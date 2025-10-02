What’s on in Oaxaca in October?

October is a great time to visit Oaxaca. After the rainy season, the surrounding fields are full of flowers, including the vibrant orange marigolds that are grown to decorate the city during Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead).

There is a lot to do in and around the city during this month, including street parades for saints such as Francis of Assisi and Virgen de Rosario, as well as numerous activities leading up to the Día de Muertos celebrations.

Rubber exhibition

Join an artist talk that accompanies the temporary exhibition exploring traditional rubber making at the San Pablo Cultural Center. The conversation will explore the fascinating history of the “Mangas San Gabriel” rubber workshop, touching on topics such as time, technique, rhythm, and soul.

Throughout the talk, you’ll discover how this artisanal practice has managed to endure across generations of artists.

Date: Oct. 3, 6 p.m.



Location: Rosary Chapel, San Pablo Cultural Center, Oaxaca de Juárez



Cost: Free

Saint’s day for St. Francis of Assisi church

The Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, founder of the Franciscan Order, is observed on Oct. 4 with mañanitas, a calenda and a food fair. He is celebrated for his love of nature, compassion for the poor and devotion to God.

Remembrances worldwide include religious services, the “Blessing of the Animals,” donations to animal shelters, nature walks and environmental awareness activities. The festivities coincide with World Animal Day.

Date: Oct. 4



Location: Templo y Convento de San Francisco de Asís, Calle del Dr. Pardo 4, Oaxaca de Juárez



Cost: Free

Oktoberfest in Oaxaca

Recently, Oaxaca’s craft beer scene has been growing. This year, the annual Oktoberfest, Asociación de Cerveceros de Oaxaca, will be hosted at the Centro Gastronómico. Meet craft brewers and mead makers while enjoying live music and Oaxacan beer culture. Organizers ask you to “Save the date and prepare your palate to try new styles and have some old-fashioned Bavarian fun along the way.”

Date: Oct. 3, noon – 10 p.m.



Location: Centro Gastronómico, 610 Garcia Vigil, Oaxaca de Juárez



Cost: 80 pesos

Coffee experience with Tlayudona

Let an expert roaster guide you through a demonstration that explores the journey of artisan Oaxacan coffee from bean to brew. Whether you’re a casual coffee lover or a seasoned enthusiast, you’ll learn how to distinguish flavor profiles, understand roasting techniques and engage your senses in the art and science behind every perfect cup. As part of the experience, you’ll receive a 250-gram bag of artisan coffee.

Date: Oct. 9, 10 a.m. – 11.30 a.m.



Location: Cafébre, C. de Manuel Bravo 108, Ruta Independencia, Oaxaca de Juárez



Cost: 1,650 pesos

Ha-Ash Concert

Ha-Ash is a Mexican-American pop and country duo comprised of sisters Hanna Nicole Pérez Mosa and Ashley Grace Pérez Mosa, formed in 2002 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Ha-Ash’s self-titled debut album appeared in 2003 and sold over 140,000 copies. Its success was aided by the singles “Odio Amarte,” “Estés donde estés,” and “Te Quedaste.” The record propelled the sisters to U.S. and Latin American recognition and was later featured on the animated film “Magos y Gigantes”.

Date: Oct. 11, 7 p.m.



Location: Auditorio Guelaguetza, Oaxaca de Juárez



Cost: 500 pesos

Anniversary of the Tule tree

This 2000-year-old Montezuma Cypress is a significant natural monument, rooted in the community and visited by many travelers in the Oaxaca region.

The Tule tree is celebrated annually in Santa María del Tule on the second Monday of October with a local festival, featuring garlands adorned with bottles of drinks and food. The tree is adorned with garlands decorated with hanging bottles of refrescos (soft drinks), cervezas (beers), grapefruit and empanadas.

Date: Oct. 13

Location: 2 de Abril, 8va Etapa IVO Fracc el Retiro, Santa María del Tule



Cost: 20 pesos to enter the enclosure of the tree

Gabito Ballestros’ “Ofrenda”

An innate talent that fuses the tradition of corridos with the energy of trap and hip hop, Gabito has emerged as a key figure in the “corrido tumbados” movement.

His bold vision for experimenting with rhythms and lyrics has positioned him as a leader of the movement, proving that one can honor one’s roots while looking toward the future. Gabito is not afraid of innovation, and his music reflects a constant evolution, making him a reference for many emerging artists.

This new musical space, Ofrenda, promises a different kind of concert by Gabito Ballesteros, an epic, almost cult-like evening.

Date: Oct. 31, 9 p.m.



Location: Auditorio Guelaguetza, Oaxaca de Juárez



Cost: Between 650 and 2,250 pesos

Kinky: Rave Sessions

This Halloween, Kinky comes to Oaxaca. “Get ready to enjoy an unforgettable evening surrounded by the vibrant energy of music and a festive atmosphere.” Kinky is a Grammy-nominated electronic rock band formed in Monterrey, Mexico. They are known for their blend of rock, funk, and electronic dance music with Latin influences. Kinky gained global recognition after winning the Battle of the Bands at the 2000 Latin Alternative Music Conference. Their self-titled debut album, released in 2002, achieved critical and commercial success.

Take advantage of the 2-for-1 drinks from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Date: Oct. 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.



Location: Parthenon Oaxaca, 105 calle eucaliptos, Oaxaca de Juárez



Cost: Tickets from 1,100 to 1,600 pesos

Day of the Dead in Oaxaca

October 31 marks the beginning of the Day of the Dead celebrations, one of the most important in Oaxaca, which take place from October 31 to November 2. There is a special market to provide flowers, sugar cane stalks, pan de muerto, chocolate, peanuts, fruits, sweets and all the necessities for the altars. Every family and many museums, churches, businesses and offices prepare an altar to honor their dead and await the visit of the spirits of the departed. On this night, those who have family or friends in the cemetery at Xocotlán begin arriving with flowers and candles. Most stay until dawn.

Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Location: Panteón Xoxo, Oaxaca de Juárez



Cost: No cost

Anna Bruce is an award-winning British photojournalist based in Oaxaca, Mexico. Just some of the media outlets she has worked with include Vice, The Financial Times, Time Out, Huffington Post, The Times of London, the BBC and Sony TV. Find out more about her work at her website or visit her on social media on Instagram or on Facebook.