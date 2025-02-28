We’re entering the third month of the year and spring is almost here. In Guadalajara, that means crisp air, pleasant temperatures and blossoming flowers. The city’s perfect weather in March is perhaps the reason why there are so many outdoor events. With all the joy of the new season around, what’s on in Guadalajara in March for you to enjoy?

However, the highlight of the month seems to be music, as the city is hosting more than the usual dose of musical events. Whichever event you choose to welcome spring, enjoy!

La Mirilla is one of the city’s most popular bazaars. There, you can find everything — from fashionable jewelry to interior decor, to footwear, extravagant art and more. The bazaar also features food stalls, arts and crafts stations and live music on the Mirilla Sounds stage. Best of all, it’s pet-friendly!

Location: Parque Silvano Barba. Av. Rubén Darío 2788, Jardines de Providencia.

Date: March 1 and 2

Cost: Free of charge

Carnaval season is here and with it, bullfighting festivals. Organized by Jalisco’s Charros Association, the event will see charreadas (cowboy shows), becerreadas (calf and cowboy shows) and escaramuzas (female equestrian shows). The festival will also see bullfighting shows and live music.

Location: Lienzo Charro Ajijic. Revolución 80, Ajijic

Date: March 1 to 4

Cost: Tickets start at 100 pesos

Swan Lake Kiev City Ballet

Watch this video on YouTube

The Kiev Ballet is arriving in Mexico, here to perform Tchaikovsky’s epic Swan Lake. The group is fresh from a successful season of touring in Spain and promise to bring all the glamor and glory of Russian aristocracy with them. The story follows Prince Siegfried, who is in love with Odette, a young woman turned into a swan by the spell of the evil von Rothbart and Odile, a black swan and daughter of the sorcerer.

This event is recommended for the whole family from children from one year and up.

Location: Teatro Diana. Av. 16 de Septiembre 710, Mexicaltzingo

Date: March 7 and 8

Cost: Tickets start at 1,300 pesos

The Viña a la Copa festival brings together wine producers from all over the world. In its 15th edition, the festival will feature over 600 exhibitors, with workshops, tastings and pairings. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about wine from expert sommeliers and chefs.

Where: Salón Bellaterra. Av. Naciones Unidas, 8600

When: March 28 and 29

Tickets: Early bird specials 1,200 pesos, 2,000 pesos day of

The new season of the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra has begun, and March has an exciting repertoire.

The ensemble will be directed by different conductors every time, performing classics from Mozart, Roldán, Tchaikovsky, Copland, Beethoven, Wagner and more.

Where: Teatro Degollado. C. Degollado s/n, Zona Centro

When: Every Thursday and Saturday during March

Tickets: Starting at 100 pesos.

Air balloon festival in Sayula

Just a two-hour drive south from Guadalajara is the Magic Town of Sayula (not to be confused with Sayulita), which will host its first-ever air balloon festival.

Hot air balloons will depart at 6 a.m., but various activities will take place throughout the day, including the launch of three thousand paper lanterns. The event will also see mariachi music, food stalls, a play area and more.

Where: Centro Regional de Comercio de Sayula

When: March 29, 30 and 31. 7:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Tickets: Free of entry

The 12th edition of the International Festival of Art and Independent Cinema will take place in the Chapala Riviera this year. The public and the committee organizer will vote on the best films, if you’ve ever fancied yourself as a film critic, now’s your chance to live your dreams.

Awarded films will receive a diploma of recognition and a mention as the best film in its specific category.

Location: Cine+Lago. Plaza Bugambilias, Ribera de Chapala, Ajijic, Jalisco

Date: March 29 and 30

Cost: All films for 799 pesos (US $40)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera (@culturayartesribera)

Rumors of the Lake is a workshop consisting of monthly four sessions, led by different writers each month. March’s edition will be hosted by Guadalajaran poet Laura Solórzano.

To book your spot, send an email to [email protected].

Where: Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera. Carr. Chapala-Jocotepec 168, La Floresta, Ajijic, Jalisco.

When: Every Saturday starting March 1

Tickets: 100 pesos per session

Guadalajara is about to dive into the world of coffee during the Expo Café and Gourmet. The event will showcase not only the absolute best of the coffee world but also some of the best street food in Jalisco.

Location: Expo Guadalajara

Date: March 13 to 15

Cost: 140 pesos online, 160 pesos at the box office

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.