Therapy Talk: Emotional responses to political events

Have recent political events made you feel stressed or uncomfortable? Jenna Mayhew has been working as a psychologist in Mexico for eight years. At her practice, Hola Therapy, she has made it her mission to help foreigners living in Mexico, Mexicans with a foreign partner, foreigners with links to Mexico and Mexicans with links to foreigners or foreign countries.

Now, Jenna answers MND readers’ questions on the pressing issues of relationships, mental health and navigating changes that come with relocating to and living in Mexico.

Dear Jenna,

I’m an American living temporarily in Mexico. When the U.S. election results were announced, I felt heartbroken, defeated, and angry at everyone who voted for Trump, and everyone who didn’t vote. What’s the best way to deal with news like this when there’s nothing you can do to change the situation?

First, let me acknowledge that the feelings you’re experiencing are valid. Regardless of your nationality or political preferences, when someone enters power with views we don’t agree with and could make decisions that impact our lives, it’s natural to have a strong emotional reaction. It’s important to recognize that you’re not alone in this. In our practice, we’ve seen how deeply these events impact people.

Here are some strategies to help you navigate these intense emotions and find ways to heal:

1. Acknowledge your grief and loss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hola Therapy (@holatherapy)

For many, the aftermath of the election results is akin to mourning. Whether you feel hopeless, fearful, or even betrayed, these emotions are a form of grief. And just as with any loss, it’s okay to cry, feel upset, and take time to process. Grief is deeply personal, and it can be experienced in many forms — from sadness and frustration to numbness or even anger. Don’t rush yourself through it. Allow yourself the space to mourn what you’ve lost, even if it’s just the hope you once had in the future.

2. Stay present

It’s easy to fall into the trap of predicting the future, especially when you’re feeling fearful or uncertain. While it’s important to acknowledge that there are risks and challenges ahead, ruminating on worst-case scenarios only drains your energy and creates unnecessary stress. Acknowledge the uncertainty, but don’t let it paralyse you. Remember, the future is unknown, and worrying about it now only robs you of peace and clarity in the present.

3. Limit the news and social media

One common maladaptive coping strategy we’ve noticed is the endless consumption of news and social media. It’s easy to get caught in a cycle of outrage, fear, and frustration – things that are actively promoted by these platforms. News and social media, especially in the aftermath of events like this, can feel like an addiction, fueling our anger and despair without offering any real solutions.

Take a step back. Limit your consumption. If you need to check in, try to limit it to a set time each day. Try unfollowing or muting accounts that perpetuate feelings of anger and fear. Instead, seek out content that nurtures your mental health — whether that’s peaceful, empowering, or simply relaxing. It’s not about avoiding reality; it’s about protecting your emotional well-being so that you can act from a place of clarity rather than exhaustion or outrage.

4. Channel your anger into action

Anger is a powerful emotion — it’s the body’s way of signaling that something is wrong and needs to be addressed. While feeling angered by political outcomes is natural, it’s important not to let anger turn into helplessness or inertia. Action is the antidote to that feeling of powerlessness.

But, there’s a balance to strike. Posting angry messages online or engaging in inflammatory arguments can sometimes feel like taking action, but without actual change, this can often leave us feeling more hopeless. Instead, channel your anger into something constructive. Volunteer, donate, or participate in local activism. This doesn’t just apply to U.S. politics — it could be supporting causes in Mexico or your community. Engaging in meaningful action can help you feel like you’re part of a larger solution, rather than a spectator to a painful situation.

5. Practice self-care and nurture your mental health

In times of stress, it’s crucial to take care of your physical and mental health. It’s tempting to slip into self-soothing mode (alcohol, substance misuse, eating junk food, scrolling instead of sleeping, not socialising etc). Do the opposite. Prioritise eating well, sleeping enough, and moving your body. Go for walks in nature, take deep breaths, and find moments of joy — even if they’re small. Your emotional resilience comes from your ability to care for yourself in tough times. Even activists — who spend their lives fighting for change — understand that rest and recovery are vital for sustainable action.

Self-care is also about creating space to experience joy, especially in moments of despair.

6. Find your community

Even if you feel far from home, connecting with others who share your values or experiences can be deeply healing. Reach out to friends, join supportive groups, or find spaces where you can express your emotions and feel heard. If you’re feeling disconnected from your country of origin, remember that you can still build community in the place you are now. And don’t forget to lean on loved ones—whether that’s family, close friends, or even a therapist. Social connection is key to resilience.

Moving forward: finding a path toward healing

Ultimately, healing is a personal journey. The world has always been full of challenges, but it’s also full of people who fight for change — who channel their anger into action, their grief into transformation. You can take inspiration from them, whether it’s through activism or simply choosing to live joyfully despite the turmoil around you.

This is your chance to decide what action, however small, looks like for you. The grief, anger, and uncertainty you’re feeling are natural, but they don’t need to define you. You have the power to find moments of peace, joy, and connection — even in the most challenging times.

And remember: it’s okay to feel heartbroken, it’s okay to rest, and it’s okay to take time to heal. If you feel overwhelmed, it’s always okay to seek professional support as you navigate this complex emotional terrain. There are resources, people, and ways to heal—sometimes it’s about finding the right path for you.

Jenna Mayhew is an Australian psychologist based in Mexico, with over 20 years of experience in Australia, England and Mexico. She is the founder of Hola Therapy, a bilingual practice dedicated to supporting the immigrant and cross-cultural communities in Mexico.

Hola Therapy aims to give back to the community and one way they achieve this is by providing by clinical and financial support Misión México Foundation. https://www.misionmexico.org Misión México Foundation is a charity in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico. They provide a stable, therapeutic environment for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, with a focus on safety, emotional recovery and education.

If you have enjoyed the “Ask Jenna” column, please consider giving back by making a small donation to the Misión México Foundation