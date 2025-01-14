Tuesday, January 14, 2025
HomeLifestyle
Lifestyle

Zarazúa becomes first Mexican to win an AUS Open match in 25 years

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexican professional tennis player Renata Zarazua in a black tennis outfit and her blonde hair tired up in a bun, hitting a tennis ball with a forehand swing during a match.
Renata Zarazúa became Mexico's first professional tennis player to win an Australian Open match since 2000 on Monday, beating the U.S.'s Taylor Townsend. (Olimpismo Mexicano/X)

For the first time in 25 years, a Mexican tennis player won a match at the Australia Open in Melbourne, Australia. With her victory on Monday, Renata Zarazúa, 27, marked Mexico’s first win at Melbourne Park since Angélica Gavaldón beat Tzipi Obziler in the first round of the 2000 edition.

Zarazúa advanced to the next round after defeating the U.S.’s Taylor Townsend in three sets, which she won 6-7, 6-1 and 6-2.  

Mexican-American tennis player Angelica Gavaldon as a 16-year-old, about to hit a ball in the air at a match at the Australian Open in 1990.
Zarazúa is the first Mexican player since 2000 to win a match at the Australian Open. The last player to do so was Angélica Gavaldón, seen here as a 16-year-old playing her first Australian Open in 1990. (Mexican Tennis Federation)

The Mexican athlete faced a challenging first set, during which Townsend hit 11 consecutive aces. Still, Zarazúa won the first set in a tiebreaker. Zarazúa became the dominant player afterward, winning the second and third sets.

This marks Zarazúa’s third career victory in one of the four major tennis tournaments worldwide, following her win at Roland Garros in 2020 and her defeat of Caroline Garcia at the US Open 2024.

While she is competing in her fifth consecutive Grand Slam, this is her first as part of the main draw. In 2024, she secured her place by breaking into the top 70 of the WTA rankings, a position previously achieved only by Gavaldón.

Zarazúa’s next match will take place Jan. 15 or 16. She will compete against Italian Jasmine Paolini in the second round. Paolini, ranked No. 4 by the WTA, is coming off the best year of her career. Last year, she reached the finals of two Grand Slams and won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Zarazúa hails from a tennis family. Her uncle, Vicente Zarazúa, represented Mexico on its Davis Cup team in the 1960s. She is currently coached by her brother, Patricio.

Zarazúa was also the first tennis player to represent Mexico at the Olympics in Tokyo 2020. 

With reports from Nmas and Claro Sports

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Mariah Markus

An American woman’s unraveling in Mexico City

MND Staff - 1
Viral social media footage showed a young American woman attacking people on a Mexican street. Who was she?
A walking tree in Yucatán, Mexico

This Yucatán tree can walk… I’m not kidding!

Bel Woodhouse - 0
It might sound unbelievable, but isn't Mexico a land of magic after all?

Veterans’ advocates in Mexico lead fight to expand healthcare access abroad

American Legion Post 12 Banderas Bay - 2
Thousands of disabled U.S. veterans living in Mexico are withheld medical coverage for non-service-related conditions. A group of advocates is fighting to fix that.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC