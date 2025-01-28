What’s on in Mexico City in February?

Buckle up, culture vultures! If January was your Netflix-and-chill month, February is here to get you back out on the Mexico City social scene. The capital’s event calendar is overflowing with gatherings that are sure to light you up, spark your inner Brontë or pivot your career into a money-making tech machine. Leave the yoga pants at home, rummage for your fanciest threads and hit the illuminated streets beckoning you to come alive in the month of love and art.

LAMPS

To warm up for this year’s Art Week, ceramicist Jessica Thornhill is hosting an evening to showcase her brand new collection of ceramic lamps, alongside some of her most popular pieces from last year. London born, now based in Mexico City, her designs reflect her rich, mixed heritage, drawing on influences from India, the Caribbean and the United Kingdom.

For one intimate evening only, attendees can expect a live DJ, drinks and a lot of lamps. Follow the artist on Instagram and send a message with the word LAMPS for event entry.

Dates: Feb. 1

Location: Dolores 54, Historic Center

Cost: Free to enter, must be on guest list

Zona Maco 2025

Latin America’s most important contemporary art fair is back in Mexico City for its 21st year. Admire a diverse range of contemporary and modern art, design, photography and antiques in its 200 galleries hailing from 29 countries. The fair is divided into sections including Zona Maco Arte Contemporáneo, Diseño, Salón del Anticuario and Foto. Zona Maco also offers a program of activities for collectors and art professionals, so if you’re looking for networking events or curator-led guided tours, you’ll find a range of ways to enhance your creative experience here.

Dates: Feb. 5 to 9

Location: Centro Citibanamex, Ave. Del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Tickets start at 450 pesos

BADA 2025

In its fifth edition, BADA will showcase 300 emerging and established artists across various disciplines and techniques, from painting to photography. The event offers an exclusive opportunity to discover and purchase the art you like, directly from the artist. BADA aims to make art more accessible and more personal, with prices starting from 2,500 pesos. This year’s gathering will take place in the spacious garden at Restaurant Campo Marte.

Dates: Feb. 6 to 9

Location: Restaurante Campo Marte, Campo Marte, Bosque de Chapultepec

Cost: Tickets start at 300 pesos

SACBE

For a Tuluminati-esque celebration that blends art, music and community, don your favorite suede hat and white linen button down for a night of conscious socializing at SACBE. Get down with live performances on two stages, including acoustic sets and DJ performances from artists like Chambord, Heimlich Knüller, and Sinca. Fill up on bites from artisanal food vendors while moving with purpose at this unique experience that combines creativity, culture, and connection in a secret urban oasis, carrying the essence of their jungle roots into the heart of Mexico City.

Date: Feb. 6

Location: Undisclosed, San Angel

Cost: Tickets start at US $88

Material Art Fair

Known for its vibrant atmosphere and focus on emerging talent, Material Art Fair’s 11th edition is set to wow with an impressive showcase of exceptional artists from Mexico and around the world. In addition to two floors of open galleries, the fair will also feature an exciting program of talks, screenings, performances and more.

Dates: Feb. 6 to 9

Location: Expo Reforma, Calle Morelos 67, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: 250 pesos per person

Salón ACME

ZonaMaco’s rebellious little sister is where emerging artists rub elbows with those long established in the industry. With sections like “Open Call” and “Bodega,” Salón ACME is a vibrant, unpretentious platform for beginners to find their place in the creative world. Not quite sure what abstract expressionism actually means but still like looking at art? Salon Acme is the place for you. The fair attracts art enthusiasts, collectors and industry professionals, fostering connections within the art community.

Dates: Feb. 6 to 9

Location: Jardín Prim, Calle Gral. Prim 30, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets start at 300 pesos per person

Get sorta-married at Torre Latino

For a Vegas-style wedding that doesn’t actually count (at least not according to the Civil Court), head to the Mirador at Torre Latino. Every year, on Feb. 13 and 14, the Torre Latino offers themed weddings on its observation deck. For 300 pesos per couple, you can participate in a symbolic ceremony that includes a photo souvenir, rings and a non-official marriage certificate. The experience takes place at 182 meters high, so you can celebrate your unshakable love with panoramic views of Mexico City.

Dates: Feb. 13 to 14

Location: Mirador at Torre Latino

Cost: 300 pesos per couple

Feria Internacional del Libro del Palacio de Minería

Bookworms, this one’s for you! One of Mexico’s largest literary events takes place beneath the dramatic archways inside the Palacio de Minería. More than a chance to add to your ever-growing pile of paperbacks, the fair showcases 700 book presentations, 100 talks and 71 workshops, as well as activities for the little ones. The FIL Minería’s 46th edition aims to promote reading and cultural exchange, offering visitors a diverse program of literary and cultural activities.

Dates: Feb. 21 to March 2

Location: Palacio de Minería, Calle Tacuba 5, Historic Center

Cost: Tickets start at 20 pesos per person

FinTech México Festival 2025

February’s one-day FinTech festival Mexico is set to be the largest event of its kind in Latin America, bringing together over 2,000 experts from the financial and technological sectors. The event features four main stages: Main Stage for keynote speeches, Battle Arena for creative competitions, Shark’s Den for startup pitches and Serenity Dome for discussions on financial well-being. The festival aims to foster innovation, learning and collaboration in the fintech ecosystem

Dates: Feb. 27

Location: Papalote Museo del Niño

Cost: Entry TBD

