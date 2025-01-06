What’s on in Mexico City in January?

After what seems like a lifetime of holiday festivities, even the city itself seems ready for a bit of calm. January in CDMX offers a handful of low-key events, like art installations and classic movies with a twist, for the first couple of weeks. As inhabitants regain their energy, so does the events calendar, and visitors can expect to end the month with a bang attending festivals celebrating the Lunar New Year and Frida Kahlo’s colorful life.

Mojigangas: Gigantes de la tradición

Pop down to charming Coyoacan’s National Museum of Popular Cultures and immerse into one of Mexico’s most creative traditions. The latest exhibit showcases mojigangas, towering puppets made of papier-mache which reach heights of 6 to 18 feet. The colorful artisanal creations hail from various Mexican states, and are constructed to reflect historical, religious and contemporary themes. Usually found in weddings or festivals, some believe mojigangas possess the power to attract good fortune and ward off negative energies. Is there a better way to start the new year?

Dates: Now through January 30

Location: Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares, Del Carmen, Coyoacán

Cost: Tickets start at 20.50 pesos per person

Félix Blume: Variaciones sobre el murmullo

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Felix Blume (@felixblume)

This fascinating exhibition features six sound installations by French artist Félix Blume, exploring natural and urban murmurs, a sensory experience that encourages visitors to pause and listen. Blume has worked in various corners of Latin America, including Mexico, where he recorded “Los Gritos de Mexico.” This delightful and recognizable Mexico City soundscape won Blume the Pierre Schaffer Prize in 2015.

Dates: Now through Feb. 16

Location: Laboratorio Arte Alameda, Historic Center, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: 45 pesos per person

Titanic Sinfónico

If your heart goes on and on for Jack and Rose of James Cameron’s wildly successful box office smash “Titanic” you’re in luck. You’ve got four opportunities to relive this cinema classic, this time with a unique twist. The City Symphony Orchestra will intensify this emotional drama with live music performances that coincide with the unforgettable story.

Dates: Every Thursday at 8 p.m.

Location: Teatro Silvia Pinal, La Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets start at 960 pesos per person

Chinese New Year Festival

Dive into the year of the Wood Snake at 2025’s Chinese New Year festival at the National Center for the Arts (Cenart). The Wood Snake is all about making plans, solving problems and acting strategically, and there’s no better way to get started than with traditional Chinese dance, music and shadow theater performances. Alongside kung fu demonstrations will be cosplay presentations, authentic Chinese cuisine and workshops that highlight cultural insights.

Dates: Jan. 25, 2025

Location: Centro Nacional de las Artes, Churubusco Country Club, Coyoacán

Cost: Free to enter

Frida Kahlo: La Vida de un Ícono

Frida Kahlo’s life has captivated art lovers and Mexiphiles for generations. Finally, after an international journey and over 3 million spectators, this immersive 90-minute experience can be enjoyed in Mexico City. Immersive projections, digital photo compositions, original films and unique music blend to showcase her life’s most vivid moments.

Dates: Jan. 28 – July 15

Location: ALTER, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets start at 340 pesos per person

10th Annual Vegan Tamal Fair

Imagine sinking your teeth into a steaming, fragrant tamale, bursting with flavor — and it’s 100% plant-based. Welcome to the 10th annual Feria del Tamal Vegano, where tradition meets innovation in the heart of Mexico City! The event will feature over 50 exhibitors, offering a wide variety of vegan tamales, atoles and other corn-derived products. Visitors can expect to enjoy live music, workshops and activities related to the history of corn during this three-day festival.

Dates: Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

Location: Historic Center, Cuauhtémoc (exact location TBD)

Cost: Free to enter

Wine, Whispers and Tarot Wonders: A Vinofy Tasting

Are you currently in the midst of a formidable search for an event that combines networking, fortune-telling and alcohol? Then you’d better secure your spot at Y Casita de Yayem’s enchanting evening of mysticism, socialization and relaxation. Enjoy three exquisite wines while a tarot reader unveils your destiny. This is a great chance to network in a casual setting, whether you’re looking for clients or friends, or perhaps a romantic date. Vinofy members get an extra swig.

Dates: Jan. 31, 7 to 9 p.m.

Location: Nápoles 47, La Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Entry is 500 pesos per person

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog or follow her on Instagram.