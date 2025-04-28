What’s on in Mexico City in May?

As May unfolds in Mexico City, the cultural calendar blooms with a fervor akin to the bold magenta bougainvillea that cascade from the balconies of Colonia San Angel. There’s a rich array of things to do, perfect whether you’re seeking new date night ideas or an alternative to weekend brunch with friends.

From world-class Impressionist masterpieces never before seen in Mexico City to symphonic celebrations of galaxies far, far away, our curated selection of May events reinforces Mexico City’s standing as Latin America’s cultural capital. Read on to find out what to do in Mexico City in May!

The Impressionist Revolution at Bellas Artes

For the first time in Mexico’s history, Bellas Artes hosts an extensive collection of Impressionist masterpieces. This impressive — yes, pun absolutely intended — exhibit has journeyed south from Dallas to grace Mexico City’s most stunning museum for a three-month stint. Witness the evolution of this once-rebellious art movement through 45 magnificent works by Monet, Degas, Van Gogh and Matisse. While art enthusiasts will be over the moon, it’s also the perfect escape from CDMX’s scorching afternoons. Spend a cultured hour or two in air-conditioned splendor among some of history’s most beloved brushstrokes.

Dates: Through July 27

Location: Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: General admission is 95 pesos per person. Free on Sundays.

Star Wars symphonic at Auditorio Nacional

We all have that “Star Wars”-obsessed friend, and it’s your sacred duty to alert them to this cosmic musical experience. Happening just days after the Star Wars-centric May the Fourth holiday, fans can immerse themselves in John Williams’ iconic scores with the Concierto Galactico, a performance by a 70-piece orchestra.

With stunning visuals accompanying the music, this galactic spectacle promises to delight Jedi knights of all ages. The cherry on top? Costumes are encouraged! So, dust off your stormtrooper armor, polish your lightsaber, and blast off to Auditorio Nacional for a night that’ll transport you to galaxies far, far away.

Dates: May 7

Location: Auditorio Nacional, Paseo de la Reforma 50, Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Tickets range from 549 to 3,050 pesos per person

Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Auditorio BB

Once dubbed “the most interesting band in the world” by Westword Magazine, Unknown Mortal Orchestra defies labels with their genre-bending sonic sounds. Originally hailing from New Zealand and now based in Portland, Oregon, these musical geniuses slide easily between indie rock and psychedelic melodies, delivering notoriously unpredictable live performances that fans love.

Led by Ruban Nielson, UMO returns to Mexico City following their 2023 Corona Capital appearance, this time in a more intimate venue in the heart of Condesa.

Dates: May 8 at 9 p.m.

Location: Auditorio BB, Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets start at 780 pesos per person

Feria del Mundo in Naucalpan’s Parque Naucalli



With inflation talk dominating most dinner conversations these days, dropping several thousand bills on a trip to South Korea might not fit the budget. If you’re experiencing cabin fever but trying to save those precious pennies, venture out to the World Fair in Ciudad Satélite for a global journey without the jetlag.

Travel vicariously to over 40 countries in a single weekend at this festival highlighting international food, crafts, music and cultural traditions. Whether you’re a dedicated foodie, cultural explorer or just someone who wants to get out of the city for a stint, this fair delivers international vibes without the need to exchange a peso.

Dates: May 16 through 18

Location: Parque Naucalli, Naucalpan de Juárez, Estado de México

Cost: Admission is free

Feria de los Museos

Mexico City’s love for museums is palpable, so the extravaganza that is International Museum Day should come as no surprise. Though museums around the city will participate, the Mexico City Museum Fair’s main seats will be the Plaza Manuel Tolsá and neighboring Palacio de Minería on Calle Tacuba, both located in the Historic Center on Tacuba Street.

Make your way there for a grab bag of free workshops, titillating exhibitions and live tunes, and don’t miss the fair’s eight self-guided museum routes, which can be accomplished on foot or by bike. This culture-packed celebration is ideal for families, students and anyone keen to discover the city’s treasure trove of museums while soaking up the festive atmosphere.

Dates: May 18, 12 to 5 p.m.

Location: Various venues

Cost: Admission is free

100 years of Leica and documentary photography in Latin America



Here’s your chance to brush up on Latin American history without dusting off those college textbooks. Make your way to “La mirada esencial,” the captivating new exhibit at the Centro de la Imagen. This visual feast celebrates both the hundredth anniversary of the legendary Leica camera and the colorful, tumultuous history of Latin America.

