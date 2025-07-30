What’s on in Oaxaca in August?

After the excitement of Guelaguetza in July, August is a quieter time to visit Oaxaca. There is still some rain, but it is less humid and cooler in the evenings. It is a beautiful, lush time to explore in and around the city, including day trips to learn about mezcal or visit archaeological sites. There is also a wealth of exhibitions and events to experience.

Espaterra

Espadín y Tierra 2025, or Espaterra, seeks to preserve, promote and showcase the cultural, social and economic value of espadín mezcal, typically cultivated and produced by Oaxaca’s rural communities. The event is a space for meeting, memory and collective reflection of the 17 mezcal-producing regions of Oaxaca. Espaterra’s closing event, a colloquium on mezcal with researchers and palenqueros, including a screening of the documentary “45 grados: La industrialización del mezcal artensanal,” takes place on Aug. 1.

When: Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

Where: UNAM-Oaxaca extension, Melchor Ocampo 102, Centro, Oaxaca de Juárez

Cost: Free entry but attendees must register here

Dia de Plaza del Mezcal

This is the first edition of this moving event at Oruga, a photo gallery and mezcalería. “We are proud and happy to open the doors of this space to friends of the mezcal industry to share their knowledge, experiences and, of course, mezcal,” Oruga says. The event will include traditional mezcals from Indigenous communities.

When: Aug. 1 and 2

Where: Oruga, Av. José María Morelos 1207, Centro, Oaxaca de Juárez

Cost: Free

Last days of the Feria Artesanal de Arrazola

San Antonio Arrazola is located 10 kilometers southwest of Oaxaca city, off the highway to Zaachila. Known as Arrazola, the community is famous for its beautiful alebrijes, figures made from different types of paper or carved and painted wood in bright, vibrant colors, representing fantastical jaguars, mermaids and nahuales. Although alebrijes are made using various techniques today, this community stands out for its use of wood carving, a skill passed down from generation to generation.

When: Until Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Andador Turístico de Arrazola

Cost: Free

San Mateo Mushroom Festival

Each year, the municipality of San Mateo Río Hondo holds a festival to celebrate mushrooms. At over 2,300 meters above sea level in Oaxaca’s Sierra Sur, Río Hondo is a fertile land of beautiful, misty landscapes. During the rainy season, mushrooms of various sizes, shapes and colors flourish, marveling locals and foreigners alike, who are drawn from all over the country and the world to learn about, taste and benefit from the properties of these fungi. Magic mushrooms are also in season. Over the three days there will be workshops, foraging excursions and tasting events.

When: Aug. 1 through 3

Where: San Mateo Río Hondo

Cost: Details available here

Feria Artesanal del Barro Negro in San Bartolo

San Bartolo Coyotepec is celebrating its Guelaguetza until Aug. 7. 30 minutes from Oaxaca city, just past the airport, San Bartolo is known for its tradition of black pottery. In the 1960s, a local artisan named Rosa Real Mateo de Nieto made a discovery that changed the local tradition: firing pieces at lower temperatures and then burnishing them with quartz before they were fully dry gave the fired clay a shiny, jet-black finish. More than half of San Bartolo’s population participates in black pottery production, and their annual fair celebrates this staple of the town’s culture.

When: Aug. 1 through 7, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Mercado de Barro Negro “Plaza Artesanal,” Benito Juárez 37, San Bartolo Coyotepec

Cost: Free

Feast of Our Lady of the Angels

Our Lady of the Angels is celebrated at the Ex-Convento de los Siete Principes with religious activities, calendas, music and fireworks. The church and the attached former convent were built in the 18th century and currently house the Oaxaca House of Culture (CCO), a cultural center. While the feast is celebrated throughout the Catholic world, it holds special significance for Franciscans and their devotion to Our Lady of the Angels. In Mexico, various churches and chapels are dedicated to this apparition of Mary, reflecting the spread of Franciscan influence and devotion.

When: Aug. 15 at 8 a.m.

Where: González Ortega 415, Centro, Oaxaca de Juárez

Cost: Free

José y el Toro plays Foro la Locomotora

Venezuelan singer-songwriter José y el Toro has established himself as one of the new exponents of bolero in Latin America, revitalizing the genre with a unique fusion of classic and modern elements. Through his narrative style and ability to capture the essence of love and nostalgia, José has resonated deeply with audiences on social media. Songs like “Reloj Ingrato,” “Cuando Cuando” and “Nunca Fuimos” have demonstrated his talent for connecting with people’s emotions through his compositions.

When: August 9 at 8 p.m.

Where: Foro la Locomotora, Av. José María Morelos 1309, Centro, Oaxaca de Juárez

Cost: 300 pesos

Day of the Taxi Driver

Taxi drivers decorate their cars with flowers and ribbons to parade through the city on Oaxaca’s Día del Taxista. It’s a loud celebration, with bands and fireworks starting early in the morning.

The day is a chance for taxi drivers to celebrate their profession and for the community to acknowledge their role in transportation. Those in town should be aware that traffic will be affected.

When: Aug. 12, all day

Where: Across Oaxaca city

Cost: None

The Mazatecs through 20th-century German eyes

At the beginning of the 20th century, German anthropologist Wilhelm Bauer traveled to Oaxaca to collect artifacts and information about the Mazatec people. His work now forms the Mazatec collection of the Ethnological Museum of Berlin, which collaborated with the Juan de Córdova research library to create “Presencia mazateca en Berlín: Tras las huellas de Wilhelm Bauer-Thoma, 1903-1908.” This exhibition presents information and records of these artifacts, as well as historical photographs and documents that will allow present-day Mazatec communities to learn about these records of their history through a traveling exhibition.

Location: Biblioteca de Investigación Juan de Córdova, Av. de la Independencia 904, Centro Oaxaca de Juárez

Date: Through Aug. 15

Cost: Free

Feast of the Assumption celebrations

The Feast of the Assumption is celebrated at the Catedral de Oaxaca in the heart of the city. Also known as the Church of the Assumption, construction on the church began in 1535, and it was consecrated in 1733. As the Cathedral’s name indicates, the Cathedral is dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption. Assumption Day commemorates the belief that when Mary, mother of Jesus, died, with her body taken into heaven to be reunited with her soul. The day celebrating the feast of Assumption includes religious activities, calendas, music and fireworks.

When: Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cathedral of the Assumption, Av. de la Independencia 700, Centro, Oaxaca de Juárez

Blessing of the animals at Templo de La Merced

During the feast of San Ramón, people take their dressed-up pets to be blessed in the church of La Merced. It’s not just cats and dogs: there are birds, lizards, rabbits and sheep, among other critters. Many are dressed to impress, either in cute outfits or something more grand. To capture this fun tradition, I arrive early; If you get there around 3:30 p.m., you’ll be able to take pictures of the animals before the blessing begins. The blessing is a tradition rooted in honoring the service animals provide and seeking their good health and fertility.

When: Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

Where: Templo de La Merced, Av. de la Independencia 1300, Centro, Oaxaca de Juárez

Cost: Free

Anna Bruce is an award-winning British photojournalist based in Oaxaca, Mexico. Just some of the media outlets she has worked with include Vice, The Financial Times, Time Out, Huffington Post, The Times of London, the BBC and Sony TV. Find out more about her work at her website or visit her on social media on Instagram or on Facebook.