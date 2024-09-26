Is that a lightsaber in your pocket, or are you just pleased to see me? Star Wars burlesque silliness comes to Mexico City

Travelers from around the world flock to Mexico City to soak in a cultural legacy that both predates and transcends the Spanish conquest. From the ramparts of Chapultepec Castle to the Pyramid of the Sun at Teotihuacán to high-priced sushi in Polanco, this city truly has it all. But seriously, can any of those attractions compete with Darth Vader and her evil cleavage?

The global phenomenon “The Empire Strips Back” has landed in CDMX after conquering Paris, San Francisco, Sydney and other cities far, far away. Yet, the crowd at El Foro 1869 on Sept. 12 seemed more than ready to battle the dark side with… well, the dark side. The only “force” on display was the struggle to hold back laughter and cheers.

Burlesque never claimed to be highbrow. Almost by definition, it’s a spectacle designed for hooting and hilarity more than titillation. Dating back to the 17th century, this art form has surged and receded throughout history, notably flaring up in the United States on the eve of the Civil War. Perhaps a few more tassels might have kept the North and South from four years of bloodshed.

Despite the show’s title, this isn’t a strip show in the tawdry sense. It’s more like a journey through your favorite Star Wars characters, bringing to life the teenage boy fantasies of the ’70s. Yet the screams from the women in the crowd were louder than the men’s. Think of it as Geeky Date Night… with G-strings.

In recent years, other shows have embraced clever juxtapositions with a touch of saucy dancing. Major cities have been enchanted by burlesque versions of zombies, Marvel characters, Harry Potter and even the sacred Wizard of Oz. And let’s be real — who’s sexier: Dorothy or the Wicked Witch of the West? The latter, of course. And so it goes with “Empire.”

The current show keeps the tradition of cheesecake and grinding while staying within the bounds of legality. And who could argue with Princess Leia soaping up a spaceship, Chewbacca and Han Solo raising the roof with a little help from Run DMC or Obi-Wan Kenobi wielding a lightsaber in a decidedly less-than-deadly manner?

Keeping the ball rolling is a master of ceremonies who starts as an Imperial general and ends as a Jedi pilot, cracking wise jokes between numbers. As the beer and tequila flow, the crowd’s interactions with him become increasingly… galactic.

The show-stopping number is, naturally, Darth Vader and her sensual stormtroopers — The only men in the show are Han Solo and, presumably, Chewbacca. It’s during this act that you realize the regalia is as much a star as the dancers, if not more so.

The costuming is cleverly skimpy. With realistic replicas of trooper masks, all it takes are strategically placed plastic patches on arms and thighs to recreate the iconic white armor. And with a spot-on helmet, Darth Vader’s most formidable weapon is, of course, her legs.

The choreography is reminiscent of “Flashdance” or “Magic Mike” in its simplicity. Again, this is burlesque, not the national ballet. It’s hard to tell who might be a professionally trained dancer — but who cares? The roars of approval erupt from the seats the moment a character is recognized.

One can only wonder what George Lucas would think of this latest incarnation of his 1977 masterpiece. Given his genius for marketing action figures and other toys, it’s hard to imagine he’d be surprised. There have been animated shows, novelizations, shows on ice and more. Maybe burlesque is the final — and fitting — installment.

“The Empire Strips Back” runs through Oct. 27 at El Foro 1869.