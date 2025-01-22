Watch the planetary alignment from Mexico’s clearest night skies

One of Mexico City’s greatest tragedies is the loss of its clear night skies. Asphyxiated by smog, particles and artificial light pollution, astronomer and researcher Omar López-Cruz explains, stars are no longer visible in the capital — and have not been for quite some time now. However, Mexico as a country is lauded for its natural darkness conditions, particularly in remote places, not yet defiled by excessive urbanization.

This lack of visibility is even more of a tragedy to capitalinos when spectacular natural phenomena, like the perfect planetary alignment of January 2025, unfold in the celestial vault. If, like myself, you’re all about astronomical observation and anything related to the cosmos, fear not! You can still watch the celestial dance — even from Mexico City’s polluted heavens. Here’s the complete guide to how, when and where to watch this unique astronomical phenomenon.

What planets will be aligned during January 2025?

On Jan. 25, 2025, a very rare planetary alignment will illuminate the night sky. The dance has already begun and has been ongoing for the entire month. However, on the 25th night of January, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus and Mercury will form a perfect line in the sky.

This, of course, does not mean the planets will be aligned in space: It is an optical illusion visible from the Earth’s surface only. It doesn’t make it any less impressive to watch: NASA even referred to this astronomical event as a “planet parade” because these planets will be visible at once, “which doesn’t happen every year.” As per the institution’s predictions, the best time to hunt for this planetary alignment will be a couple of hours after dark. In Mexico, this can happen around 8 p.m. and up to 3 a.m.

Where to watch the planetary alignment of January 2025 from Mexico

Yes, despite the capital’s light pollution problems, we still have amazing spots to steal a glimpse into our Universe. Not only that, Mexico has certified ‘natural darkness’ designated locations close to the city to fully appreciate this natural phenomenon. The following are some of the very best.

El Chico National Park (Hidalgo)

Cliffs, dams and rivers make the perfect scenery for an astronomical observation night at the El Chico national park, in the heart of the central state of Hidalgo. The park offers accommodation, from simple camping to boutique stays with one purpose in mind: observing the clear night sky.

Awarded as an official natural darkness hub, ‘El Chico’ is easily accessible from Mexico City. Expect a 40-minute trip from the capital by car, or an hour ride by bus. You can stay all night and plan your star-hunting night ahead. Several specialists from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) lead tours with guided observation experiences. Some local astrophotographers organize entire weekends just to take the perfect shot. What better way to enjoy the night sky than to actually understand what you’re seeing — and where to look?

Iztaccíhuatl-Popocatépetl National Park (México state-Puebla border)

As the second and third highest peaks in Mexico, the twin volcanos of Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl are mostly snow-capped in winter. For January’s planetary alignment, the mythical pre-Hispanic couple makes the perfect sentinels to guard your starwatching. These sentinels, however, can be volatile — especially ‘El Popo’.

Although the volcano has not erupted in 87 years — the last explosion was in 1938, following the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources’ records — it does emit fumaroles constantly. These exhalations are mostly unpredictable and could be a headache during your astronomical observation endeavors.

Sierra de San Pedro Mártir National Park (Baja California)

This national park has one of the best observatories in Latin America. UNAM scientists hand-picked this place because Baja California has clear night skies for much of the year. This is why, too, this is one of the most popular sites for astronomical observation, both for amateurs and professionals.

Even though the planetary alignment will be visible to the naked eye, visitors can enjoy a clearer view of these and other celestial bodies with the observatory’s equipment. The National Astronomical Observatory-San Pedro Mártir (OAN-SPM) is located at kilometer 107 of the Tijuana-Ensenada highway. You can book a visit or request further details here.

No clear skies? No problem!

As one of Latin America’s top astronomical institutions, UNAM runs some of the best observatories in the region, packed with top-notch experts — all of them are ready to instruct and accompany astronomy rookies in their observation journeys. The Mexican Astronomy Society welcomes newbies as well.

So, if you live in Mexico City and do not want to miss out on January’s planetary alignment, you can turn to these research centers, which are always open to support curious nerds — like me! Otherwise, NASA broadcasts astronomical events on their social media, where you can hear the experts comment on the Universe’s perennial dance. Happy planet parade!

Andrea Fischer contributes to the Mexico News Daily Features desk. She has edited and written for National Geographic en Español and Muy Interesante México, and continues to be an advocate for anything that screams science. Or yoga. Or both.