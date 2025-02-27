March in San Miguel de Allende is a celebration of community spirit. This vibrant month transforms the city into a dynamic stage where art, music, film, and ancient traditions come together in a wide array of events. Whether you’re drawn to the soulful notes of live concerts, are willing to be mesmerized by indigenous dancers, celebrate your renewal with the arrival of Spring, or want to pitch in to help our furry friends, this month has something for everyone.

Step into a world of color and creativity at Fabrica La Aurora’s Art Walk! This fun-filled afternoon is when all the art galleries throw open their doors to showcase fresh, exciting works by local and international artists. Wander through vibrant spaces, chat and maybe even discover that perfect piece to brighten your home. This cherished Art Walk is a lively celebration where beauty and community mingle in the most delightful way. This is also a fantastic opportunity to meet people in town and make new friends. Get ready to be inspired as you explore San Miguel de Allende’s monthly art extravaganza!

Date: March 1, 5p.m. – 7p.m.

Location: Fabrica la Aurora

Cost: Free

Delight your eyes and taste buds at the 7th Annual Food in Film Festival. This event blends captivating films with tasty snacks and drinks. The day kicks off at 11:00 with a screening of the documentary “Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table.” At 3:00, join Emblema for an insightful lecture on the history and craftsmanship of their tequila. At 5:00 enjoy the classic “Babette’s Feast” (1987), a story that celebrates the transformative power of sharing a meal.

Date: March 1, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

Location: Santa Ana Theater at the Biblioteca Pública.

Cost: Movies 450 pesos, Lectures 100 pesos Tickets

Experience the electrifying sound of Sotol Sonico, a groundbreaking jazz quintet formed by some of the most beloved musicians in San Miguel de Allende: Sergio Carrillo, Beto Robledo, Israel Chavez, Carlos Vargas, and Ricardo Urbina. This dynamic ensemble presents their own creations, original music created in the city that inspires many artists. They blend popular and traditional styles with the freedom of improvisation, creating vibrant rhythms and rich textures.

Date: March 6, 6 p.m.

Location: Teatro Angela Peralta

Cost: 600 pesos

Festival in Honor of the Lord of the Conquest

One of the most deeply-rooted traditions in San Miguel, celebrated for over 400 years, takes place every first Friday of March. The Festival in Honor of the Lord of the Conquest brings together dance groups from San Miguel de Allende and across Mexico to pay homage to the sacred image preserved by the Parroquia of San Miguel Arcángel and mark the start of a prosperous planting season.

At 8 a.m., the Jardín comes alive as hundreds of dancers converge, each adorned with vibrant costumes, high feathered headgear, rattles, and ankle bracelets. Their mesmerizing, rhythmic steps, synchronized to the pulsating beats of drums and shells, create an enchanting event in an ancient ritual of gratitude. The energy grows throughout the day as more dancers continue to arrive and carry the celebration spirit well into the night.

Date: March 7, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel

Cost: Free

Concierto Música Barroca 1660/1750 Anno di nostro Signore

Step back in time and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Baroque music. This program showcases all the classics, including Bach, Corelli, Händel, Vitali and Antonio Vivaldi. Experience the captivating violin of Hiram Herrera Godínez, a member of the National Symphony Orchestra, and the soulful cello of Guillermo Sánchez Romero, one of Querétaro’s most acclaimed performers. This is a unique opportunity to witness masterful interpretations of timeless compositions and experience the spirit of the Baroque era.

Date: March 14, 6 p.m.

Location: Casa Nigromante

Cost: From free to 448 pesos Tickets

Grammy winner and Met Opera soloist Terry Barber will be delighting San Miguel’s music lovers. Known for performing with everyone from the London Philharmonic to Madonna, Terry will delight with this concert at a private home in Los Frailes. Guests will be treated to delicious snacks, sparkling prosecco, and a delightful ice cream social, a fun twist on a classic evening of opera. Best of all, all proceeds benefit the Pro Musica Academy of Music, supporting the next generation of musical talent. It’s a chance to enjoy great company, beautiful opera, and contribute to a meaningful cause.

Date: March 19, 5 p.m.

Location: A private home in Los FrailesCost: 2,500 pesos Tickets

The Equinox Community Festival celebrates the arrival of Spring as a season of rebirth and transformation. Set in a serene, natural space that invites creativity and collective learning, this gathering offers a mystical opportunity to deepen your connection to yourself and others. Embrace the flow with a soul-expanding yoga practice, twirl joyfully in a hula hooping workshop, and lose yourself in the liberating rhythms of ecstatic dance. The day reaches its peak in a sacred equinox ceremony, followed by the soulful melodies of Moyenei Valdes. This event also delights everyone with heart-opening cacao treats and fun activities for kids. Seize the day by welcoming the cycles of life in a uniquely embodied way.

Date: March 21, 10am – 8pm

Location: Calz. De La Presa 50

Cost: 380 pesos Tickets

Cozy up for a heartwarming evening that celebrates the love and charm of our furry friends. The event begins with a welcome cocktail and presentation, followed by a captivating opera performance featuring Estefanía Silva and Gabriela Perales. The Dogs Without Borders Foundation is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming street dogs in San Miguel de Allende and shelters in Austin, Texas. Its mission is to ensure that every dog thrives in a nurturing and safe environment, while also empowering communities through education and fundraising initiatives. Your support will help build a future where every dog finds a forever home.

Date: March 21, 6 p.m.

Location: Comunidad by Our Habitas. Interior del Valle de los Senderos. Av. Central 101, Col. Adolfo Lopez Mateos.

Cost: US $20 Tickets

Sandra Gancz Kahan is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at [email protected]