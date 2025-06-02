What’s on in Oaxaca in June?

June is typically a quiet time of year in Oaxaca. With impending rain, and the buildup to the Gueleguetza season in July, we see somewhat of a calm before the storm. Despite this, it is still a lovely time to visit.

But there are still plenty of things to do in June. Check out the activities below!

Bachata class to live music by the CN Band

If you are looking to meet some people during your stay in Oaxaca city, Casa de Elfo is a great spot for it. And a night of dancing is a great way to break the ice! Learn how to dance bachata, which originates from the Dominican Republic, to live music by Oaxaca’s own CN Band.

When: Every Monday, 8 p.m.

Where: Casa del Elfo, 703 Reforma (Casa de Barro), Oaxaca

Cost: Free (donation 50 pesos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudio Vandi (@vandicla)

VIERNES- ‘An imaginary town that really exists’

A photographic exhibition by Claudio Vandi at the Museum of Oaxaca Painters, a.k.a., El MUPO is running all throughout June. In his show “Viernes,” Vandi brings together photography and storytelling to explore how the weekly market (specifically of Ocotlán de Morelos, Oaxaca) can become a symbolic stage.

Vandi transforms the town into a theater of possibility, where forms, colors, and people reveal mythical and cultural resonances. The work is meant to be a dialogue with the work of the late Oaxacan artist Rodolfo Morales (1925–2001) on the centenary of his birth.

When: Open throughout June, Tuesday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Museo del Pintores Oaxaqueños, Avenida Independencia 607, Centro, in the Rufino Tamayo Room.

Cost: 20 pesos

Create bespoke jewelry

Mexico City’s Diego Mario Estudio will be teaching an incredible workshop at Habita. Create your own necklace, even if you have no experience in jewelry.

Over 100 types of recycled beads made with natural materials will be provided. Plus, a delicious brunch is included, prepared by Onnno Cafe. A creative and delicious experience!

When: June 7, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Habita, Calle de la Constitución 215, Centro

Cost: 1,600 pesos

Oaxaca Symphony Orchestra: Mozart and Mendelssohn concert

This concert on the Oaxaca Symphony Orchestra’s summer schedule highlights the work of Mozart and Mendelssohn, by guest director Luis Manuel García, a former México State Orchestra conductor and current director of the México State Music Conservatory.

The program will also feature performances of pieces by modernist French composer Darius Mihaud, who as a professor at U.S universities in the 1950s was a teacher and mentor to Dave Brubeck, Philip Glass and Burt Bacharach, among many other modernist composers of the 20th century.

When: June 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Macedonia Alcalá Theater

Cost: Free

For more information, call: (951) 516-8312 or (951) 516-8292

Cyanotype Children’s Workshop

Children aged six to 12 can discover a magical way of taking photographs without a camera, using natural pigments and sunlight.

Cyanotype is an early photographic printing process, often called “sun printing,” that produces a blue print with a distinctive Prussian blue color.

When: June 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Panal de Abejas MX, San Andrés Huayapam

Cost: 200 pesos (materials included). More info and registration: @carobau.art

Miel San Marco’s 25th anniversary tour

Miel San Marcos performs in Oaxaca as part of its 25th-anniversary tour. A Christian band from Guatemala, they were founded in 2000 by the Morales brothers, Josh, Luis and Samy. The group has gained recognition and multiple awards for their music, including nominations for Latin Grammys and Dove Awards.

When: June 8, 1 p.m.

Where: Gran Salon, Centro de Convenciones

Cost: 550 pesos

Oaxaca Pride March

Oaxaca city’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride caravan marches through Oaxaca city this year on June 21. The march’s welcoming slogan is “The March belongs to everyone!”

The starting meetup point is at the Fuente de las Ocho Regiones, near the nursing school. Participants will then walk down Calzada Porfirio Diaz towards Oaxaca’s historic center.

When: June 21, 4 p.m.

Where: Meetup point is at Fuente de Ocho Regiones, Oaxaca

Cost: Free

Anna Bruce is an award-winning British photojournalist based in Oaxaca, Mexico. Just some of the media outlets she has worked with include Vice, The Financial Times, Time Out, Huffington Post, The Times of London, the BBC and Sony TV. Find out more about her work at her website or visit her on social media on Instagram or on Facebook.