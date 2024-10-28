What’s on in Mexico City in November?

Day of the Dead parades. Massive music festivals. Art. A haunted boat ride through the canals of Xochimilco. If you’re wondering “What’s on in Mexico City this November?” — the answer is a lot.

In fact, there’s so much on it can feel overwhelming trying to sift through the event websites and scour social media. But fear not, because we’ve compiled 10 of the coolest activities going on next month.

Mictlán

The Mexica underworld of Mictlán is the place where souls congregate after their death in from the mortal world. Azul Cielo Circo company presents a Day of the Dead-themed circus performance, where artists will vividly bring to life this magical dimension through acrobatics, juggling, and entertaining stunts. The show will feature stories inspired by Mexican mythology and ancient belief systems.

November 1–3 and 8–9

Location: Ignacio Allende 36, Del Carmen, Coyoacán

Cost: 380 pesos per person

Cirque du Soleil

Speaking of daring acts, for a limited time only you can see the classic circus show that has captivated audiences for decades. Watch as performers execute gravity-defying stunts and intricate choreography in whimsical costumes. The combination of performing arts and live music is entertaining for all ages, making it a great night out for families, couples, and friends.

Dates: November 7–December 29

Location: Gran Carpa Santa Fe (Vasco de Quiroga 2000, Santa Fe, Álvaro Obregón)

Cost: Tickets start at 1,955 pesos per person

Gran Salón México

Explore a diverse range of illustrations created by both Mexican and international artists at LAGUNA, a beautiful, open-air venue in Doctores. Visitors will have the chance to meet artists in person while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and wide-ranging display of contemporary art.

Dates: November 8–10

Location: LAGUNA (Dr. Lucio No. 181, Doctores, Cuauhtémoc)

Cost: Free to enter

Noche de Leyendas in Xochimilco

Sail through the eeriest tales of Mexican folklore onboard a traditional trajinera boat. As you navigate the waterways, mysterious creatures will share spine-chilling legends from local culture, creating an atmosphere filled with suspense and intrigue. After an Instagram-worthy photo stop at an area featuring zone of illuminated skulls, the adventure continues with a visit to the infamous Isla de las Muñecas (Island of the Dolls).

Dates: November 1–2 and 8–9

Location: Embarcadero de Caltongo (Nuevo León 113, Caltongo, Xochimilco)

Cost: Tickets start at 550 pesos for adults and 400 pesos for children under six years old.

*Please note: Tickets can only be purchased on the day of the event. Reservations can be made by phone: 55 4130 5594 and 55 4130 5594.



Eurojazz

Celebrate jazz music with this diverse lineup of both international and local artists. Expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with live performances, workshops, and cultural exchanges highlighting jazz’s infinite styles. Not to mention, all performances are free!

Dates: November 10–24

Location: Centro Nacional de las Artes, Av. Río Churubusco 79, Country Club Churubusco, Coyoacán

Cost: Free to enter

ORIGINAL Textile Art Fair

If you love Mexican design, this art fair is for you. Set in the former presidential residence of Los Pinos, in the middle of Chapultepec Park, artisans from diverse communities across Mexico will showcase their textile creations, from traditional designs to modern interpretations. This annual event is part of a cultural movement initiated by the national Culture Ministry, aimed at promoting the value of artisanal work and the rights of collective ownership.

Dates: November 14 – 17, 2024

Location: Complejo Cultural de Los Pinos, Calz. del Rey S/N, Bosque de Chapultepec I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Free to enter

Corona Capital

Every pop music lover’s favorite festival is coming up and the lineup is a doozy. Shake your hips to the likes of Shawn Mendes, Green Day, and Toto. The three-day celebration closes out with Paul McCartney alongside Jack White and Empire of the Sun. It’s an eclectic mix that promises an exciting experience for all attendees.

Dates: November 15–17, 2024

Location: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Cost: Tickets start at 2,400 pesos per person

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog, or follow her on Instagram.