The largest monthlong event during March in Los Cabos is Spring Break, the annual migration of college students to bars and beaches mostly around Cabo San Lucas. Mango Deck on Playa El Médano is ground zero for those who want to witness this seasonal bacchanal — or avoid it.

Events celebrating art, culture, and cuisine are also abundant this month in Los Cabos and take place at locations around the municipality.

Sabor a Cabo, Los Cabos’ largest food and wine festival, already took place in February 2025. However, the accompanying rural edition held annually to celebrate the municipality’s acclaimed farm-to-table scene and traditional regional culinary culture, is still yet to come.

Dates: March 2

Location: La Huerta Escondida, San José del Cabo

Cost: 1800 pesos for adults, 200 pesos for kids 6 to 12, and free for those younger

The historic Art District in San José del Cabo takes center stage each Thursday

evening from 5 pm to 9 pm during high tourist season — November through June — when residents and visitors alike are invited to stroll its cobblestone streets and peruse the many eclectic fine arts galleries. For an event within the event, check out acclaimed local artist Ivan Guaderrama’s interactive exhibits, which bring art to life in new and interesting ways (Thursdays, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.).

Dates: March 6, 13, 20, 27

Location: Álvaro Obregón No. 20, Gallery District, San José del Cabo

Cost: Free

The ingredients used by Los Cabos’ best chefs largely come from Miraflores, the municipality’s famed organic farming community. However, few tourists visit Miraflores. This festival is a great opportunity to do so, as it provides a fresh and delicious introduction to regional gastronomy and the flavors that make it so memorable.

Dates: March 9

Location: Restaurante Doña Pame, Miraflores

Cost: 1000 pesos for adults, 500 pesos for kids

What’s a Mexican vacation without mariachis? Local hotel Hacienda del Mar has ensured family-friendly mariachi fun for March with a themed fiesta featuring abundant food and drinks, and two hours of entertainment courtesy of Mexico’s most iconic musical style.

Dates: March 14

Location: Hacienda del Mar, Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 10.5, Tourist Corridor

Cost: 1090 pesos for adults, 590 for kids ages 5 to 12

The annual festival honoring San José del Cabo is always held in and around March 19, the feast day for its patron saint, although the name of the original mission in 1730 (San José del Cabo Añuití) included a nod to another patron, José de la Puente, the man who funded it. The weeklong celebration of the city’s rich history includes events both sacred (the mass in honor of St. Joseph) and secular (the crowing of a festival queen and food, drink, and music).

Dates: March 15 – 22

Location: Centered around Plaza Antonio Mijares, San José del Cabo

Cost: Events are free, food and drink are not

The 30th anniversary of this regional arts and culture extravaganza will be held in La Ribera instead of the traditional location at Hotel Palmas de Cortez in Los Barriles. However, as always, the festival will showcase with the work of regional artists, with food and drink courtesy of local restaurants, winemakers, and craft brewers, and folkloric Mexican dancing from dance troupes representing Los Cabos and La Paz.

Dates: March 16

Location: La Ribera Community Plaza, La Ribera, East Cape of Los Cabos

Cost: Free admission

One of the can’t-miss events on the local calendar, this small mountain hamlet about 35 miles south of La Paz was once the richest town on the Baja California peninsula thanks to its rich mines (closed since the 1920s). Its always well-attended annual arts festival features music and folkloric dancing, arts and crafts, food vendors, and a chance to see local attractions like the Museo de la Música and the 35-meter smokestack “La Ramona” said to have been designed by Gustave Eiffel (yep, that Eiffel).

Date: March 16

Location: El Triunfo, BCS

Cost: Free admission

Don’t forget to pack your “kiss me, I’m Irish” shirt. St. Patrick’s Day, in Cabo San Lucas as in the U.S., is an occasion for festive fun, food and drinks, and a celebration of all things green. The biggest party is thrown by iconic local bar, El Squid Roe, complete with DJs to keep the music pumping. Downtown bar San Patricio Irish Pub is also worth a stop, even though the Guinness isn’t served on tap.

Dates: March 17

Location: El Squid Roe, Blvd. Lázaro Cárdenas 1112, Cabo San Lucas

Cost: US $103 for three hour open bar, plus giant cup and official t-shirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Étape México by Tour de France (@letapemexico)

If you’ve ever thought the Tour de France bicycle race would be even more scenic if it were held in La Paz, Baja California Sur’s capital city, now’s your chance to find out. Picturesque coastal routes covering 40, 73.8, and 126.2 kilometers (about 25, 46, and 78 miles, respectively) are open to entrants, with the start and finish line set on the city’s seaside malecón.

Dates: March 30

Location: Kiosko del Malecón, Paseo Álvaro Obregón, Zona Central, La Paz

Cost: 1900 pesos

Whale watching season is rapidly drawing to a close, meaning there’s only a little more than a month left this spring to see some of the more than 5,000 blue, gray, humpback, and other whales that have migrated from their arctic feeding grounds to breed in the shallow water coves and inlets of beautiful Baja California Sur.

Dates: December 15 – April 15

Location: Sea of Cortés and Pacific Ocean

Cost: Free, with tours available at various price points

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.