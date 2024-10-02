What’s on this October in Mexico City?

Mexico City gets moving again in October, AKA the unofficial start to the Mexican end-of-year holiday marathon.

Here’s the rundown of October 2024 in Mexico City!

Harry Potter Magic at Play

Dates: October 1st – 27th

Location: Casa Abierta Monte (Palma 14, Centro Histórico)

Cost: Tickets start at 525 pesos per person

Calling all wizards and witches! Dive into a magical interactive experience inspired by the Harry Potter universe. Learn the art of wand-wielding and techniques to cast your own spells. Meet and greet with your favorite characters as you discover the Great Hall, Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest in real life.

The Empire Strips Back

Dates: October 2nd – 27th (Wednesday to Sunday)

Location: Foro 1869 (Avenida de los Insurgentes Sur 1869, Guadalupe Inn)

Cost: Tickets start at 690 pesos per person

Get ready for a cheeky twist on Star Wars as your favorite characters, including stormtroopers, Jedi and princesses, are reimagined in this burlesque comedy show. Audience participation is encouraged in this hilariously sexy journey through the galaxy, so leave the kids at home!

Design Week

Dates: October 7th – 13th

Location: Various venues

Cost: Free to enter most events

Step into the future at Design Week Mexico 2024! With the theme “Designing the Future,” this week features a diverse range of exhibitions, activities and discussions showcasing cutting-edge design. From architecture to art, furniture to fashion, this can’t-miss event highlights the work of both established and emerging designers.

Luis Miguel LIVE

Dates: October 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 23rd, 24th

Location: Arena CDMX

Cost: Tickets start at 1,157 pesos

Now is your chance to show off your Spanish and belt out the best of El Sol de México’s ballads for all the world to see. Join Luis Miguel as he serenades you with his greatest hits at the biggest concert venue in Mexico City. Did you get your tickets yet?

Café y Chocolate Fest de Día de Muertos

Dates: October 11th – 13th

Location: Museo Nacional de las Culturas Populares (Avenida Hidalgo 289, Colonia Del Carmen, Alcaldía Coyoacán)

Cost: Free to enter

‘Tis the season for pan de muerto, and it’s time to get your taste buds ready for a mouthwatering festival. Savor the delicious delicacy that comes just once a year with tastings and informative workshops celebrating the Day of the Dead and its coveted cuisine. From painting your own catrina to dancing to live music, you’re sure to enjoy this event no matter your age.

International Book Fair at the Zócalo

Dates: October 11th – 20th

Location: Zócalo de la CDMX

Cost: Free to enter

Explore a treasure trove of literature at the International Book Fair with countless publishers showcasing their best works. In addition to shelves of bestsellers and hidden gems, enjoy author talks, readings and activities for all ages.

Reggae Live Festival

Date: October 12th

Location: Campos Guadalajara, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Estado de México

Cost: Tickets start at 850 pesos per person

If “LuisMi” isn’t your thing, maybe Bob Marley is? Don your dreads and make your way to México state, where you can dance to 12 hours of non-stop reggae music. Campos Guadalara’s four stages will feature artists like Macka B and Tiken Jah Fakoly. Let the good vibes roll!

Swan Lake

Date: October 14th

Location: Auditorio Nacional

Cost: Tickets start at 635 pesos per person

Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting world of “Swan Lake,” a timeless ballet that has captivated audiences for generations! Performed by the talented National Dance Company from Palacio de Bellas Artes, this production promises to deliver breathtaking choreography, fabulous costumes and a mesmerizing score by Tchaikovsky.

Parade of Alebrijes

Date: October 19th

Location: From Zócalo to Paseo de la Reforma

One of the city’s most anticipated spectacles, watch as Paseo de la Reforma transforms into a magical world of color as towering alebrijes dance their way to the Historic Center.

Expo Cerveza

Dates: October 25th – 27th

Location: Pepsi Center (Dakota S/N Nápoles, Alcaldía Benito Juárez)

Cost: Tickets are 350 pesos per person

Join fellow beer enthusiasts at the Expo Cerveza! Discover an extensive selection of local and international beers, enjoy tastings and food pairings and chat with local brewers. Don’t miss interactive workshops showcasing techniques for brewing commercially or at home! Live entertainment abounds.

Parade of Catrinas

Date: October 27th

Location: Paseo de la Reforma

The fantastical procession of catrinas brings together a colorful array of participants dressed as the iconic skeletal figures that symbolize the Day of the Dead. Want to join? Face painting for any age is available along Paseo de la Reforma and costumes can easily be procured online or in your local mercado.

La Llorona Dance Show

Dates: October 28th – November 9th

Location: Centro Universitario Cultural (Odontología 35, Copilco, Universidad)

Cost: Tickets start at 400 pesos per person

Hearing the haunting story of La Llorona is obligatory for anyone living in or visiting Mexico during Day of the Dead. Now, you can easily experience one of Mexico’s most enduring legends through a neoclassical dance show that features the Filarmónica de las Artes and the Compañía de Danza de las Artes. The bonus? It’s a stone’s throw from the iconic buildings and murals that put UNAM on the prized list of World Heritage Sites.

