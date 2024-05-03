How do Mexico’s presidential candidates compare on campaign spending?

Opposition bloc presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez is leading ruling party aspirant Claudia Sheinbaum on one measure ahead of the June 2 election — campaign spending.

While most polls show that Sheinbaum is on track to become Mexico’s next president, campaign expenditure reports submitted to the National Electoral Institute (INE) by the three candidates show that Gálvez has been the biggest spender so far.

The PAN-PRI-PRD candidate reported spending of 202.56 million pesos (US $11.9 million) during the first two months of the campaign, which began March 1.

Sheinbaum, candidate for the ruling Morena party and its allies, reported spending of 193.85 million pesos (US $11.4 million) between March 1 and April 30, while Jorge Álvarez Máynez of the Citizens Movement party disclosed expenditure of 141.92 million pesos (US $8.3 million).

Each of the candidates is limited to spending a total of 660.97 million pesos during the campaign period, which will conclude May 29. Political parties receive public funding, but they can also accept private donations.

Gálvez: candidate for the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD)

Gálvez, who visited 60 cities across 27 states during the first two months of the campaign, reported the following spending to the INE:

75.24 million pesos (37% of her total expenditure) on social media and other online advertising.

66.53 million pesos on “utilitarian advertising” such as T-shirts and hats.

29.12 million pesos on street advertising such as billboards.

19.65 million pesos on public events and other promotional activities.

10.4 million pesos on payments to employees and property rentals.

1.56 million pesos on television and radio advertising known as “spots.”

43,000 pesos on advertising in print publications.

Sheinbaum: candidate for the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the Labor Party (PT) and the Ecological Green Party of Mexico (PVEM)

Sheinbaum, who held events in 123 municipalities in 29 states during the past two months, reported the following spending to the INE:

86.15 million pesos (45% of her total expenditure) on public events.

69.31 million pesos on street advertising.

22.86 million pesos on social media and other online advertising.

13.9 million pesos on payments to employees, property rentals and travel expenses.

741,000 pesos on “utilitarian advertising.”

Álvarez Máynez: candidate for the Citizens Movement (MC) party

Álvarez Máynez, who campaigned in 21 states in March and April, reported the following spending to the INE:

54.53 million pesos (38% of his total expenditure) on public events.

28.6 million pesos on street advertising.

25.52 million pesos on social media and other online advertising.

21.22 million on television and radio advertising.

6.28 million pesos on payments to employees and property rentals.

5.74 million pesos on “utilitarian advertising.”

With reports from Reforma