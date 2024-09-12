What’s on this September in Mexico City?

Mexico City is a sprawling metropolis with art and culture around every corner. With so much to choose from, what events should you definitely not miss this September? MND Local has collected the very best of the Mexican capital, so you can find something to brighten even the rainiest afternoons.

Here’s what’s on in Mexico City this September:

September 2nd to 30th – Free movies at IPN



Who needs Netflix when you can dive into cinematic treasures for FREE at the Instituto Politécnico Nacional’s classic film fest? Enjoy a lineup of international masterpieces like The Bicycle Thief and Like Water for Chocolate that will transport you to another world. Films are screening from Monday to Friday (except September 16) in the Salón Indien, with showtimes at 12:00 p.m, 5:00 p.m, and 7:00 p.m. No registration needed — just grab your popcorn and enjoy! The full lineup can be found here.

September 4th to 16th – Rayo takeover at Estación 29



Step back in time at the oh-so-chic Estación 29 in the JW Marriott, where the decor pays homage to Mexico City’s first railway, the Ferrocarril Decauville, built in 1889. This stylish bar already boasts a cocktail menu that’s hard to beat, but get ready for a flavor explosion when the drink masters from Rayo, a regular on the World’s 50 Best list, take over. Sip on innovative cocktails while soaking up a slice of history — Estación 29 is open Sunday to Wednesday from 1:00 PM to 12:00 AM, and Thursday to Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

September 12th to 14th – Palenque Sinfónico

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza that celebrates the pride of being Mexican! Under the dynamic direction of Enrique Abraham Vélez Godoy and featuring special guests, this vibrant production led by Diego Careaga Medina and Abraham Vélez Godoy will fuse orchestral tunes with Mexican flair. Tickets range from 330 to 360 pesos, and the show will take place at Auditorio Fra Angelico on UNAM’s Central campus.

September 12th to January 12th – Diálogos de Vanguardia at MUNAL

Rumor has it that nine masterworks from the Henry and Rose Pearlman Collection are set to make their debut this month at CDMX’s Museo Nacional de Arte. This historic exhibition pairs late 19th and early 20th-century impressionist masterpieces with works by Mexican artists, offering a fresh perspective on beloved classics. Don’t miss your chance to view iconic pieces by legends like Van Gogh, Renoir, and Cézanne. MUNAL is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

September 15th – Independence Day celebration in Zócalo

Today’s the day – don’t miss the ultimate fiesta of the year as the Zócalo in CDMX transforms into the nation’s biggest Independence Day celebration! Join the electrifying festivities, including a live concert by Banda MS that will have you dancing in the streets. Immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, joy, and pride as the crowd calls out “¡Viva México!” at 11 p.m. — this is one party you won’t want to miss!

September 19th – National Earthquake Drill

While not the most entertaining of events, participation in the National Earthquake Drill is highly encouraged. Expect citywide alarms to sound promptly at 11 a.m. Follow the emergency procedures, which include evacuation and relocation to the closest meeting point. If you’re not sure where to go, follow the instructions of authorized personnel.

September 29th – Sabor de la Tierra

Sink your teeth into the delicious flavors of Mexico at the third annual Festejo de Sabor de la Tierra. The food-fueled event takes place on National Corn Day this year and showcases Mexico’s culinary diversity with expert talks, live music, and plenty of delicious dishes. Come hungry! Ticket holders will delight in a buffet-style menu that features 15 mouthwatering plates prepared by five renowned chefs. Bites will be paired with Mexican sips from Casa Madero and Hércules brewery, among regional tipples. Doors of the ex-Convento San Hipólito will open at 1 p.m and close at 4:30 p.m., though the fun will continue until 7 p.m.

