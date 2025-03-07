US and Mexico favored to host 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The United States and Mexico’s joint bid to cohost the 2031 Women’s World Cup currently faces competition only from African countries, after the FIFA excluded Europe from the bidding process on Wednesday. And while Morocco and South Africa have expressed interest, it’s unclear if either plans to submit a bid.

In April, after a last-minute announcement, both nations pulled out of the joint bid to host the 2027 edition. The tournament will be hosted by Brazil, which beat a European cohosting bid from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

At the time, the U.S. and Mexico explained that the decision was made by mutual agreement, with both nations hoping to better prepare to host in 2031 by expanding agreements and partnerships with the media and engaging more with fans. Furthermore, officials said they expect to learn from the experience of cohosting the upcoming men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with Canada.

“Hosting a World Cup is a huge undertaking — and having more time to prepare will allow us to maximize its impact across the globe,” Cindy Parlow Cone, president of U.S. Soccer, said. “Investment disparities will be eliminated,” she stressed.

Now, according to a social media post by U.S. soccer, both nations seem to be ready.

“U.S. Soccer, in partnership with Concacaf and its members, will complete the bid process to host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup™,” a statement on the U.S. Soccer official social media channels said. “We are excited by the opportunity to welcome teams and fans, inspire the next generation and grow the game regionally and globally,” the statement said.

Both countries have pushed for the competition to be priced on par with the men’s game to “fully maximize the commercial potential of the women’s tournament,” Parlow Cone said.

No African country has hosted a Women’s World Cup. The same goes for Mexico. However, the U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003.

FIFA said it expects to pick hosts for the tournament at its annual congress next year on the eve of the men’s 2026 World Cup.

As for the 2035 Women’s World Cup, FIFA invited bids only from Europe or Africa. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed a 2035 bid, after the Football Associations of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales announced they will submit a declaration of interest to FIFA.

With reports from the Associated Press, El País and Sports Travel Magazine