What’s on in Mexico City in December?

Mexico City is the city that never sleeps (sorry, Sinatra). Naturally, you’d expect December to be as busy as every other month of the year, just with extra Christmas.

And if you did, then great news! We’ve rounded up some of the best things to do in the capital but this time, we’ve added a festive twist to get you into the holiday spirit.

Piñata Exhibit at the Museum of Popular Art

One of the best things about being in Mexico for the holidays are the elaborate piñatas hanging all over the city! Instead of wandering aimlessly in search of the giant festive ornaments, make your way to the Museum of Popular Art (MAP), where a colorful exhibit of 200 piñatas awaits. Artists from all over Mexico display their creations, with shapes ranging from the traditional five-pointed star to sea creatures, flowers and typical foods.

Dates: Now through December 15

Location: Museo de Arte Popular

Cost: Entry is 60 pesos person

The Nutcracker

Nothing says the holidays like Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic. Head to Ciudad Universitaria for a magical adventure with the Filarmónica de las Artes and the Compañía de Danza de las Artes. This fairy-tale ballet unfolds under the enchanting direction of E. Abraham Vélez Godoy

Dates: Dec. 5, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025

Location: Auditorio Fra Angelico, Centro Universitario Cultural

Cost: Tickets start at 400 pesos per person

Ice skating at the Four Seasons

Find your winter wonderland at the Four Seasons’ dreamy Secret Terrace. Among festive decor and cozy food stalls selling seasonal treats and sweets is a giant, eco-friendly ice skating rink! Admission includes skate rentals, as well as tickets for food and drinks. Entry also grants you 20 percent off at on-site restaurants and bars. Don’t miss the magical Christmas tree in the ground floor lobby.

Dates: Dec. 5 – Jan. 5, 2025

Location: Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500, La Juárez)

Cost: Tickets start at 1,297 pesos for adults and 702 pesos for children

Santa Run in Santa Fe

Itching to don your Santa costume already? Here’s your chance! Put on your red hat, lace up your sneakers and join fellow run enthusiasts in Parque La Mexicana for a festive Santa Run. Jog with your kid, your pet or on your own. Distances of 1, 5, or 10 kilometers are available, as are the obligatory Santa suits. When you’re done, hit up Fisher’s for a free breakfast. If you love sports and Christmas, this is the event for you!

Dates: Dec. 15

Location: Parque La Mexicana

Cost: Tickets start at 660 pesos per person

Christmas bazaar in Condesa

Get your holiday shopping done at the vibrant Christmas bazaar in Condesa! The atmosphere will be filled with colorful decorations, twinkling lights and joyful holiday music. This market features an array of unique gifts, so if you’re looking for locally made ornaments, artisanal toys and ceramics, this is a perfect place to find it. While you shop, indulge in holiday snacks like buñuelos and traditional hot chocolate.

Dates: Dec. 16 – 17

Location: Nuevo León 80

Cost: Free to enter

José Guadalupe Posada at Los Pinos

Celebrate the legacy of famed caricaturist José Guadalupe Posada, best known for creating the Catrina skeleton of Día de los Muertos fame, at the exhibition “La vida no vale nada.” Set in the former presidential residence inside Chapultepec Park, caricaturist Gonzalo Rocha pays homage to the legendary artist with prints and artwork highlighting Posada’s iconic style.

Dates: Month of December

Location: Complejo Cultural Los Pinos

Cost: Free to enter

Alan Glass: A Surprising Discovery

Explore the whimsical world of Canadian artist Alan Glass at the Palace of Fine Arts. This retrospective showcases 125 pieces spanning over five decades, demonstrating his surrealist creations and collaborations with Leonora Carrington, André Breton and Alejandro Jodorowsky. Browse a peculiar display of paintings, drawings and video installations, all divided into three thematic sections.

Dates: Through Feb. 16, 2025

Location: Palacio de Bellas Artes

Cost: 90 pesos per person

Candlelight Christmas carols

Entertainment platform Fever’s ever-so-popular Candlelight series, an ongoing collection of atmospheric concerts held in iconic venues around the world, is getting in the spirit. For two nights only, immerse yourself in a multisensory music experience highlighting Christmas classics like “White Christmas,” “Holy Night” and “Let it Snow.” The 60-minute performance includes piano, saxophone, drums and guitar, and is accompanied by hundreds of candles, making it an optimal choice for a romantic night out.

Dates: Dec. 20 – 21

Location: El Cantoral

Cost: Tickets start at 250 pesos per person

Ballet Christmas in Mexico

Join the Ballet Folklórico de México for “Navidades en México,” a vibrant celebration of Mexican culture. From the story of the Nativity to the litany heard during a posada, this is one of the best ways to immerse in Mexican holiday tradition. This performance runs from Dec. 25 to 29 and showcases folkloric dances that embody the spirit of the season.

Dates: Dec. 25 – 29

Location: Chapultepec Castle

Cost: Tickets start at 1,180 per person

New Year’s Eve dinner at Galea

If you’re in the mood for something casual and intimate to ring in the New Year, head to this cozy Italian restaurant in Roma Norte. The delicious dishes and European atmosphere recently caught the attention of the Michelin Guide, landing Galea on the Bib Gourmand list. Enjoy an exquisite dinner featuring gourmet bites like foie gras mousse and duck in a black truffle cherry sauce. Of course, it wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without the bubbly, which comes included in the price. Tasting options are available.

Dates: Dec. 31

Location: Galea (Sinaloa 67, Roma Norte)

Cost: Tickets start at 2,700 pesos per person

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog, or follow her on Instagram.