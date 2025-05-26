What’s on in CDMX in June?

June in Mexico City: when the skies scorch your shoulders one minute and drench your shoes the next. The magic of Mexico’s dynamic capital is its ability to adapt to all of Mother Nature’s mood swings, and this month is a prime example. The start of summer transforms Mexico City into a playground of cultural delights more diverse than your Instagram algorithm. Fancy judging a courtroom drama without the paperwork? Tired of watching your custom-made Viking costume gather dust in your closet? From NASCAR’s earth-shaking engines to blindfolded gourmet adventures, June is packed tighter than the Metro at rush hour. So throw on a sun hat, pack an umbrella, and prepare for thirty days of delightful events across the capital.

The Libertines – In Concert

The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Indie rock faithfuls, your prayers have been answered! After eight long years, British rock royalty The Libertines are back in Mexico City with their deliciously chaotic brand of post-punk revival. Pete Doherty and the boys will be bringing anthems like “Don’t Look Back Into the Sun” and “Can’t Stand Me Now” to the Pepsi Center for one night only. If you missed the early 2000s indie explosion or just want to relive your skinny jeans phase, this is your chance to experience one of rock’s most influential (and notorious) bands in the flesh.

Date: June 5, 2025

Location: Pepsi Center WTC, Av. Dakota S/N, Colonia Nápoles, Benito Juárez

Cost: Tickets start at 1,208 pesos per person

Die Walküre at Sala Miguel Covarrubias

Opera enthusiasts who’ve been itching for a Wagnerian fix, your moment has arrived. Cultura UNAM is screening The Royal Ballet’s epic production of “Die Walküre,” bringing Valhalla’s dramatic family squabbles right to Mexico City. This second installment of Wagner’s Ring Cycle serves up forbidden love, divine punishment, and enough family drama to give a Mexican telanovela a run for its money. Don’t worry if your German’s rusty, there will be Spanish subtitles to ensure full comprehension. Arrive early for the pre-opera talk with Gerardo Kleinburg and prepare for nearly four hours of operatic intensity.

Date: June 7

Location: CCU, Sala Miguel Covarrubias, Centro Cultural Universitario, CU, Insurgentes Sur 3000, Del. Coyoacán

Cost: Tickets start at 200 pesos per person

NASCAR Cup Series México

NASCAR is making history with its first-ever points-paying Cup Series race in Mexico City. The legendary Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will transform into stock car heaven as drivers tackle 15 turns at a challenging elevation of 7,300 feet. It’s a full-blown festival of raw power, with NASCAR Xfinity and Mexico Series support races throughout the weekend. For those with the need for speed, here’s your chance to get your fix without risking a ticket on the Periferico.

Dates: June 13–15, 2025

Location: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

Cost: Tickets start at 1,000 pesos per person

The Jury Experience: An Immersive Court Case

Are you a true crime podcast addict? Do you spend your free time binging on “Law & Order” reruns? Turn away from the device and turn into an almost-real-life player. This groundbreaking immersive theater event puts YOU in the jury box of a nail-biting courtroom drama. Sift through evidence, scrutinize testimonies, and ultimately decide the fate of the accused using the skills you’ve picked up from YouTube. Bring your most judgmental friends (we all have a handful) and prepare for your most furious debate yet.

Date: June 21

Location: Centro Cultural Universitario Tlatelolco, Avenida Ricardo Flores Magón 1, Tlatelolco

Cost: Tickets start at 320 pesos per person

Tim Burton: El Laberinto

The master of macabre whimsy has finally brought his twisted imagination to Mexico City. Tim Burton’s labyrinth of oddities features over 200 original artworks and interactive installations that’ll make you feel like you’ve stepped right into one of his cult classics. From Scissorhands to Beetlejuice vibes, this immersive journey through Burton’s beautifully warped mind promises to be the Instagram-worthy event of the summer. While a Johnny Depp sighting is doubtful, you still don’t want to miss your chance to wander through this wonderfully weird wonderland!

Dates: June 26 – July 27

Location: Av. Constituyentes 500, Casino del Bosque

Cost: General admission starts at 450 pesos per person

Pride Parade 2025

Break out your rainbow everything for Latin America’s most spectacular Pride celebration. The event is a massive, vibrant tsunami of love and acceptance washing down Paseo de la Reforma. Tens of thousands of revelers will inundate the streets stretching from the Angel of Independence to the Zócalo, with music, dancing, and glitter galore. The parade is just the tip of the celebratory iceberg, and the parties in Zona Rosa are sure to well into the night.

Date: June 28, 2025

Location: Starts at Ángel de la Independencia, proceeds along Paseo de la Reforma, ends at Zócalo

Cost: Entry is free

Festival Medieval Nocturno

Ever fantasized about living in Game of Thrones without all the, well, violence and death? You can. Mexico City’s nighttime medieval festival is pure fantasy escapism, complete with knights in shining armor, fire-breathing performers, and those ever-elusive Vikings and orcs roaming about. Stuff your face with hearty medieval fare while watching jousting tournaments and witch dances, all to the timely soundtrack of bagpipes and war drums. Bring the family for a night of time-traveling fun and a chance to finally don that tunic.

Dates: June 28–29

Location: Club Campestre Teotihuacán

Cost: General admission starts at 400 pesos per person

Dining in the Dark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dining in the Dark (@dininginthedarkexperience)

Years of knowing exactly what you’re eating really takes its toll. If you’re as bored as the rest of us with standard dining, this culinary adventure was made for you. Discover flavors without the distraction of sight — just pure, sensory immersion as your taste buds take center stage. This blindfolded taste journey at the swanky Hilton Santa Fe promises to transform ordinary dining into something extraordinary. You’ll be amazed at how removing one sense heightens all the others, making familiar flavors pop in surprising new ways. Perfect for date nights, foodie friend gatherings, or just when you want a new way to indulge in a dinner out.

Dates: Select dates through July 6

Location: Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe, Av. Javier Barros Sierra 515, Lomas de Santa Fe

Cost: Tickets start at 1,200 pesos per person

Ciclo de Cine Edgar Allan Poe

Cineteca Nacional is preparing for its cinematic tribute to the original master of spook by bringing 18 Poe-inspired classics to the big screen. From silent-era chillers to Roger Corman’s adaptations like “The Pit and the Pendulum,” this series delivers all the gothic atmosphere and psychological terror you could possibly want. Some screenings even feature live music accompaniment to really hit home on the drama. Classic horror flick lovers won’t find a better way to spend the weekend, so grab your tickets before it’s too late.

Dates: Weekends through July 2025

Location: Cineteca Nacional, Av. México-Coyoacán 389, Xoco, Benito Juárez

Cost: General admission is 70 pesos per person

Exposición Rosario Castellanos: Un cielo sin fronteras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dany 🥑 (@danyetc)

One of Mexico’s most powerful female voices finally takes center stage. See the source of Rosario Castellanos’ literary inspiration through an exhibit of her personal artifacts, unpublished letters, and rare manuscripts. Castellanos was breaking barriers before it was cool, turning to the mighty pen to fight for indigenous rights and gender equality in mid-century Mexico. Whether you’re familiar with her novel “The Book of Lamentations” or just discovering her work, this intimate exhibition offers a rare glimpse into the mind that shaped Mexican feminist literature.

Dates: Through August 24

Location: Colegio de San Ildefonso, Justo Sierra 16, Centro Histórico

Cost: General admission is 50 pesos per person

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog, or follow her on Instagram.