanding Mexican culture, so their cocktails recreate classics, like a Hai-Boll, with local produce and spice. The music is amazing, so don’t resist the dancing urge that you might feel. They also serve Mexican food: I ordered the quesabirrias and can’t wait to go back for more.

Camila Sánchez Bolaño is a journalist, feminist, bookseller, lecturer and cultural promoter and is Editor in Chief of Newsweek en Español magazine.