Monday, January 6, 2025
HomeLifestyle
LifestyleMexico City Plus

What’s on in Mexico City in January?

Bethany Platanella
By Bethany Platanella
0
Mexico City welcomes 2013 with fireworks in Reforma Avenue.
Busy Chinatown, wine dinners and tarot nights are on Mexico City in January 2025. (Eneas/Wikimedia Commons)

After what seems like a lifetime of holiday festivities, even the city itself seems ready for a bit of calm. January in CDMX offers a handful of low-key events, like art installations and classic movies with a twist, for the first couple of weeks. As inhabitants regain their energy, so does the events calendar, and visitors can expect to end the month with a bang attending festivals celebrating the Lunar New Year and Frida Kahlo’s colorful life.

Mojigangas: Gigantes de la tradición

Mojigangas from Hermes Arroyo's studio in San Miguel de Allende
Mojigangas are towering, traditional puppets made of papier-mache. (Nettie Atkisson/CC BY-SA 4.0)

Pop down to charming Coyoacan’s National Museum of Popular Cultures and immerse into one of Mexico’s most creative traditions. The latest exhibit showcases mojigangas, towering puppets made of papier-mache which reach heights of 6 to 18 feet. The colorful artisanal creations hail from various Mexican states, and are constructed to reflect historical, religious and contemporary themes. Usually found in weddings or festivals, some believe mojigangas possess the power to attract good fortune and ward off negative energies. Is there a better way to start the new year?

Dates: Now through January 30
Location: Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares, Del Carmen, Coyoacán
Cost: Tickets start at 20.50 pesos per person

Félix Blume: Variaciones sobre el murmullo 

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Felix Blume (@felixblume)

 This fascinating exhibition features six sound installations by French artist Félix Blume, exploring natural and urban murmurs, a sensory experience that encourages visitors to pause and listen. Blume has worked in various corners of Latin America, including Mexico, where he recorded “Los Gritos de Mexico.” This delightful and recognizable Mexico City soundscape won Blume the Pierre Schaffer Prize in 2015.

Dates: Now through Feb. 16
Location: Laboratorio Arte Alameda, Historic Center, Cuauhtémoc
Cost: 45 pesos per person

Titanic Sinfónico

If your heart goes on and on for Jack and Rose of James Cameron’s wildly successful box office smash “Titanic” you’re in luck. You’ve got four opportunities to relive this cinema classic, this time with a unique twist. The City Symphony Orchestra will intensify this emotional drama with live music performances that coincide with the unforgettable story.  

Dates: Every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Location: Teatro Silvia Pinal, La Juárez, Cuauhtémoc
Cost: Tickets start at 960 pesos per person

Chinese New Year Festival

Promotional image for Chinese New Year festival at CENART, red Chinese dragon wrapped around tower
On January 2025, Mexico City will light up with the Wood Snake Chinese New Year festival at Cenart, the National Center for the Arts (Centro Nacional de las Artes)

Dive into the year of the Wood Snake at 2025’s Chinese New Year festival at the National Center for the Arts (Cenart). The Wood Snake is all about making plans, solving problems and acting strategically, and there’s no better way to get started than with traditional Chinese dance, music and shadow theater performances. Alongside kung fu demonstrations will be cosplay presentations, authentic Chinese cuisine and workshops that highlight cultural insights. 

Dates: Jan. 25, 2025
Location: Centro Nacional de las Artes, Churubusco Country Club, Coyoacán
Cost: Free to enter

Frida Kahlo: La Vida de un Ícono

After an international journey and over 3 million spectators, this immersive 90-minute experience can be enjoyed in January in Mexico City
After an international journey and over 3 million spectators, this immersive 90-minute experience can be enjoyed in January in Mexico City. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Frida Kahlo’s life has captivated art lovers and Mexiphiles for generations. Finally, after an international journey and over 3 million spectators, this immersive 90-minute experience can be enjoyed in Mexico City. Immersive projections, digital photo compositions, original films and unique music blend to showcase her life’s most vivid moments. 

Dates: Jan. 28 – July 15
Location: ALTER, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc
Cost: Tickets start at 340 pesos per person

10th Annual Vegan Tamal Fair

10th Feria del Tamal Vegano promotional poster
(Bazar Vegano y Artesanal)

Imagine sinking your teeth into a steaming, fragrant tamale, bursting with flavor — and it’s 100% plant-based. Welcome to the 10th annual Feria del Tamal Vegano, where tradition meets innovation in the heart of Mexico City! The event will feature over 50 exhibitors, offering a wide variety of vegan tamales, atoles and other corn-derived products. Visitors can expect to enjoy live music, workshops and activities related to the history of corn during this three-day festival.

Dates: Jan. 31 – Feb. 2
Location: Historic Center, Cuauhtémoc (exact location TBD)
Cost: Free to enter

Wine, Whispers and Tarot Wonders: A Vinofy Tasting

Tabletop with two pairs of hands, mystic objects, wine glass and candle
(Vinofy)

Are you currently in the midst of a formidable search for an event that combines networking, fortune-telling and alcohol? Then you’d better secure your spot at Y Casita de Yayem’s enchanting evening of mysticism, socialization and relaxation. Enjoy three exquisite wines while a tarot reader unveils your destiny. This is a great chance to network in a casual setting, whether you’re looking for clients or friends, or perhaps a romantic date. Vinofy members get an extra swig. 

Dates: Jan. 31, 7 to 9 p.m.
Location: Nápoles 47, La Juárez, Cuauhtémoc
Cost: Entry is 500 pesos per person

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog or follow her on Instagram.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


A beach in Puerto Vallarta

What’s on in Puerto Vallarta in January?

Meagan Drillinger - 0
Cacao treat sampling, drag shows and open Spanish classes are among the best experiences in PV to kick off your 2025 with a bang.
An AI image of a nun making rompope. The history of rompope began in Puebla

How nuns in Puebla invented rompope and other iconic culinary favorites

Chris Sands - 0
How did a small band of Pueblan nuns change Mexican culinary history? Well, it all started with a little tipple.
Chef Laura Cabrera and Baldío

Baldío: Mexico’s first zero waste restaurant

Lydia Carey - 1
Whether you're an ecologist or a gourmand, Mexico City's first zero-waste concept restaurant has something for everyone.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC