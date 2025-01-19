One perfect day in Puerto Vallarta — A guide for the quintessential 24-hour visit

Puerto Vallarta has so much going for it — golden beaches, jungle-clad mountains, a thriving art scene and some of the best food in Mexico. It’s a destination that begs for days, if not weeks, of exploration. But let’s say you’re on a whirlwind trip to a smaller coastal town nearby (Sayulita or San Pancho, perhaps?) and you only have one day in PV. Don’t fret! This guide will help you pack the perfect Puerto Vallarta experience into 24 hours, leaving you sun-kissed, well-fed and maybe even a little in love with this seaside city.

Morning: Zona Romántica and the Malecón

Start your day in the Zona Romántica, Vallarta’s picturesque old quarter, where cobblestone streets and colorful facades come alive in the cool, quiet hours of the morning. This is when the city feels its most intimate. Wander the bougainvillea-draped alleys, watch shopkeepers set up for the day and soak in the relaxed vibe.

Fuel up with coffee and a breakfast sandwich from Crema Vallarta, a hip little café that serves up rich lattes and perfectly toasted bites. Trust me, their breakfast sandwich is the stuff of morning dreams. Take your coffee to go and make your way to the Los Muertos Pier. The views of Banderas Bay are lovely, and you’ll see fishermen zipping in and out with the day’s catch. It’s a quintessential Puerto Vallarta moment — fishing boats dancing on the waves with the Sierra Madre mountains as their backdrop.

From the pier, take a leisurely stroll along the Malecón, PV’s iconic boardwalk. This pedestrian promenade is lined with whimsical sculptures, street performers and some of the city’s best people-watching. Snap a photo with the quirky Caballito de Mar (the seahorse statue) or just let yourself be charmed by the art and slow-to-wake atmosphere.

Midday: Centro and the Cerro de la Cruz

Once you’ve ambled your way to Centro, make a beeline for the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe. This stunning landmark, with its intricate crown-topped spire, is the heart and soul of Vallarta. Inside, the serene atmosphere offers a moment of quiet reflection, while outside, the Plaza de Armas starts humming with life. If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic (or just love a good Instagram moment), grab a picture in front of the iconic Puerto Vallarta sign.

Now it’s time to get your heart rate up — literally. Make the climb to the Cerro de la Cruz Mirador, one of the city’s best-kept secrets. The steep trek up winding streets and stairs is worth it for the panoramic views that await. From the top, you’ll see the sparkling bay, the city’s red-tile rooftops, and the lush, jungly mountains that hug Vallarta. Pro tip: Bring water and your camera — you’ll need both.

Afternoon: beach bliss at Mango’s Beach Club

By now, you’ve earned some serious beach time. Head over to Mango’s Beach Club, a laid-back spot where you can kick back on a lounger, listen to the waves, and let the sun do its thing. Order the fish skewers and pair them with a refreshing mango daiquiri (because when in Puerto Vallarta, right?). This is the kind of place where time seems to pause — your only job is to sip, snack, and soak up the sun.

Sunset: cocktails at El Solar

As the afternoon drifts into evening, walk a few steps down the beach to El Solar, a beloved beach bar where locals and in-the-know expats mingle. The vibe is effortlessly cool, the drinks are cold, and the sunsets are pure magic. Grab a cerveza or a cocktail, claim a seat in the sand, and watch as the sun dips below the horizon, painting the sky in shades of orange and pink. It’s the kind of moment that makes you wonder why you don’t live here year-round.

Evening: Dinner in Versalles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUMŌH (@numoh.rest)

For dinner, head to Versalles, Puerto Vallarta’s buzzy foodie neighborhood that’s having a well-deserved moment. This area is a treasure trove of innovative eateries and Numoh is the crown jewel. Expect a menu that’s both inventive and rooted in tradition, with dishes that highlight the best local ingredients. Think plump juicy shrimp served zarandeado style with a side of homemade tortillas, or huitlacoche croquettes served with truffled corn and baba ganoush.

One day in Puerto Vallarta is enough to fall in love

Sure, one day in Puerto Vallarta barely scratches the surface, but it’s just enough to leave you enchanted. From the cobblestone charm of Zona Romántica to the sweeping views at the Cerro de la Cruz, the art-filled Malecon, and the unforgettable flavors of Versalles, this itinerary gives you a little bit of everything that makes PV special.

And as you leave, sunburnt and smiling, you might just start planning your return—because one day is enough to fall for Puerto Vallarta, but never enough to truly say goodbye.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com