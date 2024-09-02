What’s on this September in San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende is one of the most exciting cities in the world — but what can visitors (and residents) look forward to in the coming month? MND Local has collected the very best of the best city in the world, so you never need to miss a minute.

Without further ado — Here’s what’s on in San Miguel de Allende this September:

September 5th – Life and Work of Ignacio Allende

History buffs, this one’s for you! Dive into the dramatic world of Ignacio Allende at the Teatro Angela Peralta as a group of aficionado actors brings the story of this Mexican hero to life. For just 80 pesos, you can brush up on your local history and maybe even shed a patriotic tear or two. Curtain rises at 7 p.m. — don’t be late!

September 7th – National Botanical Gardens Day

Step into El Charco del Ingenio Botanical Garden and celebrate a day where nature takes center stage! Discover how the gorgeous Jardín Etnobotánico works its magic by protecting regional flora, and explore the wonderful wildflowers, birds, and insects that inhabit this land. Kick off your morning at 9 a.m., with bird-watching for beginners, dive into an ethnobiological exhibit at 10 a.m., and wrap things up with a hands-on linocut workshop at 11 a.m. All activities are free and all you have to do is arrive promptly and sign up!

September 7th – Harvest Festival 2024

Raise a glass to the Harvest Festival at the Santa Catalina Vineyard! Enjoy a day of live music, grape stomping, delicious food, and fun activities for the whole family. Whether you’re an adult (2,900 pesos), a teenager (1,500 pesos), or a kid ages 5 to 12 (900 pesos), there’s something for everyone to sip, stomp, and savor. Come join the vineyard vibes and have a grape day!

September 12th – Candlelight Concert: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Immerse yourself in a magical evening at Live Aqua, where the soft glow of hundreds of candles sets the stage for a truly unique experience. Surrender to the multisensory ambience as candlelight and classical musicians fill the room with a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will captivate your senses and stir your soul.

September 14th – Traditional Bullfight with Mariachi

Feel the adrenaline surge as you step into the Plaza de Toros, where the air is thick with anticipation and the music of a live mariachi band. Experience the drama of crowds cheering, capes swirling, and the heart-pounding face-off between man and beast. This event features six fierce bulls from Torreón de Cañas and showcases the masterful artistry of bullfighters Arturo Saldívar, Diego Silveti, and Francisco Martinez. The spectacle begins at 5 p.m. Come witness courage and skill clash with raw power in a duel where only the bravest dare to stand!

September 14th – Cavalcade of the Conspirators

Witness a powerful reenactment of history as the Cabalgata de los Conspiradores arrives at the Plaza Principal, commemorating the brave journey of Ignacio Pérez, “The Messenger of Freedom.” In September 1810, Pérez rode with urgency on the orders of Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, into San Miguel el Grande to notify Ignacio Allende and later the town of Dolores to notify the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla that the conspiracy to free the nation had been uncovered. Feel the echoes of that pivotal moment in Mexico’s fight for independence as horse riders retrace this legendary route, bringing the spirit of resistance and courage.

September 15th – Grito de Independencia

Feel the joy of a free nation at the Jardín Principal as we gather to celebrate Mexico’s most cherished national holiday! San Miguel de Allende played a crucial role in the fight for freedom and still honors its native heroes. This city is one of the best places to experience the electrifying energy of the Grito de Independencia. At 11 p.m., you can join thousands of voices led by Mayor Mauricio Trejo shouting “¡Viva México!” An extraordinary fireworks display erupts from the Parroquia and other sites across the city, painting the night sky with a magnificent light show while the streets host a wild fiesta.

September 27th to 29th – La Alborada

Celebrate the soul of San Miguel de Allende at the Fiesta de San Miguel Arcángel, a city-wide tribute to its beloved patron saint. The festivities ignite with the Alborada at 4 a.m. in the Plaza Principal, where mariachis play and thousands of fireworks light up the early morning sky, culminating in a chorus of Las Mañanitas at 5 a.m. On Saturday, join the vibrant Entrada de los Xúchiles pilgrimage, where crowds take to the streets with indigenous dances and offerings. The celebration comes to a grand finale on Sunday afternoon with a procession of the saint’s image through the streets, visiting key churches before returning to its parish. It’s a profound moment of connection, where centuries of faith and community come together, leaving an imprint on every heart that beats to the rhythm of San Miguel.

Sandra Gancz Kahan is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at: [email protected]



