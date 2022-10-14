Culture News

Over 200 characters from the Star Wars universe will be marching in Mexico City on Saturday

The parade is organized by the Mexican Garrison of the 501st Legion and will march down Reforma avenue

Mexico City will experience its first Star Wars parade on Saturday morning at 10:00 when Stormtroopers, Sith Lords, Imperial Pilots and Darth Vader look-alikes from across the galaxy arrive and march down Reforma Avenue.

The event is organized by the Mexican chapter of the 501st Legion, a global fan club with 14,000 members, some of whom have even been cast as extras in the films.

The Star Wars franchise includes nine films (with two more planned) that tell the tale of galaxies won and lost over several centuries, with a cast of characters that have invaded pop culture across the world.

The first film, written and directed by George Lucas, was released in 1977 and has spawned television shows, books, theme parks, and video games as the fan base has exploded in the decades since.

The Mexican Garrison has 200 members, all of whom plan to be in attendance at the parade, along with diehard fans from seven other countries.

The chapter hosted a Star Wars march, referred to as “training day” by members, for the first time in 2017 in Guadalajara, and since then they have held them in Monterrey and Campeche as well. Similar marches are planned for the future throughout Mexico.

While only legion members can participate in the parade (in full costume), fans are welcome to attend dressed up as their favorite characters.

With reports from El Universal