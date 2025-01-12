North or south from Puerto Vallarta: which one is right for you?

Puerto Vallarta has its selling points — hundreds of them, frankly. But with so much to see, do and love, comes a considerable drawback — tourists by the millions. Puerto Vallarta welcomed nearly 3 million international visitors between January and September 2024, according to the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. That’s a nearly 4 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Puerto Vallarta is one of the world’s great tourist destinations, and rightly so.

As someone who’s called this sun-soaked corner of Mexico home for years, let me tell you that Puerto Vallarta is electric. Between the buzzing beach bars and the dizzying array of restaurants, it’s a city that thrives on energy. It is also exceedingly crowded, and that can be a bummer if you’re coming to town for a relaxing beach getaway.

If you’re craving something more tranquil, don’t worry — you don’t have to venture too far. Whether you’re heading north or south, the contrast is striking. So, what’s your vibe? Are you looking for charming small towns with plenty of comforts or untamed nature and off-the-grid adventure?

Heading North: Riviera Nayarit’s coastal charms

If boutique hotels, oceanfront yoga classes and sipping craft cocktails while browsing funky local boutiques sounds like your ideal getaway, then Riviera Nayarit has your name written all over it. Just a quick drive north of Puerto Vallarta, this stretch of coastline is a haven of small beach towns, each with its own unique flair. It’s perfect for those who want to relax but still have modern conveniences at arm’s reach.

Sayulita: Bohemian bliss

This little town is the darling of Riviera Nayarit, and for good reason. It’s colorful, bohemian and endlessly photogenic. If you’ve ever dreamed of spending your days surfing, sipping fresh coconut water and browsing artisanal markets, Sayulita is where you need to be. It’s got boutique hotels for every budget, restaurants that cater to all tastes (yes, even vegan), and a lively energy that’s downright contagious. Fair warning, though: it’s no longer the best-kept secret it used to be. Weekends can get busy, especially in high season, but if you’re okay with sharing the magic, Sayulita delivers.

San Pancho: Sayulita’s quieter cousin

If Sayulita feels a bit too buzzy, head 10 minutes north to San Pancho, or San Francisco if we’re being formal. This is where I go when I need to slow down. San Pancho is all about charm and community. You’ll find a handful of boutique hotels, cozy cafes serving up killer coffee and a beach that stretches forever. It’s the kind of place where you can lose track of time — whether you’re strolling the art galleries, chatting with locals, or just soaking up the sun. It’s quieter, more intimate and perfect if you’re craving a slower pace.

Further North: Unspoiled beauty

Now, if you really want to get away from it all, keep heading north. The further you go, the more untouched it gets. Towns like Lo de Marcos, Chacala and San Blas feel like they’re a world apart. You won’t find big resorts or fancy restaurants here, but that’s kind of the point. These spots are all about pristine beaches, a slower pace and reconnecting with nature. If you’re okay with fewer services and a more rugged vibe, this is where you’ll find pure serenity.

Going South: Nature’s playground

Now, for my fellow adventurers, let’s talk about heading south. This part of the coast is raw, wild and utterly captivating. It’s for those who don’t mind working a little harder for their paradise – where getting there is half the adventure. The further south you go, the more remote it gets, but the reward? A connection to nature that feels completely unfiltered.

Boca de Tomatlán: Gateway to adventure

About 30 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta, Boca de Tomatlán is where the adventure really begins. This little fishing village is like a portal to hidden treasures. From here, you can hop on a water taxi to reach secluded beaches like Las Animas, Quimixto and Yelapa. These spots are only accessible by boat or on foot, which only adds to the adventure of getting there. Boca itself is unassuming, though it has gotten busier over the years, with fresh seafood shacks and locals going about their day. It’s the perfect jumping-off point for your southern escapade.

Yelapa: A slice of Paradise

Yelapa, along the Cabo Corrientes, is one of those places that sticks with you long after you leave. Nestled in a quiet cove, it’s only accessible by boat, and honestly, that’s part of the magic. There are no cars here, and it feels like time moves slower. Spend your days hiking to waterfalls, lounging on the beach, or indulging in a slice of the town’s famous homemade pie (trust me, it’s worth the hype). Yelapa isn’t about luxury in the traditional sense, but it’s got a rustic charm that’s impossible to resist.

Beyond Yelapa: The wild coastline

For the truly adventurous, the coastline beyond Yelapa is where things get wild. Think deserted beaches, rugged cliffs and eco-lodges where you’re more likely to see stars than streetlights. Mayto and Tehuamixtle are two of my favorite spots. They’re remote, yes, and the drive to get there is no joke, but once you arrive, it’s nothing short of magical. This is the kind of place where mornings start with the sound of waves and nights end under a blanket of stars. It’s raw, unpolished and absolutely unforgettable.

Costalegre, Barra de Navidad and beyond

Further south, you’ll find the Costalegre with its miles of uninterrupted beaches, and Barra de Navidad, a charming town with a laid-back vibe. It’s the perfect spot to soak up local culture, with its cobblestone streets, colorful markets and welcoming community. The lagoon here is great for birdwatching or taking a tranquil boat ride. And if you’re up for more exploring, the nearby beaches of Melaque and La Manzanilla offer even more opportunities to kick back and relax.

Choosing your path

So, what’s it going to be? If you’re drawn to charming small towns with plenty of conveniences, head north. Riviera Nayarit offers that perfect blend of relaxation and modern comforts. But if you’re craving adventure, solitude and a deeper connection to nature, the South is where you need to go. Either way, you’re in for something special. This stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast has a way of working its magic, no matter which direction you choose. And who knows? You might just find yourself falling in love with both.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com