Inside Jalisco’s billion-dollar hotel boom

There’s a transformation unfolding in Jalisco, and it’s happening at the pace of a luxury check-in. With more than US $1 billion in new hotel investments slated between now and 2028, Mexico’s central Pacific state is turning into one of its fastest-growing hospitality hubs.

The new developments span 38 hotels across Puerto Vallarta, the Guadalajara metro area, Costalegre, and the state’s mountain and lake towns, collectively adding 4,578 rooms to Jalisco’s hotel inventory. Already the second most robust state for hotel offerings in Mexico (after Quintana Roo), Jalisco is positioning itself as the Pacific Coast powerhouse of tourism.

What makes Jalisco’s growth particularly compelling is its range. The hotel projects are scattered across the state, from the capital city streets of Guadalajara to the quiet pine forests of Tapalpa, and from Puerto Vallarta’s beaches to the quiet corners of Costalegre.

Tezcalame

Costalegre, the quiet, in-the-know region that runs along the Pacific shoreline between Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo, is set to receive an ambitious luxury project. Situated in the municipality of Tomatlán, about 73 kilometers south of Puerto Vallarta and 79 kilometers north of Costa Careyes, Tezcalame is a 451-hectare master-planned community bringing another wave of high-end coastal living.

Anchored by a resort from Chablé Hotels, known for its wellness, design, and luxury accommodations. The US $230-million investment of Tezcalame will also feature a second international brand and a reserved oceanfront parcel earmarked for a future five-star property.

Beyond its resort components, Tezcalame will have five distinct enclaves offering estate lots for custom-designed villas. Residents will have access to a beach club and boutique beachfront homes. A golf course is also in the works, as are tourism board-backed boating routes that will run from Puerto Vallarta to Punta Perula to Barra de Navidad, according to Miguel Andres Hernandez Arteaga, undersecretary of tourism for the state of Jalisco.

Guadalajara

Inland, Guadalajara continues to evolve as a destination for business, tech, culture, and lifestyle travel. The state capital is receiving a sizable chunk of the hotel boom. InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) will open seven new properties across the metro area, with a total investment of US $165 million. These are expected to range from urban business hotels to more lifestyle-oriented brands. Melia is investing an additional $45 million in its brand-new ME by Meliá hotel.

Hiton and Marriott are also doubling down in Guadalajara with $90 million and $65 million in investments, respectively, spread across four hotels each. The expansion of these global brands shows growing visitor numbers, but also Guadalajara’s increasing role as a commercial and convention center in Mexico.

Suites Lineup, investing $20 million, is targeting long-stay travelers with apartment-style accommodations, indicating Guadalajara is becoming attractive to digital nomads and extended-stay business professionals.

World Hotels is putting $13 million into a luxury property in the city, too.

Boutique Hotels in the Mountains and Lakes

Not all of Jalisco’s hotel growth is about international chains or beach resorts. Several investments are heading into the state’s interior, particularly its Pueblos Magic’s and nature-based getaways.

Tapalpa, tucked in the forested highlands, is welcoming two boutique hotels from Prada Collection with a US $8 million investment. Serenzzo Tapalpa is contributing another $2 million to a stylish, locally inspired retreat. These mountain destinations have long been weekend escapes for Guadalajara residents, but increased investment is helping them become destinations in their own right.

San Juan Cosalá, on the north shore of Lake Chapala, is another area gaining attention. Known for its thermal waters and small lake town aesthetic, it will soon be home to Shaalam, a wellness-oriented boutique hotel with a $6 million price tag. The development reflects the growing appeal of spa and retreat tourism around Mexico’s largest lake.

Meanwhile, eight independent hotels across the state have pledged a combined $100 million in investment. These will likely expand offerings in smaller towns and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Infrastructure and Momentum

These hotel investments are part of a broader push to elevate Jalisco’s role in Mexico’s tourism economy. The Puerto Vallarta International Airport, already one of the busiest in the country, is undergoing major expansion, with a new terminal set to boost both domestic and international capacity. This, combined with growing air connectivity to Guadalajara and the budding airport in Costalegre, positions the state for continued tourism growth from North America and beyond.

With 11 million visitors in the first four months of 2025, according to the tourism board, Jalisco is on pace for another big year. The state currently has 2,821 hotels and more than 83,000 rooms. By 2030, the goal is to surpass 90,000.

Much of this development is driven by big-picture momentum. With Guadalajara set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the state is bracing for a wave of international visitors. Twelve of the 38 new hotels are scheduled to open before the tournament.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.