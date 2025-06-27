Those hoping for Mexico-US conflict “will be disappointed,” Sheinbaum says: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about a wide variety of issues at her Thursday morning press conference, including Mexico’s bilateral relationship with the United States and toxic foam that appeared on the streets of a México state municipality earlier this week.

Here is a recap of the president’s June 26 mañanera.

Despite difficulties, Mexico will have a ‘good relationship’ with US, Sheinbaum says

One reporter suggested that the United States, in an act of “synchronized swimming,” is seeking to create hostility in its relationship with Mexico. He was referring to the United States Treasury Department’s accusations that three Mexican financial institutions laundered millions of dollars for drug cartels, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s description of Mexico as a “foreign adversary.”

Another reporter asked the president whether “resistance” to progress in the bilateral relation stemmed from the United States government itself.

“There will be people who don’t want a good [bilateral] relationship, but they’re going to be disappointed because there will be a good relationship because the United States is economically linked to Mexico and Mexico to the United States,” Sheinbaum responded.

“In addition, there are millions of Mexican families in the United States and millions of United States families in Mexico. In other words, we’re linked economically, culturally [and by] tourism and families,” she said.

“So we have to seek a good relationship, without subordination,” Sheinbaum said.

Hurricane Erick damage census is underway

Sheinbaum noted that government officials known as “servants of the nation” have begun conducting a census in Oaxaca and Guerrero to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Erick, which made landfall in the former state as a category 3 storm last Thursday.

The census will determine which citizens are eligible for government support.

Sheinbaum said that municipalities close to the border between Oaxaca and Guerrero bore the brunt of the hurricane.

🌪️ #HurricaneErick caused widespread destruction in 🇲🇽 #Oaxaca, southern #Mexico, on Thursday morning, uprooting trees and damaging homes—though no casualties were reported, officials said. ⚡ The Category 3 storm disrupted 15 roads and cut power to 123,000 users. pic.twitter.com/wBeX5OH0G8 — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) June 20, 2025

“The servants of the nation are already there, from here we send them an affectionate hug because the truth is they are heroes,” she said.

“At all times, in all circumstances, they support the people. They’re already carrying out the census,” Sheinbaum said.

Toxic foam in Naucalpan

Sheinbaum said she had seen photos of foam in streets in Naucalpan, a México state municipality that is part of the greater Mexico City metropolitan area.

She noted that the presence of the foam was due to the flooding of the Verde River after heavy rain. The foam appeared on Sunday, and was widely described as “toxic” as it contained industrial chemicals, fecal matter and other contaminants, according to a municipal water official. Skin irritation and burning eyes were reported by some people who came into contact with the toxic foam.

Sheinbaum said that municipal and state “brigades” as well as National Water Commission personnel “immediately” responded to the situation and by the next day the streets were “completely clean.”

Sheinbaum: Mexico is up to date with payments to UN

A reporter told the president that an assertion that Mexico is not up to date with its required payments to the United Nations has been circulating on social media.

Sheinbaum initially said that if Mexico is behind with its payments it will rectify the situation.

Later in the press conference, she was given a report on Mexico’s payments to the UN, which are known as “assessed contributions.”

“Payments are being made on a scheduled basis, as has always been done,” Sheinbaum said.

“To date, as of June 16, 189 million pesos [US $10 million] have been paid,” she said, referring to payments since the start of the year.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])