What’s on in the Riviera Maya and Yucatán in June?

Artisanal chocolate tastings, swimming with sea turtles, healing sound experiences and craft beer festivals. It’s all about beating the heat this June in Cancún, Yucatán and the Riviera Maya. Take a submarine ride to beat the heat, or if you’re out in it, at least enjoy a cold one in paradise.

Swim with nesting sea turtles

June is peak sea turtle nesting season all along the Riviera Maya. So, if you’ve ever wanted a guarantee you’ll see them when snorkelling, June is the month to go. Akumal is famous for its sea turtles, so head to Akumal for a guided tour with photos any time this month.

Date: Every day in June

Location: Akumal, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Cost: 600 pesos (US $31) per person.

Lush Latin dance party

Practice your moves dancing the warm Caribbean night away. There’s a free beginners’ salsa dance class and a Bachata dance class as well. Grab your partner and arrive early for the class if you’re interested, before spending the night on the dance floor or on the roof, under the stars.

Date: 6 June, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Location: Mexcalli Restaurant, Playa del Carmen

Cost: Free

Caribbean Craft Beer Festival

To cure what ails you (pun intended), join the fun at the Caribbean Craft Beer Festival in Puerto Morelos. Is there anything better than a cold beer on a hot day? It’s hard to beat, so this is the perfect event as summer arrives. Workshops and tastings, beer sommeliers, and master brewers will all be there to share their expertise.

Date: 6 & 7 June

Location: Puerto Morelos

Cost: Free

Marina Seca art exhibition

Get ready to fall in love with art all over again at the Art Exhibition at the Marina Seca Plaza. Showcasing the beauty of the Riviera Maya. Two talented local artists will be displaying their works. It should be a nice way to spend at Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

Date: 7 & 8 June, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Marina Seca Plaza, Puerto Aventuras

Cost: Free

Les Misérables in Playa del Carmen

The world-famous Broadway hit Les Misérables is coming to Playa del Carmen. A deeply human story, this musical is packed with powerful music, heartwarming lyrics, and is a beautiful story of true love, justice, hope, and the fight for redemption. Prepare to laugh, cry, and enjoy a spectacular night out.

Date: 7 June, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: Solidarity Theatre, Playa del Carmen

Cost: 270 pesos (US $14)

Submerge yourself beneath the waves

Did you know that only 1% of the world’s population has been on a submarine? Invite yourself into the lucky one percent and take advantage of summer savings by enjoying a ride on Atlantis. It’s Cozumel’s most exciting way to escape the summer heat. Shipwrecks and stunning reef life await and after all, Cozumel is famous for its underwater paradise.

Date: 9 June (or book another day)

Location: Atlantis Submarines, Cozumel

Cost: Special June price US $80 (usually $120)

Ritual sounds and gongs experience

Enter into a world of inner power of sound through an aura cleansing smoke tunnel. The ritual drums will awaken your presence as a didgeridoo leads you within. Norse shamanic recitals will honor your ancestors and much more. This Ritual Sounds & Gongs Experience is a healing night of sound to balance mind, body and soul.

Date: 14 June, 7 p.m.

Location: Sound House, Playa del Carmen

Cost: 600 pesos advance (before June 7), 800 pesos after and 900 pesos at the door.

See the summer solstice feathered serpent at Chichén Itzá

It only happens twice a year, so don’t miss the chance to see the feathered serpent descend the great pyramid at Chichén Itzá. An important cultural experience at Mexico’s most iconic and most visited Mayan attraction, the show attracts thousands every year. There’s a light show at night, so be sure to stay for a fascinating glimpse into Mayan history projected on El Castillo, the main pyramid.

Date: 21 June

Location: Chichen Itzá, Yucatan

Cost: 755 pesos (US $39) with discounts for locals

Father’s Day run

Fun for the whole family in the 2025 Father’s Day Run. Promoting health, sports, joy, and togetherness, there’s also a run for the kids. Plus, all the usual adult categories and age groups. But best of all, you have a choice of completing the 5km or 10km run. Walk, run, or just go and support, it promises to be a fun way to spend Father’s Day morning.

Date: June 22, starting at 7 a.m.

Location: Parque Cancún, Cancún

Price: Adults 350 pesos, kids 250 pesos

Artisanal chocolate tasting

From bean to bar, chocoholics get your tastebuds ready. This tantalising tasting journey takes you on a discovery of Mexico’s finest cacaos and award-winning chocolates. Cacao ceremonies with sipping chocolate, the finest infused chocolate, and let’s not forget organic brown sugar-coated cacao beans, plus much more. Learn about the finest Mexican chocolates and enjoy them every way possible.

Date: 26 June, 11 a.m.

Location: Calle 11 Sur, La Veleta, Tulum.

Cost: 1,300 pesos (US $67)

