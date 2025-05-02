What’s on in Oaxaca in May

May is one of Oaxaca’s hottest months, so it is a good time to explore cooler areas, like the forests of the Sierra Norte, a great place to hike or mountain bike. Some visitors may expect a big party on May 5, a date which marks the Battle of Puebla, but this date isn’t especially celebrated in Oaxaca. However, there are numerous events and fiestas to enjoy such as Mothers Day on May 10, and the Velas of Oaxaca’s Isthmus of Tehuantepec, taking place throughout May.

Fiesta de la Santa Cruz and Day of the Construction Worker

Día del Albañil, which takes place on May 3, honors the hard work of builders. Wooden crosses are erected at the top of construction sites. Local tradition is to decorate the cross with flowers, making it colorful and eye-catching. After placing the cross, a prayer is made to bless both the site and the workers, asking for their safety and the success of the project.

The tradition is believed to have started in pre-Columbian communities, where ceremonies were held to ask for a good rainy season. In Teotitlán del Valle, about 30 minutes from Oaxaca City, community members still climb to the peak of the nearby Picacho mountain to ask for rain, bringing offerings to giant crosses that sit atop the mountain.

Where: Teotitlán del Valle

When: May 3 at 7 a.m.

Cost: Free

Learn Spanish and literary classics in Oaxaca city

El Burrito Librería, a charming neighborhood bookstore founded in 2018, invites Spanish learners to practice the language by reading the best poems and short stories of Latin American and world literature. A great way to improve your Spanish and meet locals, expats and travellers in this fun, colorful shop.

Where: El Burrito Librería, Aldama 315, Barrio de Jalatlaco, Oaxaca de Juárez

When: May 5 at 7 p.m.

Cost: 150 pesos

Marco Antonio Solís plays the Auditorio Guelaguetza

Marco Antonio Solís’s musical career began in 1970 when the 11-year-old and his cousin Joel formed Los Hermanitos Solís, which would later become El Dueto los Bukis and the hit-making group Los Bukis. They produced great hits that have become part of the popular songbook and the hearts of Mexican and Latin American audiences.

After two decades with Los Bukis, Marco Antonio began a new chapter in his career and music in 1996, releasing his first solo album, “En pleno vuelo,” which earned both Gold and Platinum certifications. Solís participated in the Spanish version of the Oscar-winning film “Coco,” lending his voice to the character of Ernesto de la Cruz.

When: May 9 at 9 p.m.

Where: Auditorio Guelaguetza

Cost: Tickets start at 925 pesos

Paul van Dyk

German DJ Paul van Dyk is coming to Oaxaca this May. Van Dyk is a Grammy-winning electronic musician and producer who started out in the Berlin club scene of the early 1990s. Hard-hitting, industrial-orientated Detroit techno music was the sound of the era in Berlin, and van Dyk was one of its pioneers.

When: May 15 at 8 p.m.

Where: Centro Cultural y de Convenciones de Oaxaca, Av. Lázaro Cárdenas 1001, Santa Lucía del Camino

Cost: Tickets start at 1000 pesos

Celebrate the saints of Oaxaca with the Velas Istmeñas

Although velas can take place throughout the year, May is the principal month for these festivities, which come from the Isthmus of Tehuantepec but are celebrated across Oaxaca. Velas are held in honor of the patron saints of families, groups, trades and places. People gather for public and cultural events, with masses and processions showcasing traditional regional dress. The Isthmus of Tehuantepec is home to the Zapotec, Chontal, Huave, Zoque, Mixe, Mixtec and Chinantec peoples. This blend of cultures gives rise to the most colorful dances that characterize the Velas. The Oaxacan city of Juchitán is an amazing place to visit, in particular during velas.

Where: Juchitan

When: May

Cost: Donation

There will also be velas in Oaxaca city.

When: May 17 at 9 p.m.

Where: Estadio Tecnológico de Oaxaca, Avenida Constitución, Oaxaca de Juárez

Cost: 200 pesos, available calling ‪951 308 8920

Expat Q&A

An hour-long question and answer session on the upstairs terrace of the Oaxaca Lending Library is valuable for tourists, digital nomads, long term visitors and those who are considering a move to Oaxaca. No reservation necessary; Every Monday except when the Library is closed for a holiday.

Where: Oaxaca Lending Library

When: May 19 at 11am

Cost: Entry is free

Mexico Design Fair returns to the Oaxaca coast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDF Mexico Design Fair (@mdfmexicodesignfair)

A forum for collectors, gallerists and design professionals, Mexico Design fair focuses on contemporary furniture pieces and design objects. This year’s edition’s main exhibition is hosted at Casa Naila. Designed by Alfonso Quiñones, this ocean-facing property merges contemporary Mexican design and local character surrounded by 20-thousand square feet of private beach.

When: May 23 to 2025

Where: Casa Naila, Puerto Escondido

Surfistas del Sistema at Bar Ilegal

Surfistas del Sistema - La magia esta en tu piel (version loop)

Watch this video on YouTube

Surfistas del Sistema is an Argentine pop and synthpop band formed in 2013. It is made up of singer and guitarist Fran Frione, drummer Cisco Achaval and bassist Rama Vázquez. In 2014, the band was nominated for best rock/alternative pop album at the Gardel Awards, Argentina’s answer to the Grammys.

When: May 31 at 7 p.m.

Where: Bar Ilegal, Murguía 215, Centro, Oaxaca de Juárez

Cost: Presale tickets start at 400 pesos

Anna Bruce is an award-winning British photojournalist based in Oaxaca, Mexico. Just some of the media outlets she has worked with include Vice, The Financial Times, Time Out, Huffington Post, The Times of London, the BBC and Sony TV. Find out more about her work at her website or visit her on social media on Instagram or on Facebook.