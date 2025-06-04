What’s on in San Miguel de Allende in June?

As the year hits its vibrant midpoint, San Miguel de Allende comes alive with the first June rains, turning fields lush green and setting the stage for the grape harvests of July and August. Dive into the season with events that splash the city with color, flavor and unforgettable fun!

Second San Miguel de Allende International Book Fair

The 2025 Feria Internacional del Libro en San Miguel de Allende offers a truly enriching week for book lovers of all ages. The Centro Cultural Ignacio Ramírez “El Nigromante” will host a lively program of events that celebrates literature in all its forms. The program includes book presentations by local and international authors, an origami workshop, classes on how to create comics, puppet shows, poetry recited by the University of Guanajuato choir and author conferences. Everyone can take part in this celebration of creativity and storytelling, where readers, writers and publishers come together in a space filled with ideas, inspiration and connection. Whether you’re attending a hands-on workshop or browsing books at affordable prices, you’ll find plenty to spark your imagination. True to its motto, this fair reminds us that reading brings us together.

Date: June 2 through 8, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Centro Cultural El Nigromante, Calle del Dr Ignacio Hernandez Macias 75, Centro

Cost: Free

Leonard Brooks at Centro Cultural El Nigromante

Leonard Brooks was a Canadian artist known for his painting, collage and mural practice. After studying art in Canada and serving as a war artist during World War II, he moved to Mexico in 1947 with his wife Reva. They settled in San Miguel, where Brooks became a central figure in the local art scene. Inspired by Mexican culture and landscapes, he evolved from realism to abstract collage art. Brooks also taught art and music, enriching the community. His work bridges Canadian and Mexican artistic traditions, making him a key cultural link between the two countries. An exhibition of his work will be inaugurated at the Centro Cultural El Nigromante on June 11 and will run through until October 12.

Date: June 11 at 5 p.m.

Location: Sala Arte Mexicano, Centro Cultural El Nigromante

Cost: Free

Convite de Locos

San Miguel de Allende is about to go gloriously mad. The Convite de Locos is the city’s most delightfully unhinged celebration. Locals from different neighborhoods form their own dance groups, each with its own music and costume theme. They spend the entire year preparing their outrageous outfits and rehearsing for the big day.

On the Sunday after June 13, the feast day of San Antonio de Padua, they take to the streets in a parade full of color, music and mayhem. Dressed in wild costumes, they dance to booming music and hurl candy into the cheering crowds. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. from the Iglesia de San Antonio and zigzags through town until it reaches the Jardín Principal. What started as a local tradition has become a must-see spectacle that draws visitors from all over Mexico and beyond. Whether you join the madness or prefer to keep a sane distance, consider yourself warned: it’s locos time!

Date: June 15 at 10 a.m.

Location: Centro

Cost: Free

Literature seminar with Bernardo Esquinca

Meet the Mexican journalist and storyteller Bernardo Esquinca at the literature seminar he will be hosting in La Biblioteca. Esquinca will present his latest book, “La región crepuscular,” in an engaging conversation with Marie Moébius at the Teatro Santa Ana. Known for his masterful fusion of the supernatural and crime fiction, Esquinca received the 2017 Premio Nacional de Novela Negra (National Noir Novel Award) for “Las increíbles aventuras del asombroso Edgar Allan Poe,” and was nominated for the Shirley Jackson Award in 2020.

Date: June 18 at 1 p.m.

Location: Teatro Santa Ana, Biblioteca Pública, Relox 50A, Centro

Cost: Free

Feast of Corpus Christi

The Feast of Corpus Christi, celebrated the Thursday after Pentecost, honors the presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. In San Miguel de Allende, the streets and balconies are decorated with red banners, and altars dedicated to the Eucharist are displayed. On Thursday afternoon, a solemn procession from the Parish of San Miguel Arcángel features the priest carrying the Blessed Sacrament, accompanied by pilgrims who pray and sing at each station. Pilgrims often receive blessed bread. Meanwhile, the Plaza Cívica hosts stalls with traditional wooden and cardboard toys, offering visitors a vibrant glimpse into Mexican cultural and religious traditions.

Date: June 19 at 5 p.m.

Location: Centro

Cost: Free

Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” at Casa Europa

Get ready for laughs, scheming and one of the most beautiful arias in all of opera. Performed by Operísima México, Giacomo Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” is inspired by a scene from Dante Alighieri’s Inferno. The story takes us to 13th-century Florence, where the foreseen death of the wealthy Buoso Donati sparks chaos among his greedy family.

Upon discovering their relative left his fortune to a monastery, the family calls on the clever peasant Gianni Schicchi to impersonate Buoso. Schicchi dictates a fresh will, only to leave the best of the inheritance to himself, while the outraged family can’t protest without revealing the fraud. Behind Schicchi’s trickery is a heartfelt motive: to secure a future for his daughter Lauretta with Buoso’s nephew Rinuccio. The opera is famous for the beloved aria “O mio babbino caro,” in which Lauretta sweetly begs her father to help her marry the man she loves.

Date: June 25 through 28 at 7 p.m.

Location: Casa Europa, Calle San Francisco 23, Centro

Cost: 550 pesos

San Miguel y sus Sabores food fair

Save your appetite and mark your calendar! San Miguel y sus Sabores transforms Parque Juárez into a fun fair for lovers of food and drink. Many of the city’s top local restaurants set up stands around open seating tables at the park’s basketball courts and offer small portions of their signature dishes, all under 70 pesos each. With live music, DJs and the joy of eating with old and new friends, it’s the perfect way to kick off summer.

Date: 27 through 29, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Parque Juárez, Centro

Cost: Entry is free, food prices vary

Anne Frank exhibition at Casa de la Cultura

(Gobierno de San Miguel de Allende)San Miguel de Allende hosts the international exhibition “The Diary of Anne Frank: Notes of Hope” from May 23 to November 22 at the Casa de la Cultura. The exhibit showcases Anne Frank’s story and the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands through texts, photos, videos and interactive materials, promoting memory, empathy and tolerance. Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco highlighted its educational and human value, inviting visitors to reflect and foster tolerance in the city. This unique experience offers a heartfelt journey into history.

Date: May 23 through November 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Casa de la Cultura, Calle Mesones 71, Centro

Cost: 80 pesos