Admire carefully curated images shot by the most influential photographers, tracing documentary photography’s evolution from the 1920s through the present day. These powerful photos capture the region’s diversity and resilience, offering an intimate look into a century of social, political and cultural transformations. History class was never this fun!

Dates: Through August 17

Location: Centro de la Imagen, Plaza de la Ciudadela 2, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Admission is free

Open House CDMX



Ever wondered what sits behind those magnificent closed doors scattered throughout the city? This is your chance to find out! Nosy neighbors are guaranteed a satisfying afternoon at Mexico City’s premier architecture festival.

For a select time, locals and visitors will enjoy entry to more than 50 iconic buildings that are normally off-limits to the public. Peek inside private homes, historic offices, architectural studios, factories and museums on one of eight themed circuits that highlight the city’s architectural legacy. Choose between self-guided wanderings or expert-led tours, with all building info, audio guides and suggested routes available through the festival’s very own app.

Dates: Through July 6

Location: Various venues

Cost: Admission is free

Filarmónica de las Artes’ ‘Cinderella’

Put on your glass slippers, hop into your carriage and head to the Centro Universitario Cultural for Prokofiev’s “Cinderella,” an enchanting ballet production of everyone’s favorite rags-to-riches princess. This will be the ballet’s eightieth go-around in Mexico City, performed by over 40 dancers from the Compañía de Danza de Artes and the Filarmónica de las Artes’ live orchestra.

The show comes at a perfect time: whether you’re toasting International Dance Day, Children’s Day or Mother’s Day, “Cinderella” — or “Cenicienta,” as it’s called in Spanish — rolls all three celebrations into one spectacular show. Perfect for families looking to keep the little ones entertained, or anyone who’s on the lookout for their own fairy godmother.

Dates: Through May 10

Location: Centro Universitario Cultural, Odontología 35, Copilco, Coyoacán

Cost: Tickets start at 400 pesos per person

‘Shifting Grounds’ at LagoAlgo



Art that makes you think but doesn’t make you open your wallet? LagoAlgo’s latest contemporary exhibition is a free look at creative interpretations of migration, environment and identity. Through monumental installations, sculptures, video art and murals, “Shifting Grounds” explores cycles of displacement. Focusing on visible and beneath the surface movement, the exhibit gives special attention to human environmental impact, migration patterns and the forces shaping our collective future.

Perfect for deep thinkers and art enthusiasts, an afternoon spent in one of Chapultepec Park’s most visually stunning corners is an afternoon well spent.

Dates: Through June 1

Location: LagoAlgo, Bosque de Chapultepec II Sección, Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Admission is free

Michelin dinner at Galea with guest chef Alexa Mejía



Foodies, mark your calendars! Roma Norte’s Mediterranean gem Galea is hosting a culinary summit you won’t want to miss.

Chefs Rafael Zaga and Michelle Catarata welcome the Michelin-recognized Alexa Mejía of Austin’s Emmer & Rye for an exclusive six-course collaboration that promises to tantalize even the most discerning palates.

Drawing inspiration from Arca Tierra’s fresh bounty of produce, the menu interweaves Galea’s delicate approach with Emmer & Rye’s cutting-edge sustainability practices and fermentation techniques. The chance to experience this level of innovation on a plate is fleeting, so make your reservations today.

Dates: May 29 and 30

Location: Sinaloa 67, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets start at $2,650 MXN per person

Natalia Lafourcade at Teatro Metropólitan



Mexico’s musical treasure and Latin Grammy queen — she’s the most decorated female artist in Latin Grammy history with 18 awards — Natalia Lafourcade takes the stage at the Teatro Metropólitan. The Mexico City native was raised in Veracruz and basically has music in her DNA. Her father is a Chilean musician and her mother a pianist, known for developing the Macarsi Method that helped young Natalia recover from a childhood head injury through musical therapy.

From her mariachi beginnings at age 10 to her current status as Mexican folk-pop royalty, Lafourcade’s blend of traditional sounds with contemporary melodies has captivated audiences worldwide. Don’t miss this chance to experience her enchanting vocals in one of CDMX’s most beautiful venues.

Dates: May 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Location: Teatro Metropólitan, Independencia 90, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets range from 650 to 2,875 pesos per person