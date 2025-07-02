What’s on in Yucatán and the Riviera Maya in July?

July is summer in the Riviera Maya, and it’s a steamy time of year. It gets steamier, either with sexy tangos and wine, or in the literal sense of enjoying a full moon temazcal. But the fun doesn’t stop there, we’ve got a weird and wonderful month of fermented foods, nature going wild and all the spiritual healing the region is known for.
Argentine Night at Panza Tulum
An asado is an Argentine barbecue gathering, and who doesn’t love a gathering with wine and sexy dancing? An asado plus a live orchestra and chance to get out on the dance floor sounds wonderful to me. If you’re more of a listener than a dancer just sit back and sip wine watching the dazzling dance show and live orchestra.
Date: July 5, 7:30 – 10:30 pm
Location: Panza Tulum, Av. Aldea Zama 10, Aldea Zama, Tulum
Cost: 270 pesos
Naturalist challenge at the Riviera Maya Forestry Nursery
Discover the beauty of the Riviera Maya’s biodiversity with conservation nonprofit Flora, Fauna y Cultura de México. Join other nature lovers for two hours exploring the Riviera Maya Forestry Nursery with a guide. Photograph and learn about the birds and bugs, plants and flowers, then submit your data iNaturalist Mexico, a citizen science platform. Come help contribute to a global database of biodiversity while learning about the natural world around you.
Date: 5 July at 8 a.m.
Location: Vivero Forestal Riviera Maya, Km. 282, Carretera Federal Chetumal-Puerto Juárez, Playa del Carmen
Cost: 50 pesos
Full moon temazcal
If you’ve never experienced a temazcal — a traditional Mesoamerican sweat lodge — I highly recommend it. I’ve done a bunch and loved every experience at every location. It’s a chance to look within, heal your heart, let go of what no longer serves you and ask for healing. This temazcal takes place every sunday at the Centro Ceremonial Maya Oxlajuj.
Date: July 6, 13 and 20 at 6 p.m.
Location: Centro Ceremonial Maya Oxlajuj, Carretera Chicxulub Puerto Km. 13, Mérida
Cost: 300 pesos
Feria del Carmen
Playa del Carmen’s largest annual fair offers a cultural week full of family activities, music, fabulous foods, traditions and much more. Like all fairs, it’s open daily and goes into the night. You can see the program online to be sure you don’t miss anything. I’ll be popping over from Cozumel to enjoy some gastronomical treats and hopefully see you there!
Date: July 13 through August 6
Location: Playa del Carmen
Cost: Free
Cozumel Vivo Fest 2025
Cozumel’s Vivo Fest is a cultural experience of art, ocean conservation, live concerts, gastronomic sensations and much more. It’s a true celebration of life with guest chefs, Maya cultural activities and wellness practices. This is the way of the island and you’re all welcome to come down and enjoy it as well. See the full itinerary online.
Date: July 11 through 13
Location: Cozumel, with a lot of events happening at Hotel B
Cost: 1955 pesos
Tequila University at La Sirena
Want to learn more about gourmet tequila? This is the event for you. La Sirena is my favorite restaurant in Puerto Morelos, with great food and picturesque Caribbean views to watch as you sip and learn all about tequila in style. Taking place every Monday, Tequila University teaches attendees “how to truly taste, appreciate, and understand Mexico’s most iconic spirit.”
Date: July 7, 14 and 21 at 4 p.m.
Location: La Sirena, Calle Jose Maria Morelos Mz 4, Puerto Morelos
Cost: 150 pesos
Spiritual workshop with dolphins
The Gathering of Light Workers and Dolphins promises a beautiful four-day event building heart connections with a pod of dolphins. These special creatures will help transform mind, body, and spirit in joyous co-creating sessions. It’s an experience of a lifetime, led by professionals of the Dolphin Ambassador Program who have studied and worked with dolphins for five decades.
Date: July 17 through 20
Location: Isla Mujeres
Cost: Email for specifics
Sacred Awakening women’s retreat
Feeling disconnected, overwhelmed or just ‘meh’ on the inside? Then perhaps some self-care is what you need. The Sacred Awakening retreat offers six days of self-love and connection to nourish your soul. Experience sacred ceremonies and learn how to release stress and heal through breathwork and movement.
Date: July 21 through 26
Location: Lunita Jungle Retreat Center, Puerto Morelos
Cost: Rooms start at 2297 pesos
Kombucha making course at Diosa Organics
Delve into the world of the ever-popular kombucha. In this brewmaster’s course, you’ll make three kombuchas, try ten, get recipes and learn how to make the drink from scratch. It’s all included, complete with a starter kit to take home to continue making your own. No prior knowledge needed: just turn up and enjoy the day of getting down and healthy with this fermented beverage.
Date: July 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27
Location: Diosa Organics, Playa del Carmen
Cost: 1,500 pesos
Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over seven years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.