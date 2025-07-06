What’s on in Puerto Vallarta in July?

July in Puerto Vallarta continues to stay hot, both in temperature and entertainment. This month brings stand-up comedy, holistic healing fairs, LGTBQ+ getaways and a race with crocodiles — sort of. July’s event calendar is a mix of quirky and eclectic surprises, which is very on par with the spirit of Puerto Vallarta. Read on to see what’s on in Puerto Vallarta this July.

“A la Media Noche” at Plataforma 322

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plataforma 322 (@plataforma322produccionarte)

Grupo de Teatro Dionisio brings a family-friendly spin to supernatural comedy with “A la media noche,” a play about tarot, unexpected visitors and a mysterious old hacienda. Directed by Juan Carlos Ramírez and written by Alberto Fabián Sahagún, this Spanish-language production is delightfully spooky and fun.

Dates: July 5 and July 12 at 8 p.m.

Location: Plataforma 322 Cultural Center, Alondra 103, Los Sauces

Cost: Tickets via WhatsApp at +52 (322) 105 6979

The Brunch by Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vallarta Nayarit GASTRONÓMICA (@vallarta.nayarit.gastronomica)

The first special event of the 2025 Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica will make its debut on July 6: The Brunch. This experience features the collaboration of three local Puerto Vallarta chefs to create a special menu. The event will be hosted at Gaviotas Restaurant at the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort.

Date: July 6 at 1:00 p.m.

Location: Gaviotas Restaurant, Blvd. Francisco Medina Ascencio 999

Cost: Menus start at 495 pesos. Email [email protected] for reservations.

El Gran Ballet Mexicanisimo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Gran Ballet Mexicanisimo (@ballet_mexicanisimo)

El Gran Ballet Mexicanisimo will perform a special show on Friday, July 18. The colorful performance will help to raise funds for the ballet’s international tour to France. The performance will showcase Mexican traditions and history through folk dance performances and elaborate costumes.

Date: July 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Teatro Vallarta, Perú 1105-C, 5 de Diciembre

Cost: 200 pesos. Tickets can be purchased by phone by calling (322) 377-7010

POSH PVR Escape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Isak (@execboi)

For the first time ever, the world-famous POSH Parties are coming to Puerto Vallarta. This luxury LGBTQ+ retreat at Almar Resort includes three days of programming, from pool parties and networking mixers to live DJs and late night events. POSH is known for its presence at global Pride events, and now it’s bringing the festivities down to PV.

Date: July 25 through 28

Location: Almar Resort, Amapas 380, Zona Romántica

Cost: Day passes from US $221; full access from US $579

Puerto Vallarta Crocodile Run

You don’t have to outrun a crocodile for the event — only your fellow racers. The 16th annual Carrera del Cocodrilo offers both a 4k fun run and an 8k competitive course along Boca de Tomates beach. Winners in each age category of the 8l race will receive cash prizes.

Date: July 27 at 7:15 a.m.

Location: Boca de Tomates Beach

Cost: Registration fee varies; info at [email protected] or WhatsApp +52 (322) 150-7386.