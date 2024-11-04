This Guanajuato grape was hands down the best Mexican wine I’ve tried

I’m a wine lover. And Viñedos Los Arcángeles wines in the Guanajuato wine region were hands down the best Mexican wine I’ve had. Love goes into the vines and you can taste it.

When I say I’m a wine lover, I mean it. I look forward to wine o’clock each day and enjoying a glass of red with dinner. Or watching the Caribbean sunset from my balcony with a glass in hand. It’s my favorite thing to do, and in my house, wine time is sacred.

So, for me, a trip to explore the wineries of Querétaro and Guanajuato was a trip. Of course, enjoying tastings at each winery was included in the budget. After all, what kind of a wine lover would I be if I didn’t try all the wines? And when I say all the wines, I mean all the wines.

The highlight of my trip was Viñedo Los Arcángeles, near Dolores Hidalgo. This vineyard in Guanajuato produces all-natural wines. And the cherry on top: owner Ulises Ruiz and talented winemaker Paola Bermudez gave me a tour.

Viñedo Los Arcángeles

This wasn’t your average wine tasting. As luck would have it, the harvest had just finished. I found Ulises and Paola in the workshop, pressing the grapes after harvest. They were gracious enough to welcome me with open arms, sharing the entire process. From harvest to pressing to the fermentation tank, barrel aging and finally the bottle. We tried them all.

Tasting thirteen different wines, I liked — even loved — every single one. Seven of these, both red and white, were straight from the fermentation tank. Something I had never tried before. Smoother than expected, there was a mellow sweetness to them. It was fascinating listening to Ulises share his expertise. Having studied in France, Germany and the United States, he knows his way around wine.

Honestly, I can say that it’s the first time in my life that I have enjoyed every single wine. Usually, I love my reds; the bolder the better, and white wines don’t appeal to my palate. But the Sauvignon Blanc was divine all three times I tried it — from the fermentation tank, the barrel and the bottle. What can I say? I’m nothing if not thorough.

Is all Mexican wine good?

Okay, I just said that Los Arcángeles wines are outstanding, but is all Mexican wine good? In my experience, many have been great.

But let’s look at the bigger picture: Mexican winemakers are creating delicious wines that are ranking at the top globally. Mexican wines are winning gold and grand gold medals in major competitions like Concours Mondial de Bruxelles. These golds come as Mexico competes with iconic wine-producing countries like Italy, Spain, and France.

How can you choose a good bottle of Mexican wine, you may ask? I suggest visiting a good wine region and trying them. If that’s not on your agenda or something that doesn’t interest you, then choosing wine from a good region helps.

Luckily, Mexico has several good wine regions.

Where is Mexico’s wine country?

Mexican wine country is more extensive than you may have realized. Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California and Valle de Parras in Coahuilia are ranked number one. But there are 14 wine-producing states.

Remember, Mexico is large and has many different climates. Many of the country’s regions are mountainous, with ideal climates and soil for producing high-quality wines. Wine has been produced in Mexico since the colonial period, and the industry’s growth is helping boost Mexico’s reputation as a wine travel destination.

The four most important wine grape-producing regions of Mexico are Baja California, Coahuila, Querétaro and Guanajuato. At least that’s what Jorge, the sommelier at the Cuna de Tierra winery in Dolores Hidalgo, told me. And he’s a smart cookie who’s passionate about wine, so I believe every word.

Which was my favorite wine?

Viñdos Los Arcángeles’ 2019 Cabernet Franc was heaven.

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.