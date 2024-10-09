Wednesday, October 9, 2024
The world’s best tequila is…

(Don Fulano Tequila/Facebook)

Drum roll please… the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition has determined that the world’s best tequila is Don Fulano Fuerte (100 Proof Blanco). 

Recognized as one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious spirits competitions, the SFWSC’s praise solidifies Don Fulano’s position as a top-tier tequila producer. The competition’s judges described the spirit as “an amazing and well-balanced tequila with agave and black pepper on the nose and palate followed by a burst of citrus and cinnamon on the finish.”

Don Fulano Fuerte is made from only Maduro and Pinto agave plants.
Don Fulano Fuerte is made from Maduro and Pinto agave plants. (Don Fulano Tequila/Facebook)

Don Fulano Fuerte is matured for at least six months in stainless steel tanks to allow the flavors to settle without developing any wood notes. It is made from Maduro and Pinto agave plants, proprietary yeast and natural spring volcanic water from the Tequila region in Jalisco. As it spends no time in contact with oak, it remains crystalline and colorless 

Founded by Sergio Mendoza and Enrique Fonseca in 2002, Don Fulano continues a five-generation family tradition.

“Everything about Don Fulano is rooted in its history,” Mendoza told Forbes in July. 

According to Mendoza, Don Fulano is one of the last family-owned tequila brands with complete control over agave production. The tequila is estate-grown and bottled at the La Tequileña distillery, which is owned by the Fonsecas. The family also produces four other types of tequila.

The brand’s story can be traced back 140 years ago when the founder’s great-grandfather began cultivating agave in the highlands of Jalisco.

“The agave plant has always been central to Mexico and its history and of course, agave spirits were part of it,” Mendoza said. “Today, we very much do the same: farm agave and produce a product that reflects our land as closely as possible. Of course, we face many challenges as every farmer does, but we try hard to keep as close and as simple a connection with the source.”

Priced at $59.99, Don Fulano is an affordable bottle for any tequila enthusiast to enjoy. 

The SFWSC medal is a universally recognized indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship. The accolade has raised the reputation of thousands of wine, beer and spirit brands and is a testament to the hard work of producers. 

With reports from Forbes

