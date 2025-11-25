What’s on in the Riviera Maya in December

Wine Fests and World Salsa Championships start this December with some decadence and devilishly good dance moves. Add in some fun in the sun with Bluegrass festivals and Frisbee beach tournaments and it’s a great time in the Riviera Maya. If you prefer something a little calmer, then paint your own Christmas presents, or get in touch with your ancestors with an oracle reading.

Euroson Latino World Salsa Championship

I’m tempted to head to Cancún for this one. Dancers from 36 Latin American nations compete in what is hailed as the biggest world championship on the planet. This is must see event for any lover of music or dance. Chock full of workshops with industry-leading instructors, renowned orchestras, popular performers and after-parties to dance the night away, it’s three days of fun and sensational salsa to end year with a bang.

Date: 1-6 December

Location: Hotel Grand Oasis Cancún

Cost: 1,600 pesos single or 4,200 pesos for a full pass

Gemini Full Moon

Count me in for this one! I’ve always been a little curious about different cultures’ ties to celestial bodies and I think this would be a beautiful and interesting experience for any astronomer. An intimate oceanfront gathering that includes moon gazing, inner connection, and a guided meditation. It also includes insights into astrology and cultural ties to the moon, creating a soulful evening of shared wisdom. And who doesn’t love a beach picnic? Drink and appetizers served.

Date: 4 December, 6 – 9 p.m.

Location: Oceanfront Hotel Panamera, Tulum

Cost: 535 pesos

Wine Fest 10th Anniversary

An immersive journey through the five senses. With five hours of toasting and tasting, enjoy this unique experience that combines wine, gastronomy, and entertainment in the sophisticated surroundings of The Fives, Playa del Carmen. Tickets range from 1,490 to 1,790 pesos, with group and presale deals. The dress code is white-casual and attendance is limited, so book now to make sure you don’t miss out!

Date: 6 December, 6 -11 p.m.

Location: The Fives Plaza, Playa del Carmen

Cost: 1,490 pesos

Bacalar Fiesta Cosmica

I love Bacalar and this would be a perfect evening concert after dinner along the waterfront for anyone in town. The event features a fusion of three unique music projects — lengualerta, cuervocuervomusic, and galactika_deep_roots — paired with psychedelic visuals by @carlos_vj_infante. Described as the most eclectic tour of the year in the Yucatán Peninsula, the celebration combines live music and immersive visual art for a distinctive night. Come and get in touch with nature on the shores of Mexico’s most beautiful lagoon.

Date: 6 December, 8 p.m. – midnight.

Location: Maiz Azul, Avenida 3, Bacalar.

Cost: 200 pesos

Strings and Sol

I’ll admit, this looks amazing. Enjoy a quick listen and get a sneak peak of the fun and frivolity of Strings & Sol here. It’s an annual crowd-pleaser and holiday rolled into one. In true Mexican Caribbean style you can enjoy the music floating in a pool with a swim-up bar…who doesn’t love that!

Date: 11-15 December

Location: Sapphire and Dreams Riviera. Puerto Morelos

Cost: Varied

Caribbean Ultimate Frisbee tournament

The Caribbean Classic is fun for the whole family. Frisbee enthusiasts will be in their element, but if you’re like me and love hanging out at the beach, having fun with friends, and enjoying a beach picnic, then this one’s also for you. Energy, fun in the sun, and sportsmanship await you on the beaches of Puerto Morelos.

Date: 13-14 December, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Playa Sol, Puerto Morelos

Cost: free

Maya Marathon – Run in the Jungle

Maya Marathon isn’t for the faint of heart. Experience the Mexican installment of the global Wildmarathon series in Cozumel, with the option to run a marathon, half marathon, or 10k.

In addition to the race, activities include snorkeling, diving, and cultural visits to Mayan ruins. The race route features beach, asphalt, and scenic dirt tracks in Punta Sur Park, with regular aid stations, transfers, meals, and race memorabilia included.

Date: 14 December

Location: Cozumel Island

Cost: US $35-$84

Awakin Fest Tulum 2025

Your ticket includes everything from the sunrise opening ceremony to the sunset closing circle. It’s a day full of ancestral ceremonies, music, workshops and connection practices, healing swims in the cenote sacred waters, and a camping spot for the night.

There’s also access to the Eco Market full of crafts and natural products. Plus a special area for the kids to enjoy creativity and free expression.

Date: 19 December

Location: Zenote, Tulum

Cost: Adults 1,200 pesos, kids 550 pesos

Ancestral Journeys

Enter a candlelit, jungle-inspired sanctuary in town and reconnect with Universal Wisdom and Optimal Health through a guided group experience. Each session includes energy clearing, gentle clothed massage, breath and presence practices, an oracle reading with Q&A, and Toltec and Maya teachings for real-life integration. Expect warm chai, supportive guidance for seekers of all levels, simple preparation, and an intimate, heart-centered space whose exact address is shared after registration.

Date: 23 December, 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Location: A secret location in Tulum, revealed on purchase

Cost: 380 pesos with two-for-one deals available