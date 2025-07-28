Monday, July 28, 2025
What’s on in Los Cabos in August?

Chris Sands
By Chris Sands
A reserved table at an outdoor restaurant overlooks a beach and ocean at sunset in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico
August is a quiet time in Los Cabos, the perfect moment to take advantage of the array of the regular monthly events taking place. (Arturo Verea/Shutterstock)

August is the slowest month of the year for big events in Los Cabos, slower even than September, which at least offers the fiestas patrias associated with Mexico’s Independence Day. Indeed, outside of Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore, which started in July and concludes during the first few days of August, there are no major events scheduled in Los Cabos this month.

That’s not to say, however, that there aren’t plenty of things worth doing, and this seems an opportune time to spotlight some of the smaller, often recurring events at area hotels, resorts, bars and restaurants.

Cooking class at Acre

(Acre/Instagram)

Not only does this class offer the opportunity to tour the property of one of the most acclaimed farm-to-table restaurants in Los Cabos, but it also provides participants with a chance to learn how to prepare a few delicious Mexican specialties from scratch. 

Dates: Weekdays, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. in August
Location: Acre Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, C. Rincón de las Animas, Animas Bajas, San José del Cabo
Cost: 2,100 pesos per person

Yoga + Mimosas at Drift

Five women are seated cross-legged on yoga mats in a rustic, open-air studio with wooden slatted walls, practicing meditation with their hands in various positions on their chests.
(El Estar)

Best known as a 29-key boutique hotel in the heart of San José del Cabo’s Gallery District, Drift also prides itself on its weekly Yoga + Mimosas event, held each Saturday. The yoga and first mimosa are complimentary for those who RSVP, but rental mats for non-guests or brunch afterward at Drift Kitchen + Mezcal Bar are extra. 

Dates: Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Location: Drift, Miguel Hidalgo 613, Gallery District, San José del Cabo
Cost: The class is free, but RSVP to ensure space availability

Martini and Jazz Nights at Humo

Some things never go out of style. For instance, jazz and martinis have each achieved classic and forever stylish status. Up to four signature examples of the iconic cocktail are featured on Saturday nights at elegant, Ritz-Carlton-based Humo.

Dates: Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Location: Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Blvd. Mar de Cortez, San José del Cabo
Cost: Call (624-172-9000) for reservations

Fiesta Mexicana at Playa Grande

A group of dancers in colorful traditional Mexican dresses and sombreros perform on an outdoor stage on a beach at dusk.
(Trip Advisor)

Playa Grande, a beachfront resort under the Grupo Solmar banner, celebrates traditional Mexican music and dancing each Monday night with its Fiesta Mexicana. Mexican culinary favorites are also featured, with tacos and margaritas headlining the buffet and open bar.

Dates: Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25
Location: Playa Grande, Playa Grande 1, Cabo San Lucas
Cost: US $52 for adults, free for children 5 and under

Hook and Cook at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica

A woman fishing on the beach in Los Cabos
(Trip Advisor)

If you can’t catch dinner while shore fishing in the Pacific Ocean at luxury resort Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, don’t worry. Your chef guide has fresh fish and ceviche to serve up for this memorable breakfast activity.

Dates: Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27
Location: Pueblo Bonito Pacífica Golf & Spa Resort, Previo Paraíso Escondido, Cabo San Lucas
Cost: Call the resort for reservations and details (624-142-9696)

World’s 50 Best, Guest Bartender Claudia Cabrera, at Viceroy

A smiling bartender with tattooed arms and glasses, Claudia Cabrera, stands behind a bar filled with bottles of liquor.
(Havana Club)

Viceroy Los Cabos has been showcasing cocktails from some of the world’s best bartenders this summer. In June, it was Kevin Tocino from Aruba Day Drink in Tijuana. This August, it’s Claudia Cabrera from Kaito del Valle in Mexico City.

Dates: Aug. 7
Location: Viceroy Los Cabos, Zona Hotelera, San José del Cabo
Cost: Open to guests of the resort, rates start at US $500 per night

Boogie Nights at Rooftop 360

People enjoying a rooftop bar
(The Rooftop Guide)

Retro music from the 1980s and ’90s rules during weekly Boogie Nights at Rooftop 360, the bar with spectacular views set above Playa El Médano at Corazón Cabo Resort and Spa. Women enjoy two-for-one prices on domestic drinks from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dates: Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28
Location: Corazón Cabo Resort, Pelicanos 225, Col. El Médano Cabo San Lucas
Cost: No cover charge

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.

