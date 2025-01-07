Tuesday, January 7, 2025
HomeMexico Living
Mexico Living

How to deal with Mexican sidewalks — A comprehensive guide for foreigners

Sarah DeVries
By Sarah DeVries
1
Broken, narrow and often terribly designed, sidewalks in Mexico are a challenge even to local pedestrians. Here's how to deal with them. (Dan Torres/Unsplash)

Y’all know what my favorite feature is of the sidewalks in my city?

When I say “favorite,” by the way, I mean “most shocking.”

A man trying to figure out what is wrong with his wheelchair
Sidewalks in Mexico are definitely not designed for those with a disability – or for anyone, for that matter. (Franklin Garcida/Wikimedia Commons – Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0)

It’s the wheelchair ramps. If you weren’t already in a wheelchair before trying to brave them, trying to use them in a wheelchair would probably put you in a wheelchair.

Many of them are at full 45-degree angles. I don’t know if you’ve ever pushed someone around in a wheelchair before, but I can tell you that it is not as easy as it looks. And the upper-arm strength someone in an actual wheelchair would need to get up those ramps would necessitate comically muscly arms.

But fine. Let’s say you are Popeye and you make it up there. At least half the time, there will be nowhere else to go besides right back down the ramp. If you do this, of course, you risk gaining momentum on that 45-degree ramp for rolling straight out into traffic. The other option, amazingly, is suddenly not needing the wheelchair so you can walk off the curb or — I kid you not — down the steps.

It’s not easy to be in a wheelchair if you want to go exploring in Mexico. 

Vista de la calle San Jacinto hacia la calle Francisco I. Madero. Colinda al norte con la calle Amargura, al oeste con la misma calle de San Jacinto, al sur con Dr. Gálvez y al este con Francisco I. Madero. En la foto se observa la calle empedrada, característica de la zona y del lado derecho la Plaza San Jacinto.
Narrow and often with uneven surfaces, sidewalks in Mexico make it very hard to walk at one’s own leisure. (Reginaesc/Wikimedia Commons – Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0)

But really, it’s not even that easy to walk around Mexico, either. 

Why? 

The sidewalks.

The (several) problems of sidewalks in Mexico

Let me preface this by saying that Mexicans themselves do not seem to be bothered at all by the sidewalks. I guess it’s like growing up a Sherpa, unfazed by Mt. Everest.

Del Río Bridge in Colonia Del Carmen, Coyoacán, Mexico City.
If uneven sidewalks were not enough of a challenge by themselves, try cobblestone streets. (Vladmartinez/Wikimedia Commons – Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0)

But for us weakling imports, things can get scary!

Oh Mexican sidewalks, let me count the ways — that you could kill me.

Uneven concrete

Organ grinders are one of the most emblematic pieces of historical identity in Mexico City. Their melodies have been ringing through the streets of the capital city for more than 100 years.
Stairs, merchants, pointy window decorations and other obstacles await pedestrians on Mexican sidewalks. (OsBlanco/Wikimedia Commons – Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0)

This, I know, is fairly common in most places. The difference between them here and, say, my hometown in Texas, is that it’s usually uniform by area. Nicer parts of the town can usually be expected to have nice, even sidewalks — not having to look down is one of the privileges. Older or less affluent parts of town might have bumpier ones, though I dare say they’re not as treacherous as Mexico’s.

Uneven widths

Another issue is how much space you’ve actually got on a sidewalk. It’s not consistent, and the width can fluctuate widely. You might be able to walk five abreast on one part, then need to switch to single-file. Sometimes this is because of obstructions — see below — but sometimes it’s just because of how things are built.

Narrow streets

A narrow street in Guanajuato City, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Narrow streets often do not have a sidewalk in Mexico, given that they were designed for horses or simply pedestrians — not cars. (Jorge Gardner en Unsplash)

This doesn’t seem to have much to do with a sidewalk, but hear me out. The closer a vehicle has to drive to the curb, the closer the vehicle is to you and the sidewalk, my friend.

I still remember the shock of being hit, by someone’s rear-view mirror; that’s how close the car had to drive to the curb. 

There’s a somewhat busy street I take on my way to downtown too that makes me feel close to death. Gigantic buses come rambling by on the narrow parts, which also happens to be a place where you must walk single-file on the sidewalk. One step down without paying attention, and your second life as a pancake begins!

Poles, parked cars, and other obstructions

Dodging things jutting out or taking up space on a sidewalk can be a kind of fun game with the right attitude. Throw in a hearty appreciation for the absurd, and you might even find ecstasy!

 Need a telephone pole there? Oh, right in the middle of the sidewalk is fine. Pointy decorative window moulding right at eye level? Fabulous idea. Finding your way around a car considerately pulled up on the sidewalk to make room for other cars going by can also be a unique challenge. Houses might also decide to build some stairs right outside their doors, or perhaps a ramp for their garage, and tall people must look out for awnings and the like. If you like your ankles of the non-twisty variety, look alive!

The moral of the story? Just keep looking down, up, and all around. All the time. We didn’t get the mountain goat training as kids, so we’ve just got to power through it.

Happy sidewalk exploring!

Sarah DeVries is a writer and translator based in Xalapa, Veracruz. She can be reached through her website, sarahedevries.substack.com.

1 COMMENT

  1. I live next to an elementary school and when our rancho finally got paved streets I dutifully installed a sidewalk all across the front of our property. Silly me! Nobody uses the sidewalk, they all walk down the street! 😆🤔

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


A man getting a haircut in a local salon

The coolest businesses to make everyday life in Mexico easier — A guide for foreigners

Sarah DeVries - 2
From local beauty salons to copy and print shops, Mexico is filled with local services that have been around for generations.
Mexican woman dressed as a Catrina and in white skeletal makeup holding Mexican marigolds

Mark your calendar: Here are all the 2025 Mexican public holidays

MND Staff - 1
Here's a rundown of Mexico's official 2025 holidays, including bank holidays and two new days off being considered by Congress.
A tiendita in Mexico

Best of 2024: Life in Mexico according to Sarah DeVries

MND Staff - 4
It’s never easy trying to explain the myriad differences between life in the United States and life in Mexico — but Sarah DeVries sure tries. 

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC