Tepoztlán fire has destroyed more than 100 hectares since Monday

A forest fire near the Magic Town of Tepoztlán has consumed more than 100 hectares of oak forest and was still burning as of noon Wednesday.

The affected area, known as Chicuacemac, lies within the Protected Natural Area of ​​El Tepozteco National Park in Tepoztlán, just 50 miles from Mexico City in the state of Morelos.

With cobblestoned streets and tiled roofs, Tepoztlán is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Mexico City residents. The town sits on an archaeological site built between 1150 and 1350 A.D., and stands about 600 meters above the Tepoztlán Valley.

On Wednesday, the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) reported that the fire is 40% contained and 30% extinguished. Conafor said it is sending 12 firefighters from Mexico City to support the existing brigade team of more than 250.

Two helicopters from the Naval Ministry (Semar) and Defense Ministry (Defensa) have also been ordered to assist in the firefighting effort.

According to authorities, the fire broke out at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday evening and may have been due to “human causes.” Tepoztlán Mayor Perseo Quiroz Rendón said that all three levels of government would proceed with the corresponding complaints.

The firefighting effort has been hampered by the topography of the Tepozteco, which consists of high, jagged mountains rising abruptly from almost flat terrain. As a result, brigade teams have focused on firebreaks, rehabilitating 2,500 meters of previously existing breaks and opening up 3,500 meters of new ones.

According to officials, the fire currently poses no risk to the inhabitants of Tepoztlán.

Still, authorities have called on the population to avoid joining the firefighting efforts unless they have proper training. Instead, they’ve requested residents to coordinate their efforts with local authorities.

