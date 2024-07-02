The 7 best indoor cycling studios in Mexico City

Indoor cycling has evolved beyond calorie burning, into a complete and uplifting workout (and sometimes party) experience. In a city as big and cosmopolitan as Mexico City, there are a plethora of options when you want to ride. To save you the hustle of looking for an exhilarating indoor cycling studio, we’ve put together this exclusive guide to the city’s hottest spinning spaces right now.

From energy-packed coaches to challenging routines in tune with vibrant music and lighting, we’ve found the best spin studios in the city to transform your daily workout routine into an exciting challenge. Happy spinning!

Síclo

With 10 locations in Pedregal, Roma Norte, Santa Fe, Lomas de Chapultepec, San Ángel, Polanco and Interlomas, Síclo is one of the largest cycling studios in Mexico City. Its classes stand out for incorporating dumbbells and push-ups that target the muscles in the abdomen and arms. Individual classes start at $220 pesos, with a reduced special rate for Síclo Prime members.

Beyond Mexico City, Síclo has two branches in Guadalajara. Outside of Mexico, it has studios in Madrid, Perú, Bogotá and Miami.

Síclo has also developed into a digital platform that offers thousands of online classes from more than nine different trainings.

For more information, visit Siclo’s website.

Bikla

Using high-tech bicycles and sophisticated audio, video and lighting systems to create an immersive sensory experience, Bikla offers one of the most popular spinning classes in Mexico City.

The studio also offers online classes so that you can spin anywhere. With on-demand rides available 24/7 every day, Bikla has one of the best online catalogs in Latin America.

Currently, Bikla has only one studio at FitHub in Santa Fe. However, the studio has announced a new branch in Polanco, opening soon.

For more information, visit Bikla’s website.

Rodé Cycle

With five different locations in Santa Fe, Polanco and Condesa in Mexico City, plus one in México state, Rodé is easy to reach from the capital’s most popular neighborhoods.

Their 45-minute spinning classes stand out for their rhythmic background music, motivational coaching and unique choreographies. You can either buy individual lessons for 300 pesos or choose from packages ranging from five classes to unlimited lessons per month.

Outside of Mexico City, Rodé Cycle has locations in Mérida, Playa del Carmen, Campeche and León. There are also two Rodé studios in Miami.

For more information, check out Rodé’s website.

Cycology

Located in Green Plaza Bosque Real in Huixquilucan, México state, Cycology classes provide an indoor cycling experience with varying levels of resistance and speed that simulate an outdoor bike ride. The first class starts at 200 pesos, with prices varying depending on the package users select.

For pet owners, Cycology offers a pet-sitting service — you can bring your dog and the studio’s staff will take care of it while you spin!

Cycology is the only cycling studio in Bosque Real. Its location is ideal for those who also live in Interlomas.

For more information, visit Cycology’s website.

Commando

Inspired by the military spirit, in Commando you’ll be motivated to never give up. With locations in Santa Fe, Prado Norte, Polanco, Pedregal, Interlomas, Bosques de las Lomas and Condesa, Commando offers plenty of alternatives to workout. With international coaches, it’s also easy to find a class in English.

The studio also has a juice bar specializing in protein shakes. You can order your shake before the class starts or through its website once you become a member.

The first class at Commando is 250 pesos, and after that, each class costs $350. The studio’s class packages start at five classes for 340 pesos per class, to 100 classes for 290 pesos per class.

Outside of Mexico City, the studio has two branches in Guadalajara.

For more information, visit Commando’s website.

Zuda

With cozy interiors and a relaxed atmosphere, Zuda combines the peaceful feeling of a spa with the motivating vibe of a gym. It’s cycling studio offers two spinning programs: Soul, in which you pedal to the music’s tune following a personalized choreography, and Ruta, a strength and speed training.

Zuda is also home to Mood, a restaurant from the Carolo group that offers a healthy menu ideal for any after-workout routine.

The studio has two locations in Mexico City: Plaza Lilas in Bosque de Las Lomas, and Prado Norte in Lomas de Chapultepec.

For more information, visit Zuda’s website.

Fitspin

Another pet-friendly studio, Fitspin has three locations in Bosques de Las Lomas, Lomas de Chapultepec and Polanco. Outside of Mexico City, it also has a branch in Cancún. With energetic and uplifting tunes, Fitspin calls its spinning classes #biciantro, a combination of a nightclub and cycling.

Following that party spirit, the studio offers a Happy Hour with a post-workout beer following the 10:15 a.m. weekend class. If you don’t own spinning shoes, they will provide a pair for you.

Prices start at 330 pesos per class, with reduced prices if you buy a package of three or more classes.

For additional information, visit Fitspin’s website.

