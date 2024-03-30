Behind the scenes at Mexico News Daily: Our interview on ‘Mexico Matters’ podcast

Naturally, we at Mexico News Daily believe strongly in the increasing relevance and importance of Mexico on the world stage.

So we were honored to be recently invited to participate as guests on the “Mexico Matters” podcast hosted by Mariana Campero and share our thoughts on our personal journey, as well as discuss topics such as elections, nearshoring, safety and migration.

Mariana has an exceptional background as the former CEO of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations (COMEXI), a current member of the board of directors of Citibanamex, and current Senior Associate of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Mariana is currently based in New York City and she regularly interviews political and business leaders on her “Mexico Matters” podcast. Former guests of the podcast have included Larry Fink (CEO of Blackrock), General David Petraeus (former director of the CIA) and Robert Lightheizer (former U.S. Trade Representative).

Mariana asked my wife and co-owner Tamanna and me a wide range of questions in the nearly 30-minute interview. The title of the podcast is “Americans are migrating to Mexico too” and we began with a discussion on the numbers, trends, and issues around the fast-growing migration of Americans other foreigners to Mexico. We talked about the upsides of this migration, as well as some of the challenges that it is causing.

We also discussed the fact that many of these foreigners come to Mexico to do business, and highlighted some of the issues that we personally have faced, both in our corporate and entrepreneurial experiences in the country.

Mariana also asked us about the serious issue of violence against journalists in Mexico, especially during electoral campaigns, and what this means for our team. We shared with her the strategies we use at MND to keep our team safe, and how our content is focused on what is relevant for our readers to be better-informed residents or visitors to Mexico.

We ended with some discussion about the impact of nearshoring on the country’s economy, from the perspective of our own personal experiences and reporting.

What the team at MND does is not easy, and not without risk, but we are immensely proud to be able to bring you a front-row seat to Mexico. We strongly believe that good journalism keeps our readers around the world informed, to make better choices and to provide optimism rather than worsen anxiety.

Please take a few minutes to listen to the podcast below, and thanks for supporting Mexico News Daily.