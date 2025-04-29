What’s on in Guadalajara and around Lake Chapala in May?

May is an exciting month in Guadalajara and its surrounding areas, with a wide array of events. From Jalisco’s May Cultural event, to food, wine and beer festivals and a homage to Star Wars, there’s plenty to choose from.

Grilling, music and beer at the Asado Fest

Barbeque lovers, this event is just for you! Bringing together some of the best grills in town, the Asado Fest will also feature a craft beer exhibition and tasting, a dedicated wine area, and a wide selection of barbeque ingredients and accessories. Expect live music performances, a children’s area and a pet-friendly space.

Date: May 3

Location: Metro Fest at the Parque Metropolitano. Av. Ludwig Van Beethoven 58000, La Estancia, Zapopan

Cost: 250 pesos (adults) and 80 pesos (children). Tickets here.

Festival Cultural de Mayo

Every year since 1998, Guadalajara hosts the Jalisco May Cultural Festival, a celebration sponsored by the state’s Ministry of Culture to promote cultural activities. From music to visual arts expositions, plays, lectures and more, the festival will host 44 events across the city. This year’s guest country is Canada, with Canadian acts like circus group Vague de Cirque and Montreal funk band The Brooks taking the festival’s stages.

One of the festival’s highlights will be a live performance by the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra (OFJ) at the Teatro Degollado celebrating the 150th anniversary of Maurice Ravel’s birth.

Date: May 8 through 30

Location: Various venues

Cost: Ticket prices vary. For the full festival program, click here.

Akamba: A music festival in the birthplace of tequila

Picture the wrapping sounds of electronic music at the heart of the agave landscape in Tequila, Jalisco. That’s Akamba, the music festival organized by Cuervo Tradicional. This year’s edition promises an immersive experience that fuses music with contemporary art and signature cuisine. Attendees can arrive at the venue onboard the Akamba Express, a passenger train that departs Guadalajara, featuring live DJs, exclusive cocktails and panoramic views of the agave landscape.

Date: May 3

Location: José Cuervo, Tequila

Cost: Tickets start at 1,890 pesos

Celebrate Star Wars Day at the Concierto Galáctico

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you won’t want to miss the live orchestra performance of the movie soundtrack. Attendees can expect to listen to John Williams’ iconic music performed by more than 70 musicians on stage, accompanied by screenings from the movie. Feel free to go dressed as your favorite character!

Date: May 3

Location: Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas. Av. Periférico Norte 1695, Col. Parque Industriales Belenes, Zapopan

Cost: Tickets start at 480 pesos

Shop local at Festival La Mirilla

If you’re looking to buy products from local artists and entrepreneurs, La Mirilla bazaar is for you. Set amid a lush park in Guadalajara, attendees will be able to buy everything from shoes to jewelry, clothes, accessories, candles, essential oils, personal care products and more. Expect food stalls with delicious pastries and food, as well as live music and a pet-friendly area.

Date: May 3 and 4

Location: Parque Silvano Barba, Av. Rubén Darío 2788, Jardines de Providencia, Guadalajara

Cost: Free

Expo Cerveza

Guadalajara is set to host Latin America’s largest Artisanal Beer Exhibition, bringing together more than 100 craft beer producers, importers, and distributors from the Western and Bajío regions in Mexico. The event seeks to connect brewers with restaurant chains, bars, tap rooms, importers, distributors, department stores and specialty shops to boost the industry.

Date: May 16 – 18

Location: Expo Guadalajara

Cost: 180 pesos

Go to a wine festival on the Chapala Riviera

Wine lovers will get the chance to sample Mexican wines in a natural setting with stunning views of Lake Chapala at Vinart Ajijic. Featuring live music, guided pairings and an after party, attendees will spend a weekend learning about wine. The event is exclusively for individuals aged 18 and older and is not pet friendly.

Dates: May 24 and 25

Location: Nimue, Paseo de la Huerta 57, Col. La Floresta, Ajijic, Chapala

Cost: 1,150 pesos

Marco Antonio Solís at Estadio Tres de Marzo

Marco Antonio Solís, who voiced Ernesto de la Cruz in Disney’s “Coco,” performs live in Guadalajara as part of his world tour “Closer to You.” With a career spanning four decades and multiple Latin Grammy awards, Solís remains one of the most beloved artists in Mexico and Latin America. Attendees can expect a spectacular show featuring iconic hit songs like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “El Perdedor” and “¿A dónde vamos a parar?”

Date: May 17

Location: Estadio Tres de Marzo, Av. Patria 1251, Col. Lomas del Valle, Guadalajara

Cost: Tickets start at 4,482 pesos

Watch a movie at a Unesco World Heritage Site

The Museo Cabañas will screen “Samsara,” a 2023 film directed by Lois Patiño that tells the story of a Laotian woman’s death and rebirth and the Buddhist boy who reads to her from the Bardo Thödol, a guide to the journey between death and reincarnation. The Museo Cabañas is located in the Hospicio Cabañas, a massive colonial-era orphanage and hospital complex designated a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1997.

Date: May 2 and 3

Location: Museo Cabañas at Hospicio Cabañas, Cabañas 8, Plaza Tapatía, Centro, Guadalajara

Cost: Price information at box office. Typically free or 35 pesos.

“Puss in Boots”: Ballet for all ages

The Jalisco Ballet is back with the family-friendly production “El Gato con Botas.” The production is inspired Charles Perrault’s original fairy tale that tells the story of a clever cat who helps his master trick a king and an ogre to become rich. The ballet is choreographed by Lucy Arce.

Date: May 3 and 4

Location: Foro de Arte y Cultura. Av. Fray Antonio Alcalde 1451, La Guadalupana

Cost: Starting at 180 pesos